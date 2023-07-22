Huge explosions in the center of Crimea, Russian occupiers evacuate people within 5 km

As a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Krasnogvardeiskyi district, a detonation occurred in an ammunition warehouse, Russian-installed head of Crimea Sergei Aksionov said.

Huge detonations are currently happening in the center of Crimea after the Ukrainian strikes Reportedly, several drones & possibly Storm Shadow missiles were involved. Fleet ammunition depot & railway connection were hit in Octiabrskoe. https://t.co/KABqXo3wdd pic.twitter.com/lFfocTddgi — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 22, 2023

Occupation authorities decided to evacuate people within a radius of 5 kilometers from the site of the emergency.

“To minimize risks, it was also decided to suspend traffic on the Crimean railway,” Aksionov added.

After explosions, a fire started on the Elevatorna railway station in the Octiabrskoe village of Crimea, local resident reported to Suspilne, sharing video.

After explosions, a fire started on the Elevatorna railway station in the Octiabrskoe village of Crimea, a local resident reported to Suspilne, sharing a video. pic.twitter.com/mT2ga18E6o — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 22, 2023

Russian telegram channels speculate that Storm Shadow missiles could be involved in the attack.

“An oil storage facility and an ammunition warehouse of the Black Sea Fleet were hit: a large fire broke out in the area of the incident, local residents reported the sounds of a secondary detonation,” Russian Telegram Channel Emergency Incidents in Sevastopol informed, referring to locals.