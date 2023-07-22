Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Huge explosions in the center of Crimea, Russian occupiers evacuate people within 5 km

byBohdan Ben
22/07/2023
1 minute read
Explosions in Octiabrskoe in Crimea, 22 July 2023. Screenshot from a video by locals.
As a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Krasnogvardeiskyi district, a detonation occurred in an ammunition warehouse, Russian-installed head of Crimea Sergei Aksionov said.

Occupation authorities decided to evacuate people within a radius of 5 kilometers from the site of the emergency.

“To minimize risks, it was also decided to suspend traffic on the Crimean railway,” Aksionov added.

After explosions, a fire started on the Elevatorna railway station in the Octiabrskoe village of Crimea, local resident reported to Suspilne, sharing video.

Russian telegram channels speculate that Storm Shadow missiles could be involved in the attack.

“An oil storage facility and an ammunition warehouse of the Black Sea Fleet were hit: a large fire broke out in the area of the incident, local residents reported the sounds of a secondary detonation,” Russian Telegram Channel Emergency Incidents in Sevastopol informed, referring to locals.

