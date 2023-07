According to Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, on the morning of 22 July, Russian shelling killed a woman in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and damaged a local enterprise.

Later, occupiers launched another attack on the region, killing a 45-year-old man and injuring a 60-year-old man.

Shortly after the attacks, Ukraine initiated a pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war committed by Russian troops.