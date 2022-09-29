A car of a senior collaborator with Russians was blown up in occupied southern Ukrainian Melitopol by Ukrainian resistance

Latest news Ukraine

The car of local top collaborator Elena Shapurova was blown up by the Ukrainian resistance movement in Russian-occupied Melitopol in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast, city mayor Ivan Fedorov informed.

Before the 2022 full-scale war, Shapurova became infamous for numerous corruption scandals in the college. After Russian troops occupied Melitopol she became the head of the occupiers’ “department of education” and helped Russians in every possible way to establish an anti-Ukrainian “education regime. According to eyewitnesses, the traitor is alive.

