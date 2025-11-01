Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1346: Ukraine and allies squeeze Russia’s war economy as Moscow weaponizes winter against civilians

Exclusives

Ukrainian troops nearly cut off as Pokrovsk defense strategy fails. Slow but steady Russian advances have nearly closed a pincer around three Ukrainian brigades. Is Ukraine's urban defense strategy obsolete?

Military

Nearly half of Russia's elite Pantsir-S1 air defense systems destroyed – SBU Ukrainian strikes exceed Russia's 30-per-year production capacity for short-range air defense systems.

Russia reactivates Syrian airbase in high-stakes gamble on post-Assad leadership After Assad's fall, heavy cargo flights signal Moscow's determination to salvage what remains of its Mediterranean foothold.

Polish MiG-29s intercept Russian Il-20 for third time this week over Baltic Sea A pair of Polish MiG-29s was scrambled at 09:00 on 31 October to intercept a Russian Il-20 over the Baltic Sea, marking the third interception since 29 Oct.

Neptune missiles hit Russian energy hubs in Bryansk and Oryol Oblasts – Ukrainian Navy Ukraine's Neptune missile evolved from Moskva ship-killer to 1,000km deep-strike weapon targeting Russian military infrastructure.

"Kinetic sanctions": 160 strikes on Russian refineries in 2025 cut oil output by 90% – SBU chief Ukraine targets "dirty oil rubles" funding Russia's war machine with systematic deep-strike campaign.

Ukrainian special forces say Russian Buk‑M3 launcher and Nebo‑U radar destroyed in Rostov Oblast The two high-value targets posed a major threat to Ukrainian deep-strike drone operations inside southern Russia.

Children among 15 injured in Russia's attack on Sumy as Moscow keeps targeting power grid and railways, kills 12 across Ukraine Ukraine's Air Force says it shot down 107 drones, but 36 managed to hit 20 targets across the country.

Intelligence and Technology

WSJ: How Chinese engines power Russia's deadly drone raids on Ukrainian cities Covert exports from China provide Russia with drone engines, navigation gear, and batteries, WSJ says.

"Every second Russian will fall to drones": Ukraine opens 15,000 new drone force jobs With just 2% of manpower, SBS claims 35% of Russia's verified losses—and now seeks rapid growth.

International

Rubio calls Venezuela strike claims "fake," contradicts Miami Herald sources Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused the Miami Herald of publishing false information Friday after the newspaper reported that President Trump had approved military strikes on Venezuelan drug trafficking sites.

Washington Post: Venezuela seeks Russian weapons, Chinese radars, Iranian drones amid reported US military pressure Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has asked Russia to repair Soviet-era fighter jets and supply missiles, while seeking radar systems from China and long-range drones from Iran.

Canada fast-tracks $10 mn energy payment as Russia intensifies winter infrastructure strikes Canada is expediting energy assistance to Ukraine. The government has fast-tracked a $10 mn payment and allocated $50 mn for gas compressors needed to stabilize Kharkiv's energy system before winter.

Ukraine coordinates with EU on 20th sanctions package targeting Russian oil revenues Kyiv's proposals emphasize cutting oil revenues, restricting Russia's shadow fleet, and countering propaganda.

Canada to seize sanctioned An-124 stuck in Toronto since 2022 and give to Ukraine A Russian Antonov An-124 cargo aircraft has sat idle at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than three years, but Canada now wants to put the massive plane back in service—for Ukraine.

New Zealand hits Russian oil shadow fleet with 65 new sanctions after insurer scandal Days after Reuters revealed a New Zealand insurer facilitated tens of billions in sanctioned oil trade, Wellington announced it is sanctioning 65 shadow fleet vessels and actors from Belarus, Iran and North Korea.

Three EU states keep Ukraine grain bans as Brussels weighs legal action Poland, Hungary and Slovakia are keeping unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian grain and farm products despite a revised EU trade deal.

CNN: Pentagon supports providing Ukraine with Tomahawks, but decision rests with Trump The US military has cleared Tomahawk missile transfers to Ukraine and prepared ground launchers for deployment, but the political decision remains with Donald Trump.

Orbán says Hungary will seek exemption from US sanctions that hit Russian giants Rosneft and Lukoil The Hungarian Prime Minister claims his pipeline‑dependent country deserves a US exemption, citing Germany's earlier waiver.

Double blows to Russia's war economy: refinery strikes and sanctions send fuel exports to wartime low – Bloomberg Russia's wartime oil revenues are under mounting strain as Ukrainian drone strikes and Western sanctions converge to cripple the country's refining sector.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Names and addresses of 300 abducted children to be on the desks of all leaders – Zelenskyy Thousands of children have been forcibly taken by Russia since 2022 in what Kyiv and international observers classify as war crime.

Documentary about Kurakhove power plant workers to premiere at Germany's FilmFestival Cottbus Energy workers at Kurakhove Thermal Power Plant continued operations 10 kilometers from the front line until Russian shelling destroyed key station elements.

Ukraine to fortify 100 energy sites by winter as Russian drone strikes intensify The initiative follows months of systematic Russian attacks that destroyed over half of Ukraine's pre-war energy capacity.

Political and Legal Developments

Ukraine extradites Russian soldier to Lithuania over war crimes against Lithuanian citizen A rare act of international justice sees a suspected war criminal handed over for alleged torture in occupied Melitopol.

Munich court jails Russian-linked spy for six years — his accomplices walk free on probation German judges said the trio scouted railways and military bases to sabotage Germany's support for Ukraine, acting under Russian direction.

