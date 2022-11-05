Russo Ukrainian War. Day 255: US to provide Ukraine with $400 million aid package

Daily overview — Summary report, November 5
A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 05/11/22.
There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/gAsue8PulG
— War Mapper (@War_Mapper) November 5, 2022
The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, November 5, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below:
Military Updates
Russians have tripled the intensity of hostilities in certain areas of the frontline, with up to 80 attacks per day, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi during a telephone conversation with the Supreme Commander of the Joint NATO Forces in Europe and the Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.
Regional Updates
In Kyiv Oblast,
When Kyiv's lights go out
Its light only shines brighter
Rolling blackouts from 🇷🇺 missile strikes now can leave Kyivans w/o power for 12h/day. We're learning to adapt: power stations, candles, mobile routers. There are many problems, but we try to hang in
📷 Serhiy Ristenko pic.twitter.com/5S6AuWqMKg
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 5, 2022
Bombs target the base of Russian forces in Kherson Oblast
After the strikes, ammunition that the Russian military held in the base exploded for two hours, said Yevhen Ryshchuk, the mayor of Oleshkihttps://t.co/JoHlzUK3kq
📷by General Staff pic.twitter.com/745mgbM9KF
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 4, 2022
Russians plan "nationalization" of solar stations, ban boats in Kherson Oblast
If owners of solar power plants in the Russian-occupied territories don't show up, their property will be "nationalized" &stolen to Russia. Any boats found will be confiscatedhttps://t.co/22oO2yLwoc pic.twitter.com/6QQktIuQkO
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 4, 2022
Putin says 318,000 are mobilized for Ukraine war, allows mobilizing criminals
Criminals who have committed serious crimes, including murder, robbery, or looting, can now be officially called to war https://t.co/ldNFydpR4h
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 4, 2022
According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):
- Russia is probably struggling to provide military training for its current mobilisation drive and its annual autumn conscription intake. The Russian Armed Forces were already stretched providing training for the approximate 300,000 troops required for its ‘partial mobilisation’, announced on 21 September 2022. These issues will be compounded by the additional regular autumn annual conscription cycle, announced on 30 September 2022 and starting 01 November 2022, which is usually expected to bring in an additional 120,000 personnel.
- Newly mobilised conscripts likely have minimal training or no training at all. Experienced officers and trainers have been deployed to fight in Ukraine and some have likely been killed in the conflict.
- Russian forces are conducting training in Belarus due to a shortage of training staff, munitions and facilities in Russia. Deploying forces with little or no training provides little additional offensive combat capability.
Losses of the Russian army
As of 5 November, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the war to the present day:
These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Nov. 5, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/G0xAibfdsK
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 5, 2022
Humanitarian
#Russia gives housing and warmth only to the military and collaborators after destroying #Mariupol#Ukraine #StandWithUkraine #RussiaWarCrimes #StopRussia https://t.co/Xn0BDpTugV pic.twitter.com/1kRKpBfxJ0
— Halya Coynash (@halyapuff) November 4, 2022
#YourStoryYourWeapon: Ukrainian refugees asked to tell about Russian war crimes
Rape, torture, forced deportation, robbery, destruction of homes, etc. by the Russians can be reported in their country of stayhttps://t.co/ZI14Lj0dRp pic.twitter.com/lPSWnzCaP6
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 4, 2022
Environment
Italy filled its gas storage facilities by more than 95% in preparation for the winter. Supplies from the Russian Federation may stop. Italy was a big importer of Russian gas, but by switching to supplies from other countries, notably Algeria, it filled its storage tanks and reduced consumption. “The result achieved is important for the coming winter and did not look likely back in July, when the 90% target seemed quite a challenge in itself,” said Snam gas network CEO Stefano Venier.
️Legal
800,000 Russians who moved to occupied Crimea over 8 years of annexation should be "forcibly expelled" after deoccupation since they crossed border illegally – Ukraine's permanent rep for Crimea
After, they can ask for residency from Ukrainian statehttps://t.co/z64LzwWHSi
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 4, 2022
The president of Motor Sich JSC and the head of the Department of Foreign Economic Activity of the enterprise is suspected of working for the Russian Federation. All property is seized, according the Security Services.
The Associated Press, @frontlinepbs and @situ_research obtained surveillance camera footage from Bucha that shows, for the first time, what a cleansing operation in Ukraine looks like.
Watch "Crime Scene: Bucha" here: https://t.co/mv1pqtupex pic.twitter.com/8gC9uVsNDM
— The Associated Press (@AP) November 4, 2022
Support
Pentagon announces new $400 mn military aid package for Ukraine
The package includes:
💠45 refurbished T-72B tanks with advanced optics, communications, & armor packages
💠1,100 Phoenix Ghost tactical unmanned aerial systems
💠40 armored riverine boats https://t.co/UPQe9rdImb
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 4, 2022
Bulgarian parliament approves sending military aid to Ukraine
In addition, the 🇧🇬 government will support Ukraine’s lawsuit against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights for violations of the European Convention on Human Rights https://t.co/1ND3L5Boz3 pic.twitter.com/C5vCCrlgQI
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 4, 2022
New Developments
Germany's Wintershall Dea supplied fuel to Russian bombers – Spiegel & ZDF
The company is producing gas in Siberia in Urengoyskoye field together with a subsidiary of Gazprom that is used to create aviation fuel for auf fields with bombers https://t.co/UKJXnvbPLf
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 5, 2022
- complete de-occupation of all territories of Ukraine (i.e. including Donbas and Crimea)
- payment of reparations by Russia international
- guarantees that will not allow the Russian Federation to attack again.
Ireland supports Ukraine but has no more place for refugees – ambassador
Ukrainian refugees are cautioned against traveling to Ireland, as they might not get state-provided accomodationhttps://t.co/l3tlQNQjtC pic.twitter.com/tMAbACqUZJ
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 5, 2022
US officials have been investigating Ukraine’s use of Western weapons for past several months – Pentagon
US officials have found no signs of Western weapons embezzlement.https://t.co/3StAjsWqGA
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 4, 2022
Assessment
- On the war.
The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of 4 November, 2022:
The Russian military is likely trying to use mobilized personnel to restart the Donetsk offensive but will likely still fail to achieve operationally significant gains. Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported on November 4 that Russian forces have tripled the intensity of hostilities in certain sections of the front with up to 80 daily assaults.[1] The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces are currently focusing those offensive operations in the direction of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and western Donetsk Oblast.[2] The Ukrainian Eastern Group of troops spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi stated on November 4 that Russian forces are likely trying to seize Bakhmut and Soledar in Donetsk Oblast so that Russia can declare some type of success by announcing the “liberation” of the Donbas (even though those gains would not give Russia control over the entire region).[3] Cherevatyi also noted the presence of mobilized men in the Bakhmut direction, an area that should not in principle see many mobilized personnel given the extensive presence in this area of Wagner Group and proxy units that should not be receiving large numbers of Russian reservists.[4] ISW previously assessed that Russian forces prematurely impaled an insufficient concentration of mobilized personnel on offensive pushes near Bakhmut and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast on November 3.[5] The apparent intensification of Russian assaults in Donetsk Oblast likely indicates that Russian forces are repeating that mistake throughout this section of the front. The increased quantity of personnel at frontline positions may allow Russian forces to achieve some gains in Donetsk Oblast, but poor training, logistics, and command will continue to prevent Russian forces from making operationally significant gains that would materially affect the course or outcome of the war.
Russian forces are setting conditions for a controlled withdrawal in northwestern Kherson Oblast, likely to avoid a disorderly rout from the right (west) bank of the Dnipro River. Russian forces will likely need to engage in a fighting withdrawal to prevent Ukrainian forces from chasing them onto the left (eastern) bank. Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command corrected social media reports from November 3 regarding the destruction of civilian boats and piers along the Dnipro River.[6] Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command stated that Russian forces are purposefully destroying civilian vessels and are restricting civilian use of watercraft and access to the shore. The corrected story likely corresponds with the reports of Russian forces preparing defensive positions on the left bank and the withdrawal of certain elements and suggests that Russian forces are eliminating ways for Ukrainian forces to chase them across the river during or after a withdrawal. Local Ukrainian sources also shared geolocated footage that reportedly showed the aftermath of the recent Russian destruction of a pedestrian bridge over the Inhulets River in Snihurivka (about 60km east of Mykolaiv City), which may also indicate Russian efforts to slow Ukrainian advances amidst a Russian withdrawal.[7]
Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely setting conditions to continue covert mobilization, which suggests that partial mobilization did not generate sufficient forces for Putin’s maximalist goals in Ukraine despite Putin’s claims to the contrary. Putin announced on November 4 that Russian forces mobilized 318,000 men of the 300,000 authorized due to the recruitment of volunteers during the mobilization period.[8] Putin added that Russia had already committed 49,000 men to combat missions. Putin’s claims of a successful and completed mobilization are inconsistent with his November 4 decree that allows Russian officials to mobilize citizens with outstanding convictions for some serious crimes.[9] Putin also signed decrees extending the status of servicemen to men serving in volunteer formations and outlining mobilization exemptions for citizens undergoing alternative service.[10] Such decrees likely indicate that Putin is preparing to continue covert mobilization in Russia by attempting to incentivize volunteer service or setting conditions to mobilize convicts—given that he has yet to sign an order terminating mobilization as of November 4.[11] Provisions authorizing the mobilization of prisoners may also indicate that Putin is trying to preempt social tensions by setting conditions to mobilize convicts instead of civilian Russian men.
Russian opposition and online outlets have reported that Russian authorities and businesses are preparing for a second mobilization wave by modernizing military recruitment centers and preparing lists of eligible men.[12] Rostov, Kursk, and Voronezh Oblast governors have also previously spoken about conducting a second wave of mobilization, and a few men reported receiving summonses for 2023.[13] While it is unclear if the Kremlin will double down on covert mobilization or initiate another mobilization wave, Putin’s decrees are indicative of the persistent force generation challenges that have plagued the Russian military campaign.
Russia’s costly force generation efforts will continue to weigh on the Russian economy and could ignite social tensions if the Kremlin does not fulfill its financial obligations to the participants of the “special military operation.” Putin signed a decree granting a one-time payment of 195,000 rubles (about $3,150) to mobilized men and individuals who had signed a contract after the declaration of partial mobilization on September 21.[14] By committing to pay mobilized men and giving the status of servicemen to volunteers the Kremlin is adding another financial burden to Russia’s economy.[15] Russian governors are already releasing statements attempting to justify delays in compensating mobilized men and their families citing budget issues and the need to finance supplies for Russian servicemen.[16] Failures to make payouts to mobilized men are already causing social tensions in Chuvash Republic, for example, where 1,800 men are demanding that the region immediately pay the promised 400 million rubles (about $6.5 million) to the mobilized population.[17]
Iran is likely already exploiting Russian reliance on Iranian-made weapons systems to request Russian assistance with its nuclear program. CNN reported on November 4 that unspecified US intelligence officials believe that Iranian officials have been asking Russia for help in acquiring additional nuclear materials and with nuclear fuel fabrication.[18] Nuclear fuel could allow Iran to shorten the breakout period to create a nuclear weapon depending on the kind of fuel and the kind of reactor for which it is being requested. CNN reported that it was unclear whether Russian officials had agreed to Iranian requests.[19] ISW has previously reported that Iranian plans to send more combat drones and possibly ballistic missile systems to Russia will likely strengthen Russia’s growing reliance on Iranian-made weapons systems.[20]
Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) representative Andriy Yusov stated on November 4 that GUR has not received information confirming that Iranian missile systems have arrived in Russia despite intelligence that confirms the contract for the transfer of those systems.[21] Yusov also stated that another shipment of 200 Iranian-made combat drones to Russia is currently underway.[22] Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov reported on November 4 that Russian forces have almost completely used up the first set of 300 combat drones from Iran.[23] Reznikov reported that Russia currently has contracts to receive 1,500 to 2,400 more Iranian-made combat drones, assuming Iran can fill the orders.[24] Russia’s growing reliance on these systems allows Iran to exert greater influence on Russian officials, and Iranian officials have already likely started to exploit that influence in support of its nuclear program. The Iranian requests for Russian assistance with its nuclear program may be an indicator of an intensifying Russian Iranian security partnership in which Iran and Russia are more equal partners.
Russian forces may be deploying extreme measures against deserting personnel in an attempt to respond to severe morale issues. The United Kingdom Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported on November 4 that Russian forces in Ukraine probably have started deploying “barrier troops” and “blocking units”, units that threaten to shoot their own retreating personnel to compel offensives.[25] The UK MoD reported that Russian generals likely want their subordinate commanders to shoot deserters, including possibly authorizing personnel to shoot to kill their own deserting servicemen.[26] Desertion in the face of the enemy is a capital offense in many militaries, including America’s.[27] The deployment of designated units or individuals behind friendly lines to shoot deserters is nevertheless indicative of just how low the morale, discipline, and cohesion of Russian military forces in parts of Ukraine have become.
Key Takeaways
- The Russian military is likely trying to use mobilized personnel to restart its Donetsk offensive but will likely fail to achieve operationally significant gains.
- Russian forces are setting conditions for an orderly withdrawal from the west bank of the Dnipro River to avoid a rout in Kherson Oblast.
- President Vladimir Putin is likely setting conditions to continue mobilization covertly despite claims that partial mobilization produced sufficient forces.
- Russia’s costly force generation measures will likely continue to weigh on the Russian economy and generate social tensions.
- Iran is likely exploiting Russian reliance on Iranian-made weapon systems to request Russian assistance with its nuclear program.
- Russian forces may be deploying extreme measures against deserting personnel in an attempt to respond to severe morale issues.
- Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in the direction of Kreminna and Svatove.
- Russian forces continued to prepare existing and new defensive lines in Kherson Oblast.
- Russian forces continued to conduct offensive operations around Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Donetsk City.
- Russian forces continued forced evacuation measures in Kherson Oblast.
- Russian and occupation officials continued to set measures for the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation.
