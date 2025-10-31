Documentary about Kurakhove power plant workers to premiere at Germany’s FilmFestival Cottbus

"The Last Prometheus of Donbas": a film about Ukrainian energy workers to be presented at a festival in Germany

The official trailer for the documentary "The Last Prometheus of Donbas" has been released, UP.Kultura reports in a press release.

The film is directed by Anton Shtuka, known for his work on "Caution! Life Continues", which made the list of films submitted by the Ukrainian Oscar Committee for selection for the 2025 awards.

The world premiere will take place at the international FilmFestival Cottbus, running from November 4 to 9 in Cottbus, Germany. The festival is considered the most authoritative in Europe for discovering new directorial talent.

"The Last Prometheus of Donbas" follows workers at the Kurakhove Thermal Power Plant. Ten kilometers from the front line, under constant shelling, power engineers continue operating the last active power plant in the unoccupied part of Donetsk region.

"When the station starts up and smoke rises above the horizon, Russian forces immediately open fire. Despite the danger, the power engineers do not leave their workstations – until the shelling finally destroys key elements of the station. Then the evacuation begins – of people, equipment, life. The story repeats itself: as in 1941, when Soviet factories evacuated to the East, only this time the path leads in the opposite direction – away from the imperial invaders from Russia," the description states.

The film was produced by !Attention Films with support from the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, and Kyivstar_TV, Ukrainian providing operator company.