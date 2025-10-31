Polish MiG-29s intercept Russian Il-20 for third time this week over Baltic Sea

Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea on the morning of 31 October, marking the third such incident in a week, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reports.

A pair of Polish MiG-29s were scrambled around 09:00 on 31 October to intercept the Russian Il-20 flying over the Baltic Sea. The Russian aircraft was operating without a filed flight plan and with its transponder switched off, posing a potential threat to air traffic safety in the region, according to the Operational Command.

Polish pilots intercepted and identified the foreign aircraft, which was escorted in accordance with NATO procedures. No violation of Polish airspace occurred.

The incident follows two similar interceptions earlier in the week. On 29 October, two Polish fighters intercepted and escorted a Russian Il-20 out of the zone of responsibility. The next day, 30 October, Poland intercepted another Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

The pattern of three interceptions within a week confirms increased Russian aviation activity in the region, the Operational Command notes.