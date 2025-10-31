Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine to fortify 100 energy sites by winter as Russian drone strikes intensify

The initiative follows months of systematic Russian attacks that destroyed over half of Ukraine’s pre-war energy capacity.
byBenjamin Murdoch
31/10/2025
2 minute read
Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Credit: Ukrainian World Congress
Ukraine to fortify 100 energy sites by winter as Russian drone strikes intensify

Ukraine is set to reinforce security at 100 critical energy and infrastructure sites by the end of 2025, government officials said. 

The measures are aimed at protecting facilities most vulnerable to repeated Russian drone attacks, which have grown in both frequency and sophistication in recent months.

The program, coordinated by the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration, brings together military, civilian, and energy sector resources to prevent disruptions to power supply and critical services. 

Ukrainian officials have emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader effort to adapt to evolving threats, including drones carrying heavier warheads and performing complex maneuvers under operator guidance.

“The enemy constantly upgrades its technology, but Ukraine is improving its defenses as well,” Vice Prime Minister and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba told journalists on 31 October.

Since 2023, Ukraine has piloted similar protection measures on selected energy facilities, learning from experience to scale up defenses across more sites. 

Protective measures include physical barriers, coordination of rapid repair capabilities, and logistical planning to ensure that damaged facilities can resume operation quickly.

Russia intensifies strikes on Ukraine’s power grid before winter

Russia has unleashed what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls "the world's largest terror campaign" against Ukraine's energy grid, destroying more than half of pre-war generating capacity in 2025 alone, including about 70% of thermal generation. 

The attacks have grown increasingly sophisticated and targeted. Moscow shifted tactics from attempting to collapse the entire power system to striking regional infrastructure that supplies specific communities, while Russian forces destroyed 60% of Ukraine's domestic gas production just weeks before the heating season. 

In recent weeks, Russia has launched massive overnight assaults using hundreds of drones systematically targeting power facilities to deprive Ukrainians of electricity and heating as winter approaches. 

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts