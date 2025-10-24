Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Syrskyi discusses aid packages with NATO chief in Europe as Russia’s terror campaign intesifies

The US reportedly handed Grynkewich authority to approve Ukrainian long-range strikes inside Russia.
byOlena Mukhina
24/10/2025
2 minute read
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. Credit: Syrskyi via Telegram
Syrskyi discusses aid packages with NATO chief in Europe as Russia’s terror campaign intesifies

Kyiv holds a strategic call. On 24 October, Ukraine's Army Commander-in-Chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich. 

They discussed the formation of new aid packages to meet the needs of Ukrainian troops amid Russia's intensified campaign of terror strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure. 

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US President Donald Trump's administration lifted restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western long-range missiles to strike targets on Russian territory. The authority to approve such attacks has now been transferred to Grynkewich

Russian troops continue terror against civilians

During the conversation, General Syrskyi detailed the current operational situation in combat zones.

He noted that Russia continues its terror against civilians, striking critical infrastructure, educational institutions, kindergartens, hospitals, and residential buildings.

“Energy facilities are the main target of Russian strikes, aimed at leaving Ukrainians without electricity, water, and heating,” Syrskyi said.

A new aid package for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is planned

Syrskyi expressed gratitude to General Grynkewich, US Secretary of War Pete Hegset, Trump, and the American people for their support and assistance to Ukraine.

This regards particularly the practical implementation of the PURL initiative, which is crucial for saving civilian lives and protecting critical infrastructure.

PURL unites NATO countries for collective armament

More than 17 NATO member states have joined the PURL initiative to jointly fund purchases of American weapons for Ukraine.

This is a significant expansion from the original six participating countries: the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!