Syrskyi discusses aid packages with NATO chief in Europe as Russia’s terror campaign intesifies

Kyiv holds a strategic call. On 24 October, Ukraine's Army Commander-in-Chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich.

They discussed the formation of new aid packages to meet the needs of Ukrainian troops amid Russia's intensified campaign of terror strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US President Donald Trump's administration lifted restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western long-range missiles to strike targets on Russian territory. The authority to approve such attacks has now been transferred to Grynkewich.

Russian troops continue terror against civilians

During the conversation, General Syrskyi detailed the current operational situation in combat zones.

He noted that Russia continues its terror against civilians, striking critical infrastructure, educational institutions, kindergartens, hospitals, and residential buildings.

“Energy facilities are the main target of Russian strikes, aimed at leaving Ukrainians without electricity, water, and heating,” Syrskyi said.

A new aid package for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is planned

Syrskyi expressed gratitude to General Grynkewich, US Secretary of War Pete Hegset, Trump, and the American people for their support and assistance to Ukraine.

This regards particularly the practical implementation of the PURL initiative, which is crucial for saving civilian lives and protecting critical infrastructure.

PURL unites NATO countries for collective armament

More than 17 NATO member states have joined the PURL initiative to jointly fund purchases of American weapons for Ukraine.

This is a significant expansion from the original six participating countries: the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.