“Every second Russian will fall to drones”: Ukraine opens 15,000 new drone force jobs

With just 2% of manpower, SBS claims 35% of Russia’s verified losses—and now seeks rapid growth.
byYuri Zoria
31/10/2025
2 minute read
Major Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, Ukrainian Unmanned Forces commander. Source: SBS
Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces (SBS) announced on 31 October 2025 that they are opening 15,000 new positions, half of which are available for specialists from civilian life.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, the SBS says its units recently passed the milestone of eliminating more than 7,000 Russian soldiers in October alone, which makes for one-third of verified Russian combat losses, and 23,500 targets hit in that month.

Drone forces expanding recruitment

Major Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, SBS commander of Ukraine, said the drone units currently make up just 2% of the military but account for 35% of verified strikes against Russian targets. He described the force as a “system that works” and announced its expansion. Brovdi declared that drones are now “waiting for pilots, not the other way around,” urging Ukrainians to join one of the twelve SBS units.

He announced over 15,000 vacancies, emphasizing that many are suited for people with skills from civilian life, such as electronics, programming, construction, or project management. “It is time to scale the system,” Brovdi said in his recruitment video, highlighting that the goal is to increase the SBS share within the Defense Forces from 2% to 5%.

According to Army Inform, the SBS is credited with causing roughly one-third of all verified Russian losses. Brovdi stated that the force has “buried every third Russian worm” and vowed that soon it would be “every second.” 

