Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1345: Pokrovsk defense crumbles as Russian pincer nearly closes around Ukrainian troops

Exclusives
|Ukrainian troops nearly cut off as Pokrovsk defense strategy fails. Slow but steady Russian advances have nearly closed a pincer around three Ukrainian brigades. Is Ukraine's urban defense strategy obsolete?
|Russian spy drones owned the sky—until Ukraine took the fight underground. Our exclusive from inside the bunkers where anti-aircraft teams hunt Russia's high-altitude reconnaiance drones
|INFOGRAPHIC: Ukraine's economic paradox. Ukraine's 2025 defense budget ($53.5 billion) equals all domestic tax revenue. Every hryvnia not paid means ammunition not purchased and soldiers not paid.
|Stop fighting now, talk borders later: RFE/RL uncovers EU's hush-hush plan to lock the Russia-Ukraine war in place. The first phase would freeze the frontline and bar Ukrainian offensives, with negotiations on territorial governance deferred to the next phase
|Ukraine detains energy chief who brought in $1.5 billion from the West. Critics call former Ukrenergo chief's arrest political persecution
|Europe's drone wall won't work—Ukraine's dome will. Walls work when enemies march in lines—drones don't.
|Russia isn't just stealing land—it's stealing children, homes, and identities. This approach by a high-level Russian official is mirrored across occupied territories, where authorities enforce Russian schooling with threats to seize children, militarize youth through combat training, prosecute Ukrainian identity as terrorism, and control information access.
|Europe's opera houses build bridges to Putin's elite—with your tax money. From London to Zürich, Anna Netrebko's return exposes how cultural institutions bankroll moral blindness.
|Pokrovsk is falling. Ukraine's northern defense line is rising.. Pokrovsk's fall appears imminent as more Russians slip into the city. But north of Pokrovsk, a new defensive line is taking shape.