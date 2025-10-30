The Netherlands allocates $10.8 million to support cybersecurity in Ukraine

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel has announced €10 million ($10.8 mn) in funding for a British cyber program supporting Ukraine, according to his statement on X.

Van Weel emphasized that Russian cyber attacks against Ukraine represent more than isolated incidents.

"Russian cyber attacks against Ukraine are not isolated cases, and such a hybrid military campaign threatens European security," the minister stated.

The funding will support the Tallinn Mechanism, which Van Weel described as the leading international coalition for cyber support to Ukraine. "The United Kingdom is our valued partner in strengthening Ukraine's resilience. Today, the Netherlands announced the allocation of €10 million ($10.8 mn) to the British cyber program for Ukraine," he wrote.

The announcement comes two days after Van Weel's visit to Kyiv on 28 October, when he announced €25 million ($27 mn) in support for Ukraine's energy sector. Those funds are designated for equipment purchases, emergency repairs, and gas procurement.