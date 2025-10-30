Ukraine unveils new jet-powered unmanned fighter aircraft concept

Ukraine has showcased a new concept for a jet-powered unmanned fighter aircraft at the first-ever Drone Warfare Summit in the Philippines, Defence Blog reports.

The presentation highlights Ukraine’s growing efforts to promote its defense technologies internationally, as Kyiv increasingly positions itself as a key innovator in drone warfare amid its ongoing war with Russia.

During its presentation, the Ukrainian delegation revealed the Fighter Aircraft FA v1, a concept for a compact jet-powered drone designed for high-speed reconnaissance and strike missions.

According to technical data shown at the event, the FA v1 can reach speeds of over 250 km/h, with an operational range of 30 kilometers and a flight ceiling of 5,000 meters. It also features a detection range of up to 15 kilometers for aerial targets.

Images from the presentation indicate a twin-tail design, similar to small-scale experimental unmanned jets under development in other countries. While Kyiv did not disclose the manufacturer or production plans, officials said the project reflects Ukraine’s wartime experience in deploying and countering drones on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian delegation also shared insights into how unmanned and autonomous systems have reshaped its defense strategy, particularly in electronic warfare and multi-domain operations.

The three-day summit, held from 27 to 29 October at Subic Bay, brought together military officials, defense manufacturers, and experts from across the Indo-Pacific to discuss the rapidly evolving role of unmanned systems in modern warfare.