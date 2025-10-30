Support us on Patreon
bySerhii Omelchenko
30/10/2025
Infographic main cover
INFOGRAPHIC: Ukraine’s economic paradox

New parliamentary data reveals a disturbing paradox: dozens of key industries are increasing their revenue but significantly cutting their tax payment. Below, we break down the numbers from two key sectors and explain why this pattern could dangerous.

The infographic created by Euromaidan Press and first published in: Ukrainian businesses earn more, pay less starkly illustrates this.

beer and plastic sectors increased revenues but decreased taxe payments.
Ukrainian beer and plastic packaging sectors increased revenue during January-August 2025 but decreased tax payments across multiple categories, reducing defence funds. Chart: Verkhovna Rada / Euromaidan Press

The Pattern in Two Industries

Beer Production:

  • Revenue: +8.3% ($68.1 million more)
  • VAT payments: -2.8% ($1.12 million less)
  • Profit tax payments: -4.8% (despite 9.8% income growth)

Plastic Packaging:

  • Revenue: +2.9% ($13.5 million more)
  • VAT payments: -24.8% ($2.52 million less)
  • Profit tax payments: -16.8% (despite 5.2% income growth)

Why It Matters Now

Ukraine's 2025 defense budget ($53.5 billion) equals all domestic tax revenue. Every hryvnia not paid means ammunition not purchased and soldiers not paid.

"Business shows growth, but less reaches the budget. These are not isolated cases—dozens of such sectors," says Danylo Hetmantsev, chair of the Verkhovna Rada's finance committee.

