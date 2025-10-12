QUIZ: How much do you really know about Russia’s threat?

This quiz is based on Western intelligence have evidence that Russia discussing NATO attack, says EU defense commissioner. Before taking it we recommend to read this original article by euromaidanpress.com.

Question 1 of 5 According to General Grynkewich, when could a coordinated strike by Russia and China potentially occur? In the next six months In 2027 By 2030 It is not mentioned Correct! The article cites General Alexus Grynkewich, who warned that Russia and China could launch a coordinated strike in 2027. Not quite. The article mentions the year 2027 as the potential date for a coordinated strike, according to General Grynkewich's warning.

Question 2 of 5 What key characteristic of Ukraine's defense industry does Eurocommissioner Kubilius praise? Its large scale of production Its reliance on Soviet-era technology Its flexibility and rapid, startup-like improvements Its strict bureaucratic structures Exactly! Kubilius highlights the impressive flexibility of Ukraine's defense industry, which is based on startups that constantly monitor and improve their equipment based on battlefield use. Incorrect. The Eurocommissioner specifically praises the industry's flexibility and freedom from bureaucracy, comparing it to a startup ecosystem.

Question 3 of 5 What is the main goal of Russia's military rearmament program, according to Ukraine's Defense Intelligence? To modernize its navy To focus on cyber warfare To be able to enter a direct military conflict with European countries To build defensive structures That's right! The article cites Kyrylo Budanov, who stated the rearmament program's goal is to allow Russia to engage in a direct military conflict with European nations. Close! The primary goal mentioned by Ukraine's intelligence is to prepare for a direct conflict with European countries.

Question 4 of 5 According to Eurocommissioner Kubilius, what is NOT enough for Western allies to do to prepare for a potential invasion? Study Russian methods Simply buy interceptor drones and learn to operate them Learn flexibility from Ukrainians Increase defense budgets Perfect! Kubilius warns that it's not enough to just buy equipment like interceptor drones; it's also crucial to learn the flexible, adaptive approach of the Ukrainian defense industry. Not this time! The Eurocommissioner specifically states that "simply buying interceptor drones and learning to operate them is not enough."

Question 5 of 5 What problem has recently intensified in EU countries like Poland, Denmark, and Norway, according to the article? Cyberattacks on government websites Naval provocations Increased Russian drone attacks or presence Economic sanctions You got it! The article states that in 2025, Russia has intensified drone attacks and presence over several EU countries, including Poland, Denmark, Norway, and the Baltic states. Oops! The article highlights that Russia has intensified drone attacks and incursions over the skies of several EU countries.