Quiz Game: Drone wall strategist

This quiz is based on Ukraine already built Europe's "drone wall"—here's how it actually works.

Before taking it we recommend to read this original article by euromaidanpress.com.

Become a Drone Wall Strategist You are in charge of building the EU's Drone Wall. Your mission: defend the border against incoming threats. Make the right choices based on real-world intelligence. Start Mission Stage 1 of 5: The Master Plan The council asks for your grand design. What kind of "wall" will you build? A network of sensors and countermeasures A physical wall with barbed wire A line of automated turrets Excellent choice! A "virtual" wall of integrated sensors is the modern, flexible approach. Mission Compromised! A physical wall is outdated. The correct strategy is a network of sensors. Stage 2 of 5: Countermeasure Enemy drones are detected! What is your primary countermeasure, based on proven Ukrainian tactics? Large nets Trained eagles Electronic warfare (jamming) Strategic move! Jamming is a key, cost-effective lesson from Ukraine's defense. Ineffective! While other methods exist, electronic warfare is the proven primary tactic. Stage 3 of 5: Integration Your allies offer different systems from various countries. What is your biggest logistical challenge? Integrating all the different systems Translating the instruction manuals Finding enough electricity sockets Well spotted! Making disparate systems work together as one is a huge technological hurdle. Wrong focus! The main challenge is getting all the different technologies to communicate and integrate. Stage 4 of 5: The Budget The project needs funding. What is the realistic budget you request from the EU for this project? €2.5 million €2.5 billion €2.5 trillion Budget approved! The estimated cost is indeed a substantial €2.5 billion. Request denied! That's not the right figure. The estimated cost is €2.5 billion. Stage 5 of 5: The Final Threat A massive drone swarm is approaching! What is the first and most critical component of your defense? Physical interception Waiting for orders Early detection Threat neutralized! You can't stop what you can't see. Early detection is paramount. **Too late!** The first step is always early detection to prepare a response.