Quiz Game: Drone wall strategist

This quiz is based on Ukraine already built Europe's "drone wall"—here's how it actually works.
Before taking it we recommend to read this original article by euromaidanpress.com.
Become a Drone Wall Strategist
You are in charge of building the EU's Drone Wall. Your mission: defend the border against incoming threats. Make the right choices based on real-world intelligence.
Stage 1 of 5: The Master Plan
The council asks for your grand design. What kind of "wall" will you build?
Stage 2 of 5: Countermeasure
Enemy drones are detected! What is your primary countermeasure, based on proven Ukrainian tactics?
Stage 3 of 5: Integration
Your allies offer different systems from various countries. What is your biggest logistical challenge?
Stage 4 of 5: The Budget
The project needs funding. What is the realistic budget you request from the EU for this project?
Stage 5 of 5: The Final Threat
A massive drone swarm is approaching! What is the first and most critical component of your defense?
Share your rank!
Cool Borscht QUIZ
