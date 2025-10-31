Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Quiz Game: Drone wall strategist

You are in charge of building the EU’s Drone Wall. Test your knowledge with this quiz on its technology, tactics, and impact!
bySerhii Omelchenko
31/10/2025
4 minute read
Quiz Game: Drone wall strategist
Quiz Game: Drone wall strategist

This quiz is based on Ukraine already built Europe's "drone wall"—here's how it actually works.

Before taking it we recommend to read this original article by euromaidanpress.com.

Become a Drone Wall Strategist

A strategic map with military figures

You are in charge of building the EU's Drone Wall. Your mission: defend the border against incoming threats. Make the right choices based on real-world intelligence.

Stage 1 of 5: The Master Plan

The council asks for your grand design. What kind of "wall" will you build?

What kind of 'wall' will you build?
A network of sensors and countermeasures
A physical wall with barbed wire
A line of automated turrets

Stage 2 of 5: Countermeasure

Enemy drones are detected! What is your primary countermeasure, based on proven Ukrainian tactics?

An electronic circuit board representing electronic warfare
Large nets
Trained eagles
Electronic warfare (jamming)

Stage 3 of 5: Integration

Your allies offer different systems from various countries. What is your biggest logistical challenge?

A complex puzzle with one missing piece
Integrating all the different systems
Translating the instruction manuals
Finding enough electricity sockets

Stage 4 of 5: The Budget

The project needs funding. What is the realistic budget you request from the EU for this project?

Stacks of Euro banknotes
€2.5 million
€2.5 billion
€2.5 trillion

Stage 5 of 5: The Final Threat

A massive drone swarm is approaching! What is the first and most critical component of your defense?

Dark, stormy clouds with a radar dish representing detection
Physical interception
Waiting for orders
Early detection

Game result image

Share your rank!

Link copied to clipboard!

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Russia’s threat?

Cool Borscht QUIZ

Become a Drone Wall Strategist

A strategic map with military figures

You are in charge of building the EU's Drone Wall. Your mission: defend the border against incoming threats. Make the right choices based on real-world intelligence.

Stage 1 of 5: The Master Plan

The council asks for your grand design. What kind of "wall" will you build?

What kind of 'wall' will you build?
A network of sensors and countermeasures
A physical wall with barbed wire
A line of automated turrets

Stage 2 of 5: Countermeasure

Enemy drones are detected! What is your primary countermeasure, based on proven Ukrainian tactics?

An electronic circuit board representing electronic warfare
Large nets
Trained eagles
Electronic warfare (jamming)

Stage 3 of 5: Integration

Your allies offer different systems from various countries. What is your biggest logistical challenge?

A complex puzzle with one missing piece
Integrating all the different systems
Translating the instruction manuals
Finding enough electricity sockets

Stage 4 of 5: The Budget

The project needs funding. What is the realistic budget you request from the EU for this project?

Stacks of Euro banknotes
€2.5 million
€2.5 billion
€2.5 trillion

Stage 5 of 5: The Final Threat

A massive drone swarm is approaching! What is the first and most critical component of your defense?

Dark, stormy clouds with a radar dish representing detection
Physical interception
Waiting for orders
Early detection

Game result image

Share your rank!

Link copied to clipboard!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts