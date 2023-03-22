Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 392: Russia targets Kyiv and Odesa ~~

Kyiv and Odesa are under fire. 3 drones attack Russian fleet in occupied Crimea, Sevastopol. Special tribunal for Russia: coalition of 33 states meeting in Strasbourg.

Damage to key railway hub in occupied Crimea's Dzhankoi is element of plan preceding "proactive measures that everyone is eagerly waiting for," Ukrainian spox Humeiuk sayshttps://t.co/2OF9bLvfUI — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 21, 2023

Daily overview — Summary report, March 22

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 22/03/23. There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/63ga01Uorq — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) March 22, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, March 22, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content The Russian Federation continues its armed aggression against Ukraine and does not abandon its intentions to fully occupy Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The adversary is conducting offensive operations on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarske axes while defending on other axes. On March 21, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 114 enemy attacks in the eastern part of the frontline. The Russian aggressor continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, shelling settlements and critical infrastructure. On March 21, the occupants launched 10 missile, 32 air strikes, as well as 90 MLRS attacks, including at civilian targets. The threat of attacks across Ukraine remains. Thus, on the night of March 22, the adversary launched another massive air strike with Shahed-136 UAVs. According to preliminary information, 16 out of 21 drones launched by Russian forces were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders. Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna axes: no significant changes in the operational situation, and no formation of offensive groups of the adversary were found. The top leadership of the Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and provide its infrastructure for the training of Russian forces units. Russian forces maintain their military presence in the border areas. During March 21, the invaders shelled the vicinities of settlements of Khrinivka, Mykhal’chyna Sloboda (Chernihiv oblast), Atyns’ke, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Basivka, Yunakivka, Popivka (Sumy oblast), Basove, Kozacha Lopan’, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Vovchans’k, and Velykyi Burluk (Kharkiv oblast). Kupyansk and Lyman axes: the adversary continues its attempts to break through the Ukrainian defence. Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinities of the settlements of Kreminna, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, and Vesele. The invaders fired artillery at the vicinities of settlements of Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Masyutivka, Kup’yans’k, Krokhmal’ne, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast), Novoselivs’ke, Nevs’ke, Bilohorivka (Luhansk), Tors’ke, Spirne, and Fedorivka (Donetsk oblast). Bakhmut axis : Russian forces continues to conduct offensive operations, suffering major casualties, and losing a significant amount of weapons and military equipment. Ukrainian defenders are repelling numerous round-the-clock attacks of the adversary in the vicinities of settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, and Maiors’k. Vasyukivka, Zaliznyans’ke, Min’kivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar, Kurdyumivka, Ozarianivka, and Pivnichne (Donetsk oblast), among others, came under enemy fire.

Military Updates

‘Absolutely a quick study’: Ukrainians master Patriot system faster than expected “They are the best of the best in what they do in air defense for Ukraine,” a US general said.https://t.co/x9KAI8yPmj — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 22, 2023

Kalibr missiles, which the occupiers carried by railway, were destroyed in Dzhankoi, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU). “An explosion in the city of Dzhankoi in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea destroyed Russian cruise missiles Kalibr during their transport by railway. […] Kalibr – missiles designed for launching from surface ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The range of damage is more than 2,500 kilometres against land targets and 375 kilometres against sea targets.”

Explosions in Crimea’s Dzhankoi seriously damage key railway hub – Humeniuk, Ukrinform reports. “Recent explosions in the town of Dzhankoi in the north of occupied Crimea damaged a key railway hub and its use is currently impossible, according to Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk. […] According to Humeniuk, this attack is one of the elements of the plan preceding active actions.

Humeniuk said […] that the destruction of Russian Kalibr cruise missiles in Dzhankoi is a signal to the invaders that it is time for them to leave the temporarily occupied peninsula by rail.”

Ukrainian Security Service Special Ops destroy two Russian Tor missile systems, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine. “Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine have struck two Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile systems, using loitering munitions.”

Wagner Group founder afraid of Ukrainian offensive in Bakhmut, asks Russian Defence Minister for help, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Prigozhin’s letter to Shoigu dated 20 March, posted on his Telegram channel. “Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Group Private Military Company (PMC), has told Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu about the plans of the Ukrainian army to launch a large-scale offensive near Bakhmut and asked for help.”

No Kalibr missile carriers recorded in Black Sea in last two days, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ukrainian Navy on Telegram and Interfax Ukraine . “Seven warships of the Russian Federation are on combat duty in the Black Sea. For the second day in a row, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers were recorded amongst them. It is reported that two Russian ships are on duty in the Sea of Azov. These are also without Kalibrs.”

Sevastopol “authorities” say they called for evacuation from Crimea on radio after drone attack, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called “governor” of the occupied city of Sevastopol, has said that after a drone attack, some radio stations began to broadcast messages calling for evacuation from occupied Crimea.

There are reports of radio signals being intercepted on one or other radio station. They’re spreading information about evacuation from the peninsula using ferry crossings and other nonsense. According to Razvozhaev, this is not true. Razvozhaev warned that in the event of real danger, messages would be broadcast on all channels simultaneously.”

Sevastopol “authorities” report downing of 3 drones that attacked Russian fleet, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the so-called “governor” of occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev.”Our fleet repelled an attack by surface drones early this morning. In total, three targets had been destroyed by this time. They were trying to enter the bay, and our sailors fired on them using small arms. Air defence was also activated [to down] the air target.

The “governor” of Sevastopol claims that the Russian warships were not damaged. Explosions from destroyed enemy naval drones broke windows in buildings on Lenin 2 Street, in the House of Moscow. People were not injured, he wrote on social media.”

Many prerequisites for a successful counteroffensive have not been set, believes defense expert Hans Petter Midttun. https://t.co/NYCyRaUbQj — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 22, 2023

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Over recent days Ukrainian forces initiated a local counterattack to the west of the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut , which is likely to relieve pressure on the threatened H-32 supply route. Fighting continues around the town centre and the Ukrainian defence remains at risk from envelopment from the north and south.

, which is likely to relieve pressure on the threatened H-32 supply route. Fighting continues around the town centre and the Ukrainian defence remains at risk from envelopment from the north and south. However, there is a realistic possibility that the Russian assault on the town is losing the limited momentum it had obtained , partially because some Russian MoD units have been reallocated to other sectors.

, partially because some Russian MoD units have been reallocated to other sectors. In the coming weeks, thousands of Russian convicts who have fought for Wagner Group are likely to be pardoned and released . Wagner prisoner recruitment peaked in autumn 2022, with inmates being offered commutation of their sentences after six months of service.

. Wagner prisoner recruitment peaked in autumn 2022, with inmates being offered commutation of their sentences after six months of service. Although approximately half of the prisoners recruited have likely been killed or wounded , evidence from Russia suggests the group is following through on its promise to free survivors. The certificates issued to freed Wagner veterans claim to have been endorsed by the decree of President Putin.

, evidence from Russia suggests the group is following through on its promise to free survivors. The certificates issued to freed Wagner veterans claim to have been endorsed by the decree of President Putin. With Wagner now likely banned from recruiting more prisoners, this exodus will worsen its personnel problems. In addition, the sudden influx of often violent offenders with recent and often traumatic combat experience will likely present a significant challenge for Russia’s war-time society.

Losses of the Russian army

Russia's estimated losses in Ukraine on day 392 of the all-out war, according to Ukraine's GenStaff pic.twitter.com/pZ7MVhadT5 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 22, 2023

As of Wednesday 22 March, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 167490 (+920)

Tanks – 3557 (+5)

Armoured combat vehicles – 6887 (+8)

Artillery systems – 2589 (+3)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 509 (+2)

Air defence means – 272 (+2)

Aircraft – 305 (+0)

Helicopters – 290 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5434 (+6)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 2183 (+16)

Special equipment – 270 (+4))

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 909 (+2)

General Staff: Ukraine’s missile and artillery units create ‘death net’ for Russians, Ukrinform reports, citing Colonel Serhiy Baranov, acting head of the Main Department of Combat Strike Systems of the Ukrainian General Staff. “To date, about 90% of fire damage to the Russian invaders accounts for missile and artillery units. Times change, weapons, people, ways and methods of armed fight change, and if we want to bring our victory closer, we must constantly adapt, invent new ways and methods of fire damage, improve our weapons, our ammunition, skills and capacities. And in this way, we will be able to bring our victory closer.

To date, the missile and artillery forces have managed to create a ‘death net’ – this is when reconnaissance means work very closely and effectively together with fire damage means,” Baranov said. He added that the defence forces use the concept of long-range fire damage and, upon detecting the enemy in the depth of the defence, launch a strike.

At the same time, he noted that the artillery of the Defense Forces is not always modern, Ukrainian defenders have to use old models of weapons, but due to the training of the personnel and the use of new products, the introduction of an automated fire control system, it was possible to reduce the time units stay in the areas of firing positions. It was also possible to improve the conduct of reconnaissance with the help of new technical means and, accordingly, to reduce the reaction time, increase the accuracy of fire, the accuracy of determining the location of systems, which allows adequately responding to all the challenges of the enemy. […]

The missile and artillery forces are transformed in several directions. First of all, this is the development of weapons. Second, the development of control systems, and then there is a change in the training system and approaches to it, Baranov emphasized. He added that the defenders are trained by instructors who have combat experience and know what front-line personnel needs.”

China does not supply Russia with weapons – Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ukrinform and Andrii Yusov, Spokesperson for Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence. “According to Yusov, information about China’s supply of rifles or body armour is being checked, but no facts of cooperation have been recorded. He also said that there are cases when Putin’s regime purchases drones and civilian goods from open sources that can be used for microchips, but there is no question of interstate aid.

We are not talking about weapons, and no such facts have been recorded. Of course, when we talk about today’s visit of the Chinese leader to the so-called Russian Federation, it is a visit of a strong country, a strong regional international leader to a country and to a regime that is suffering a geopolitical defeat and is in a dead end: an economic one, a foreign policy one and in all other respects.”

China sells over US$12 million worth of drones to Russia in a year, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing The New York Times. “In the year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China has sold more than $12 million in drones and drone parts to the country, according to official Russian customs data from a third-party data provider. It is reported that the shipments, a mix of products from DJI, the world’s best-known drone maker, and an array of smaller companies, often came through small-time middlemen and exporters. […] The official sales are likely only one part of a larger flow of technologies through unofficial channels and other nations friendly to Russia, like Kazakhstan, Pakistan and Belarus.

In particular, sales of DJI drones to Russia continue, even though the company has stated that it has suspended deliveries to both Russia and Ukraine. DJI products made up nearly half of the Chinese drone shipments to Russia, according to the customs data. A portion of them were sold directly by DJI, via iFlight Technology, a subsidiary of DJI.

In total, nearly 70 Chinese exporters sold 26 distinct brands of Chinese drones to Russia since the invasion. The second-largest brand sold was Autel, a Chinese drone maker with subsidiaries in the United States, Germany and Italy; exporters sold nearly $2 million of its drones, with the latest batch shipping in February 2023.”

Humanitarian



Russian massive Shahed drones' attack killed 3, wounded 7 near Kyiv at night Russians launched 21 Shahed drones while Ukaine's air defense downed 16. Others hit a dormitory and academy in a town near Kyiv. https://t.co/OzqxJEFgFI pic.twitter.com/xhzN4bAeUy — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 22, 2023

Enemy drone attack: three killed, seven injured in Kyiv region, Ukrinform reports, citing the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. “As a result of a drone attack overnight, a civilian object was damaged in Kyiv region. As of now, we know about 3 dead and 7 injured. The information is being clarified,/” the report says.

As of 05:50, the fire was contained, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration said. As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of March 22, about eight enemy Shahed UAVs were spotted and shot down over Kyiv.”

Russian Su-35 jets fired missiles from Black Sea at Odesa damaging residential house, injuring civilians – Odesa Raion authorities Air Force Command says air defenses shot down 2 Kh-59 air-to-surface guided air missiles, not saying how many were launchedhttps://t.co/EAWlts25oV — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 21, 2023

Explosions thunder in Odesa, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing ZN.ua. “On the evening of 21 March, explosions rang out in Odesa. The preliminary reports indicate that explosions were heard due to air defence operating. According to Ukrainan media, the activity of the enemy’s tactical aircraft over the Black Sea area is recorded.”

Ukraine’s exports through “grain corridor” grow 38% over past week – UCAB, Ukrinform reports. “From March 13 to March 19, 2023, Ukraine exported 1,081,000 tonnes of agricultural products through the sea ports of Odesa region, which is 38% more than in the previous week, according to the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB). Over the reporting period, 22 vessels were loaded (six more than in the previous week).

According to UCAB, the largest export volumes over the 33rd week of the “grain corridor” operation were corn (66% of exports during this period), wheat (18%), and sunflower seed cake (11%). […] In general, from August 1, 2022 to March 19, 2023, Ukraine exported 25.1 million tonnes of agricultural products.”

Ukrainian volunteers modernized prosthetics industry since 2014 to help war veterans thrive despite lost limbs from Russia's war. Soldiers now prefer local prostheses over abroad, with most Invictus Games participants using Ukrainian prostheseshttps://t.co/MjXtVil5JY — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 21, 2023

Environmental

Ukrainian power grid strikes back Footage of burning wreckage of a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter that hit a power line and crashed, its crew didn't survive. Russian telegram channels reported a loss of the Ka-52 on Mar 16.

📹via https://t.co/ULET2lv0vH pic.twitter.com/UjbbV4M97S — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 21, 2023

Pollution caused directly by hostilities, according to EcoZagroza (Official resource of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine). “According to the International Coordination Center for Humanitarian Demining of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to March 15, 2023, 332,940 explosive objects, including 2,191 aircraft bombs, were neutralized in Ukraine. An area of 803.9 square kilometers was surveyed for explosives. There are still 174,000 square kilometers of potentially dangerous areas remaining, which is 30% of the country’s total area.

Ammunition and military equipment contain lead, mercury, and TNT. Even when the war in Ukraine ends, these heavy metals and explosive substances will remain in the soil with negative consequences for humans, animals, and the environment. As Katerina Smirnova from the Oleksiy Sokolovsky Institute of Soil Science and Agrochemistry, a leading scientific institution in soil science and conservation in Ukraine, explained, samples of soil taken from explosion sites of ammunition in the Kharkiv region already showed an increased concentration of carcinogenic heavy metals such as lead and cadmium. More details about how ammunition is poisoning soils in Ukraine can be found in the Deutsche Welle article. […]

Ruslan Hrechanyk, the First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection, participated in an on-site meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Environmental Policy and Nature Management in the Kharkiv region. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Kharkiv region has been constantly under enemy shelling by the Russian army. Due to the actions of the occupiers, the environment of the Kharkiv region has already suffered damage worth almost UAH 346 billion [$ 9,37 Bln].

Members of the on-site meeting inspected one of the districts of Kharkiv, where most buildings and structures have been destroyed by shelling and bombing. In total, 6,116 buildings and structures have been damaged in the city. They discussed the problem of handling the demolition waste and the construction of new residential areas. The destruction of buildings and settlements leads to environmental pollution with construction waste and asbestos. The consequences of such pollution for the environment will last for years.”

Damage to freshwater resources, according to EcoZagroza. “Due to the attacks by the occupiers and the destruction of the Oskil Reservoir, the supply of fresh water to the Donbas region is under threat. The destruction of the hydroelectric complex has caused irreparable damage to the Chervonooskilskyi regional landscape park. Ukrainian environmentalists have recognized the destruction of the reservoir as one of the largest environmental changes caused by the full-scale Russian invasion.

Recently, the demining of the hydroelectric complex has been completed, and the debris removal is still ongoing. Work is underway to search for funding to restore the reservoir. To this end, the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, with the support of the Ministry of Environmental Protection, has applied a project to create a mobile laboratory for state environmental monitoring in the Kharkiv region to participate in the EU LIFE program.

According to research by the EPL NGO, the infrastructure of the Popasna water supply system, which was the main supplier of water to both the government-controlled areas of Ukraine and the occupied areas of the Luhansk region until February 24, 2022, has been almost completely destroyed. Tens of thousands of people who still live in temporarily occupied territories do not have access to drinking water that meets even minimal safety standards.

In the absence of a centralized water supply and delivery, people will use any available water sources to survive, including surface water bodies, wells, and springs. During the hostilities, Lysychansk Oil Refinery was shelled, resulting in a fire on an area of ​​approximately 5,000 square meters. At the Rubizhne Chemical Plant “Zorya” warehouses and tanks with products were damaged; PJSC “Azot” and other enterprises were shelled. Since the occupiers have not taken any measures to eliminate technological hazards, there is a significant risk of pollution of water bodies with surface runoff containing pollutants. Moreover, there is no information about the storage conditions of the remnants of the chemical substances used in production. Among other threats are sewage that flows into the Siversky Donets river, garbage and leachate from landfills of household waste that no one cleans up, and spontaneous burials that do not comply with sanitary requirements.”

Legal

Media uncovers general mood in Kremlin after warrant issued for Putin’s arrest, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Meduza. “The Kremlin proved to be unprepared for the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the arrest of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin; first and foremost, their worries concern the restriction of his movement around the world. Theoretically, the President of the Russian Federation can be arrested by The Hague Order in 123 countries. Sources close to the AP [Administration of the President – ed.] note that the Kremlin does not quite understand how it is possible to ‘ensure the safety’ of the president in these new conditions.

It is reported that in 2023 the Kremlin planned to promote the image of Putin as a “fighter against the West”, a “defender of Latin America and Africa from colonial oppression” and “one of the main leaders of a multipolar world”. But, according to the publication’s sources, this requires foreign trips, where Putin is now restricted due to the decision of the ICC.

In addition, the sources indicate, even some of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries have ceased to be a safe space for Putin. In particular, Tajikistan is one of the countries that ratified the Rome Statute [the treaty that established the ICC – ed.].

According to the publication’s sources, Putin’s trips were very important, including for Russian domestic propaganda, which, based on news about these visits, could tell citizens that “Russia has more friends than ill-wishers” and the country remains “one of the pillars of a multipolar world.”. Restrictions on foreign visits will work in the opposite direction. Before the arrest warrant, [Putin’s] trips were combined with the trips of foreign leaders to Moscow. Now it will not be possible to support the same frequency of meetings – one cannot constantly invite everyone to their state, said one of the sources.

Complications with Putin’s foreign visits have already begun: a summit of BRICS countries will take place in August 2023 in South Africa, but on 20 March, the South African authorities said that it had already “taken note” of the ICC warrant.”

Special tribunal for Russia: coalition of 33 states meeting in Strasbourg – Kuleba, Ukrinform reports. “On March 21-22, a coalition of 33 states working on the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine will meet in Strasbourg. This was announced on Twitter by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

Today & tomorrow in Strasbourg, Ukraine is gathering the coalition of 33 states working to create a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine. The tribunal is critical to ensure accountability for the initial crime that led to all subsequent Russian atrocities, said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.”

Support

The Swiss government intends to provide over $5.4 billion in aid to Ukraine. The financial support will be used for humanitarian assistance, protection of civilians, demining, peacebuilding, and civilian infrastructure restoration.https://t.co/0jYiZR5Liv — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 22, 2023

F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots could take less than six months, US evaluation found – Ukraine Air Force commander, Euromaidan Press reports. “An American assessment of Ukrainian fighter pilots has revealed they would be ready to fly F-16 jets after fewer than six months of training, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Gen. Serhii Holubtsov told The Times. He says two Ukrainian fighter jet pilots returned to Ukraine last week after an assessment by the US military:

They spent three weeks there and were trained on an F-16 simulator how to fly together as two pilots using weapons. The results came out very good: Ukrainian pilots can learn to fly and operate weapons systems on the F-16 in less than six months, Gen. Holubtsov said. Some NATO allies had previously thought it would take years to train Ukrainian pilots on Western aircraft. […]

I am losing some of my best people because of the lack of proper equipment. The sooner we have all the help we need, the sooner we win this war, the more lives we save. I’m grateful for everyone in Britain who cares, for every bit of help provided, Holubtsov said.

Currently, the Russians have newer and more advanced combat aircraft, which outclass a small number of antiquated MiG-29 and Su-27 aircraft operated by the Ukrainian Air Force. The Russians have much longer-range radars and munitions on newer jets. They use a missile with a 200km range to take out our S-300 air defences, which have a range of 150km, then 1,500 kg guided bombs to attack front-line towns like Vuhledar, Bakhmut, and Mariinka. If we had F-16s with AIM 120 missiles and a range of 180km, we could push the Russian planes much further back, Gen. Serhii Holubtsov told The Times.

According to the general, it is impossible to put as many ground air defences as are needed to effectively cover the huge territory of Ukraine, and fighter jets are needed to cover the gaps between air defence systems.”

Even more than tanks and planes, Ukraine needs IFVs, Foreign Policy reports. “Listen to Ukrainian military officers, like I [Franz-Stefan Gady] was able to do during a research trip to Kyiv and the Donbas this month, and a different picture emerges. Not the tank, but it’s less glamorous cousin—the infantry fighting vehicle (IFV)—was at the top of its weapons wish list.“We need everything, but IFVs are probably the most urgent need we have” an officer in a Ukrainian mechanized brigade messaged me last week.

That’s because success in ground combat doesn’t depend on tanks alone but rather on how well tanks can be integrated with other platforms to conduct combined arms operations. The most important of these other weapons—the one Ukrainians on the front lines have been clamoring for—is the armored IFV. Without the main battle tank and IFV operating together, the choreography of the swift and effective combined arms attack would collapse. Without IFVs, there can be no rapid and successful Ukrainian offensive this spring—regardless of how many Western tanks arrive. Although the United States, Sweden, and Germany have each pledged Western IFVs to Ukraine, their actual delivery has yet to be confirmed.

First developed in the late 1950s in West Germany and the Soviet Union, IFVs are a hybrid between armored personnel carriers (APCs) and tanks. Lighter in terms of armament and armor than a tank, they are nonetheless designed to advance with tanks in battle, protecting their heavier cousins from enemy infantry and armor. Unlike an APC—a kind of infantry battle taxi that can’t do much else—the squad aboard an IFV does not have to dismount the vehicle to fight; it can engage Russian forces with the IFV’s main cannon, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), and machine guns. Another important role for the IFV’s role is to provide direct fire support to infantry when it dismounts—for example, for urban combat.

Ukraine has been just as desperate for Western IFVs as tanks despite the public debate’s focus on the latter. Currently, the majority of Ukraine’s IFVs still consist of older Soviet-era BMP-1 and BMP-2 models. According to the Military Balance+ database, Ukraine started the war with 1,212 Soviet-era IFVs of all variants. According to online database Oryx, Ukraine has lost more than 500 IFVs to date, almost all of them the old Soviet types.

Ukraine is in the process of receiving a number of Western IFVs for future offensive operations, including 109 US-made M2 Bradley IFVs. For the upcoming spring offensive, the importance of these deliveries—and the ongoing training of Ukrainians on them—could hardly be overstated. With the Ukrainian armed forces about to operate both Western-made main battle tanks and Western-made IFVs, the effective integration of these two types of armor into combined arms teams supported by artillery could increase Ukrainian forces’ offensive maneuver potential. That, in turn, would reduce Ukraine’s dependence on mass artillery fire on the front line.

Given how rare tank-on-tank warfare has been in Ukraine—and the fact that both sides most often use it as a kind of mobile artillery—Western-made IFVs could have an even greater impact than tanks. […] The M2 Bradley’s firepower, protected mobility, and battlefield awareness outclass the bulk of existing IFVs in Ukrainian or Russian service. […]”

German Marder IFVs on their way to Ukraine – Defence Minister of Germany, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing European Pravda. “Boris Pistorius, Head of the Ministry of Defense of Germany, said that the German Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), the transfer of which Berlin announced in January, are already on their way to Ukraine. […]

Currently, more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing training at air defence complexes, on Leopard, Marder. Marder is already on its way to Ukraine, he added. […]About 40 units of equipment should arrive in Ukraine by the end of the first quarter of 2023. The first Ukrainian military personnel arrived in Germany for training on the Marder infantry fighting vehicle at the end of January.”

Ukraine receives 8 Leopard 2 battle tanks and support vehicles from Norway, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda. “The Norwegian Armed Forces announced the delivery of eight Leopard 2 tanks and four support vehicles to Ukraine. […] The tanks are already delivered, and personnel training is underway in Poland, under the auspices of the EU, the report says. The tanks were transported using the An-124 transport plane.

In addition to the transferred eight tanks and support vehicles, Norway also provides funds for ammunition and spare parts. Earlier, the Norwegian parliament approved a multi-year support program for Ukraine for almost EUR 7 billion.”

Ukraine to receive Abrams tanks from US as soon as this fall -officials, Reuters reports. “The United States plans to speed up the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a Pentagon official said on Tuesday, providing the vital equipment to Kyiv as soon as this fall to defend itself against Russian forces. In January, the US pledged to supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks after months of shunning the idea of deploying the difficult-to-maintain tanks to Ukraine […].

The new plan would give Ukraine the M1A1 SA Abrams tank variant, which can run on diesel fuel like the majority of the Ukrainian fleet, one of the officials said. The change also speeds up delivery by about a year, according to a congressional aide briefed on the matter.

The Pentagon “in close coordination with Ukraine has made the decision to provide the M1A1 variant of the Abrams tank which will enable us to significantly expedite delivery timelines and deliver this important capability to Ukraine by the fall of this year, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters.”

Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine, US Department of Defense announces. “[On Monday], the Department of Defense (DoD) announced the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization is the thirty-fourth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021 and is valued at up to $350 million.

Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm artillery rounds; 25mm ammunition; High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs); 81mm and 60mm mortar systems and mortar rounds; AT-4 anti-armor weapon systems; Grenade launchers, small arms, and associated ammunition; Demolition munitions and equipment for obstacle clearing; Mine clearing equipment; Heavy fuel tankers; Thermal imagery systems, optics, and laser rangefinders; Riverine patrol boats; Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair; Spare parts and other field equipment.”

UK to send armour piercing rounds with depleted uranium to Ukraine, European Pravda reports. “Alongside our granting of a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, we will be providing ammunition including armour piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium, Annabel Goldie, Minister of State for Defence of United Kingdom, responded to the request of Lord Raymond Jolliffe, member of the House of Lords, on the website of the British parliament. According to Goldi, such rounds are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armoured vehicles. Depleted uranium is uranium with a lower content of the fissile isotope-235 than natural uranium.

According to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Challenger 2 tanks will be in Ukraine in March 2023 (Ukr). As reported, Ukraine will receive twice as many Challenger 2 tanks (Ukr) from the UK than London originally promised.”

EU ministers agree plan to jointly procure one million shells for Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. “EU ministers have agreed a plan to jointly procure one million shells for Ukraine, according to Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas. […] According to her, this helps to ramp up European defence industry and boost security.”

EU names countries participating in joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the European Defence Agency (EDA). “So far, 18 countries plan to participate in the project on joint purchase of ammunition to help Ukraine and replenish the national reserves of member states. In addition, others expressed their readiness to join later. Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden and Norway have signed the project agreement.

The project opens the way for EU Member States and Norway to proceed along two paths: a two-year, fast-track procedure for 155mm artillery rounds and a seven-year project to acquire multiple ammunition types, the report says. Some other EU countries have already expressed their intention to join the initiative shortly after the completion of national procedures.”

About 2,000 gun barrels: General Staff states Ukraine’s artillery needs, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing ArmyInform quoting Serhii Baranov, Acting Head of the Main Directorate of Combat Strike Systems of the Ukrainian General Staff. “I hope that in the near future we will definitely have our improved systems, said Baranov, noting that today the need is about 2,000 gun barrels, which fail due to time and intensive use and require updating.”

IMF staff reaches agreement with Ukraine for $15.6 bln program, Reuters reports. “The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine for a four-year financing package worth about $15.6 billion, offering funds the country needs as it continues to defend against Russia’s invasion.

The agreement, which must still be ratified by the IMF’s board, takes into consideration Ukraine’s path to accession to the European Union after the war. The fund said its executive board was expected to discuss approval in the coming weeks.

The overarching goals of the authorities’ program are to sustain economic and financial stability in circumstances of exceptionally high uncertainty, restore debt sustainability, and support Ukraine’s recovery on the path toward EU accession in the post-war period, IMF official Gavin Gray said in a statement announcing the agreement.”

The Latvian government supported the MOH's proposal to donate medical equipment worth nearly $321,000 to Ukraine for prompt medical care to victims of Russia's hostilities. The EU Civil Protection Mechanism will cover logistics and transportation costs.https://t.co/f3Rl84xgaV — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 21, 2023

New Developments

President Zelenskyy accepted Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida's invitation to attend online May’s G7 summit in Hiroshima, as Japan assumed the G7 presidency in 2023. PM Kishida is the final G7 leader to visit Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.https://t.co/ncxLd995EB — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 21, 2023