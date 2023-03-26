Russo Ukrainian War. Day 396: Biden says China has not yet provided weapons to Russia

Information about Ukraine’s possible counteroffensive causes “considerable concern” in Russia–ISW. Biden says China has not yet provided weapons to Russia. Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families.

Daily overview — Summary report, March 26

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, March 26, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have carried out 34 air and 4 missile strikes, carried out more than 70 attacks from MLRS, in particular, on the civilian infrastructure of populated areas. There are wounded among the civilian population. The probability of Russia launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high. Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mar’yinka areas. Our soldiers repelled more than 85 attacks by invaders. Volyn’, Polissya, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. During the past day, Russian forces shelled the areas of settlements of Horodyshche, Chernihiv Oblast; Kharkivka, Novovasylivka, Ukrainske and Bachivsk in the Sumy Oblast, as well as Chervona Zorya, Veterinarne, Strelecha, Krasne, Neskuchne, Vovchansk, Vilcha and Krasne Pershe in the Kharkiv Oblast. Lyman axis: Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensives near Synkivka, Kreminnoh, Bilogorivka, and Vyimka during the day. Areas of Pishchane, Dvorichna, Kupyansk and Tabaivka settlements of Kharkiv Oblast were affected by the fire; Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilogorivka in the Luhansk Oblast, as well as Vyimka and Vesele in the Donetsk Oblast. Bakhmut axis : Russian forces continue their assault on the city of Bakhmut, which is held by our defenders, as well as in the areas of Bohdanivka and Predtechyny. They shelled the settlements of Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Stupochki, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kostyantynivka, Severnye and New York of the Donetsk Oblast.

: Russian forces continue their assault on the city of Bakhmut, which is held by our defenders, as well as in the areas of Bohdanivka and Predtechyny. They shelled the settlements of Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Stupochki, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kostyantynivka, Severnye and New York of the Donetsk Oblast. Avdiivka and Mar’yinka axes: Russian forces carried out unsuccessful attacks in the vicinities of Keramik, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Severne, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Mar’yinka and Novomykhailivka settlements. Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenka, Netaylove, Krasnohorivka, Mary’inka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka and Prechistivka in Donetsk Oblast were subjected to numerous enemy attacks. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: Russian forces continue to conduct defensive Shells the settlements of Olhivske, Malynivka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, Kozatske, Lviv, Ivanivka, Komysany and Kizomys in the Kherson Oblast. In Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Russian occupation so-called “administration” issued an order to local residents to obtain passes from the city commandant’s office by April 1 to move around the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. But under the condition of successful filtering. Passes will be issued separately for people and vehicles. [The Russian occupiers continue to rob the residents of the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson oblast. In particular, Russian mercenaries are actively taking away private light vehicles with trailers and trucks in the village of Krasne (Kakhovs’kyi district) to load local residents’ looted property.] Ukrainian Air Force during the day made 11 strikes on areas where the invaders were concentrated. Also, our defenders shot down enemy UAVs of the “Orlan-10” and “Supercam” types. Units of missile and artillery troops hit 3 control points and 5 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of Russian forces.

Military Updates

Ukrainian Armed Forces comment on statements about Russian attrition near Bakhmut, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Serhii Cherevatyi, a representative of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Cherevatyi had been asked to comment on data from British intelligence which said that the assault by Russian troops on Bakhmut has largely stalled, primarily as a result of the extreme attrition of the occupiers’ forces.

This still needs to be analysed. But the last three days show that there were 18 clashes on the Bakhmut front today, and until recently there were between 30 and 50. But this requires more detailed analysis, and I think next week will show this. For now, Bakhmut remains the epicentre of military operations, the area of the main enemy attack.”

Ukraine says Bakhmut situation is stabilising, Putin plays down tank shortage, Reuters reports. “Ukrainian forces have managed to blunt Russia’s offensive in and around the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, where the situation is stabilising, commander in chief General Valery Zaluzhniy said on Saturday.

Separately, Britain’s defence ministry said the months-long Russian assault on the city had stalled, mainly as a result of heavy troop losses. Military experts say there are clear signs Russia is running short of equipment, particularly heavy tanks.

President Vladimir Putin told state television that Russia planned to build and upgrade a total of 1,600 tanks over the next three years, well above the 440 he said Western nations would supply Ukraine over the same period.”

Information about Ukraine’s possible counteroffensive causes “considerable concern” in Russia – ISW, Ukrainska Pravda reports citing ISW. “Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have noted that Russia’s information space is reacting “with considerable concern” to reports of a slowdown in Russian operations and a possible counteroffensive by Ukraine’s Armed Forces. […]

Analysts have concluded that the so-called “big” Russian spring offensive “appears to be culminating, and the Russian information space appears to be responding to the slow-down of Russian operations and potential for Ukraine to regain the initiative with substantial anxiety.

Russian military command will need to commit a significant number of forces to the frontline to either prevent culmination or launch renewed offensive operations, and it is unlikely that such forces exist at sufficient scale to do either, the report states.”

Russia keeps two cruise missile ships in Black Sea, Ukrinform reports, citing Ukraine’s Operational Command South. “An enemy grouping of ships in the Black Sea was reduced to ten this morning. Surface missile ships returned to their bases. There are two submarines in the sea, armed with up to eight Kalibrs, the report reads. The command warned that the threat of missile attacks remains high.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Since the start of March 2023, Russia has likely launched at least 71 Iranian-designed Shahed series one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicle (OWA-UAVS) against targets across Ukraine.

These attacks followed a two-week pause in OWA-UAV attacks in late February 2023. Russia has likely started receiving regular resupplies of small numbers of Shahed OWA-UAVs.

Russia is likely launching Shaheds from two axes : from Russia’s Krasnodar Krai in the east and from Bryansk Oblast in the north-east. This allows Russia flexibility to target a broad sector of Ukraine and decreases flying time to targets in the north of Ukraine. It is also likely to be a further attempt to stretch Ukrainian air defences.

: from Russia’s Krasnodar Krai in the east and from Bryansk Oblast in the north-east. This allows Russia flexibility to target a broad sector of Ukraine and decreases flying time to targets in the north of Ukraine. It is also likely to be a further attempt to stretch Ukrainian air defences. Russia’s assault on the Donbas town of Bakhmut has largely stalled . This is likely primarily a result of extreme attrition of the Russian force. Ukraine has also suffered heavy casualties during its defence.

. This is likely primarily a result of extreme attrition of the Russian force. Ukraine has also suffered heavy casualties during its defence. The Russian situation has also likely been made worse by tensions between the Russian Ministry of Defence and Wagner Group , both of whom contribute troops in the sector.

, both of whom contribute troops in the sector. Russia has likely shifted its operational focus towards Avdiivka, south of Bakhmut, and to the Kremina-Svatove sector in the north, areas where Russia likely only aspires to stabilise its front line. This suggests an overall return to a more defensive operational design after inconclusive results from its attempts to conduct a general offensive since January 2023.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Sunday 26 March, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 170550 (+660)

Tanks – 3595 (+15)

Armoured combat vehicles – 6947 (+15)

Artillery systems – 2631 (+8)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 522 (+2)

Air defence means – 277 (+1)

Aircraft – 305 (+0)

Helicopters – 291 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5486 (+3)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 2216 (+2)

Special equipment – 282 (+3)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 911 (+0)

Prigozhin declared that 5,000 Wagner prisoners had already been released, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Yevgeny Prigozhin. “Currently, the contract with PMC ‘Wagner’ has ended, and more than 5,000 people have been released under amnesty.

On 21 March, British intelligence reported that soon, the Wagner prisoners who went through the war in Ukraine and survived would receive the promised pardon and freedom, and their return may be a challenge for Russian society.

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War believe that in the coming weeks, the Wagner PMC may lose most of its mercenaries from among the recruited prisoners as their six-month military contracts expire.”

Biden says China has not yet provided weapons to Russia, Reuters reports. “US President Joe Biden said on Friday that China has not provided significant weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine. I’ve been hearing now for the past three months about China’s going to provide significant weapons to Russia, Biden said at a news conference alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They haven’t yet, doesn’t mean they won’t, but they haven’t yet, Biden said.”

In occupied Melitopol, invaders panicking, spreading fake news about Ukraine’s counteroffensive – mayor, Ukrinform reports, citing Melitopol Mayor in exile, Ivan Fedorov. “The occupiers and collaborators in Melitopol are panicking themselves and trying to intimidate others – they are preparing to pack their suitcases and are spreading provocative reports about the counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the report reads.

Fedorov noted that recently the Russians held “secret” meetings with their accomplices among the staff of educational and healthcare facilities, as well as police, in Melitopol district. Collaborators were instructed on the evacuation routine because time may be short. They suggested the path out toward Crimea. Also, in the pro-Russia Telegram channels, instructions are circulating for local residents on what to do in the event of a counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Fake stories about the alleged massacres of Melitopol residents after de-occupation are being spread around the city.”

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU). “The Defence Intelligence spokesman said that Russian authorities and officials from the Russian occupation administration in Crimea are rushing to sell their property and evacuate their families from the peninsula.

Meanwhile, they tell the rank and file officials not to worry, that everything is fine and everything is under control… All this resembles the [Russians saying] that their ‘special operation’ is going according to the plan…” Yusov said. Families linked to the Russians are being evacuated, and quite urgently. This is food for thought for everyone who tied their lives to Putin’s malicious ruscist regime. They better leave Crimea while they still can.”

Humanitarian

UN rights office details latest abuses in Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Reuters reports. The United Nations human rights office said on Friday its investigators had confirmed thousands more civilian casualties in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including 21 people killed by Russian forces in executions or individual attacks. A year after the Russian Federation launched a full-scale armed attack against Ukraine, the hostilities continue to exert a severe toll on children, women and men across the country, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a new report.

It found at least 5,987 civilians had been killed or injured between Aug. 1, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023, a number it said was likely to be a significant underestimate since it only covered those cases its investigators had been able to verify. Indiscriminate explosive weapons were responsible for a large number of civilian casualties, the report said, and its figures showed at that least four times more civilian casualties occurred in Ukrainian-held territory than Russian-held areas.

A majority of 133 instances of conflict-related sexual violence OHCHR documented took place on Russian-occupied territory, including during “so-called ‘filtration’ processes, it said. […] The report documented the disappearance or “arbitrary detention” of 214 Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territory and 91 such cases in Ukrainian government-held areas. Most of those arrested by Ukraine were suspected collaborators, it said.

The report said the OHCHR is gravely concerned about what it described as the mistreatment, torture and disappearance of children by Russian forces, including the abduction of five teenage boys, all of whom were tortured. The International Criminal Court last week issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. The Kremlin called the move unacceptable and outrageous. […]

A separate OHCHR report, also released on Friday, blamed both Russian and Ukrainian forces for the mistreatment of prisoners of war. It said the Ukrainian government had provided full and confidential access to official internment sites. It said it had documented the summary execution of 15 Ukrainian POWs and 25 Russian POWs, which the agency said may constitute war crimes, but that the findings were influenced in substantial measure by the level and kind of access to detention facilities and POWs.

The U.N. added that overall Russian POWs were treated in better fashion, once held in transit and permanent places of internments (sic). It also said Ukrainian authorities have actively engaged on U.N. concerns over POW treatment.”

Ukraine sends back to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners who could be transported, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. “Adhering to its international obligations under Articles 109-114 of the Geneva Conventions, and with the participation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Ukraine has unilaterally transferred severely wounded and seriously ill captive occupiers to the Russian side. This is not an exchange of prisoners of war, but repatriation: it is the return of severely wounded prisoners without any conditions, as stipulated by international humanitarian law, the headquarters explained.

At the same time, the aggressor state, systematically disregarding international norms, is still holding thousands of Ukrainian citizens hostage, including seriously ill and wounded people, civilians, children and women, elderly people, and some who were captured by Russia even before the start of the large-scale invasion.

According to international humanitarian law, all these categories of citizens should be returned to Ukraine by repatriation without any conditions. Despite this, Russia not only continues to hold civilians and non-combatants hostage but also refuses to allow representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross into their places of detention, and does not provide them with contact with relatives, proper nutrition, or medical care, deliberately creating inhumane conditions of captivity.

Ukraine is calling on the international community to increase pressure on the aggressor state to force Russia to comply with international humanitarian law and release all illegally detained citizens of Ukraine from captivity.”

Thousands of civilians ‘at the limit of existence’ in Ukraine’s Bakhmut, Red Cross says, Reuters reports. “Some 10,000 Ukrainian civilians, many elderly and with disabilities, are clinging on to existence in horrific circumstances in and around the besieged city of Bakhmut, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday. […] Several thousand are estimated to remain in the city itself, said the ICRC’s Umar Khan, who has been providing them with aid in recent days.

For the civilians that are stuck there, they are living in very dire conditions, spending almost the entire days in intense shelling in the [underground] shelters, he told a Geneva press briefing by video link from Dnipro in Ukraine. All you see is people pushed to the very limits of their existence and survival and resilience. […]

Khan said he had been shocked by the scale of destruction he had witnessed. Houses are crushed by military firepower, roofs are ripped off, apartment buildings are littered with holes … the constant threat of exploding shells, bombs – and some people still living in the shelters, trying to survive these intense hostilities.”

Minister Solskyi expects new-harvest agricultural exports to be 10% lower, Ukrinform reports, citing Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Mykola Solskyi. “Last year Ukraine harvested 70 million tonnes of grain and oilseed crops. At the beginning of this week, a total of 14-15 million tonnes of agricultural crops were yet to be exported, Solskyi told.

In his words, the Ukrainian side is planning to export the remaining yield before this year’s harvesting campaign begins. According to Solskyi, the volume of new-harvest agricultural exports will be approximately 10% lower, as many farmers chose soybeans and sunflowers, having reduced corn plantations.”

Russian forces shell humanitarian assistance point in Kherson, injuring civilians, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration. “Last night, the Russian army attacked an invincibility centre [a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.] in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, today Russian artillery shelled a humanitarian assistance point in Kherson. Two civilians were injured in the attack: a 41-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man.”

Environmental

The Director General of the IAEA will visit the Zaporizhzhia NPP next week, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing IAEA website. “Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), intends to visit the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) next week. This will be the second time Grossi has visited the nuclear power plant during the war and the first since establishing a permanent presence of IAEA experts on 1 September last year. […]

Grossi noted that despite the organisation’s presence at the Zaporizhzhia NPP for seven months, the situation at the facility remains unstable. The threats to nuclear safety are all too obvious, as is the need to act immediately to prevent an accident with potential radiological consequences for the health and environment of people in Ukraine and beyond. Therefore, I continue to work on a proposal to protect the plant, he said.

Grossi noted that his trip to Ukraine is also aimed at ensuring a regular rotation of IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia NPP after challenging circumstances faced by experts during the previous rotation in February, which was delayed for almost a month. A new group of IAEA experts will accompany him.

On 23 March, Grossi said that the IAEA abandoned creating a demilitarised zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP, negotiations that lasted eight months. According to Grossi, it is now about the cessation of hostilities near the NPP.”

Legal

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry: It is unacceptable for UN to blame the victim of aggression, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said it was unacceptable to blame the victim of aggression in response to the conclusion of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, which holds that both Russia and Ukraine have violated human rights. […]

We are grateful to the Monitoring Mission for its work; particularly the documentation of international human rights and humanitarian law violations committed by the Russian Federation in the course of its armed aggression against Ukraine. At the same time, we deem placing responsibility on the victim of such aggression unacceptable. According to the UN Statue, Ukraine has the right to self-defence.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has stressed on multiple occasions that the Ukrainian side hopes that the UN mission will avoid any statements that could be interpreted as asserting an equivalence of the victim with the aggressor.”

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine published two new reports on Friday, 24 March: on human rights and treatment of prisoners of war (POW); the reports indicated violations on both sides of the conflict. Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, said he disagreed with the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission’s conclusion that the Ukrainian side had violated the rights of Russian POWs. Lubinets demanded that the mission provide evidence of POW executions.”

Putin ally proposing banning ICC in Russia, Reuters reports. “Russia’s parliament speaker on Saturday proposed banning the activities of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crimes.

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Putin’s, said that Russian legislation should be amended to prohibit any activity of the ICC in Russia and to punish any who gave assistance and support to the ICC. […] Volodin said that the United States had legislated to prevent its citizens ever being tried by the Hague court and that Russia should continue that work.

Any assistance or support for the ICC inside Russia, he said, should be punishable under law.”

US senators urge Biden to share information on war crimes with ICC as it pursues Putin, Reuters reports. “Democratic and Republican US senators urged the Biden administration on Friday to share information with the International Criminal Court that could assist as it pursues war crimes charges against Russian President Vladimir Putin. […]

The letter to President Joe Biden from Democrats Dick Durbin, Bob Menendez, Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse and Republicans Lindsey Graham and Thom Tillis, noted that Congress passed legislation to give the administration more flexibility in assisting the ICC.

Yet, months later, as the ICC is working to build cases against Russian officials, including Putin himself, the United States reportedly has not yet shared key evidence that could aid in these prosecutions, the letter said.”

Support

Ukrainian Air Force allows foreigners to be pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mil.in.ua reports. “Foreigners can now serve in the Ukrainian Air Force. Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a corresponding statement on Thursday. According to him, foreign citizens can become pilots or employees of the aviation engineering staff, if they have the appropriate military occupation. He also noted that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, thousands of people had contacted the Ukrainian Air Force. […]

The Spokesperson added that at the moment the Ukrainian Air Force operated Soviet-era aviation equipment, therefore there was no lack of pilots. However, according to him, the need for such specialists may increase once the Ukrainian military receives Western combat aircraft.”

Poland to ramp up ammunition production capacity to meet Ukraine’s needs, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, in an interview with RMF FM. “Polish ammunition manufacturer Dezamet, part of the state-owned Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), is to drastically increase its ammunition production capacity in order to be able to provide adequate supplies to Ukraine. […] PGZ CEO Sebastian Chwałek said on Friday that the group is planning to hire several thousand new personnel, in addition to the 20,000 staff it currently employs.

On 20 March, 17 EU countries and Norway agreed to jointly produce and purchase ammunition to replenish their stockpiles and meet Ukraine’s needs. The plan envisages providing Ukraine with one million pieces of artillery ammunition over 12 months. Poland and Spain later joined these 18 countries.”

Ukraine needs munitions “here and now”: Morawiecki suggests buying rounds outside EU, Ukrinform reports, citing Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who spoke in an interview with RMF.FM. “In Brussels, Polichinelle’s secret is that there is no ammunition in Europe. But there are several places in the world, including South Korea and Israel, where there is much more of these munitions. Therefore, I expect that our joint talks – by the European Commission and several key countries, in particular Poland, Germany, and France – will lead to the quick receipt of ammunition, as Ukraine needs them here and now, Morawietcki emphasized.

He assured that he would convince skeptical nations, such as France, about the need for the EU to jointly purchase ammunition for Ukraine in third countries because these volumes are needed very quickly. Since we don’t have enough ammunition in Europe, we have to buy it from abroad, the Polish Prime Minister emphasized. He added that this is exactly what Poland is doing now, purchasing modern weaponry from South Korea and the USA.

Morawiecki also said that both enterprises of the state-owned Polish Arms Group (PGZ) and private defence companies can count on more defence orders for the production of additional ammunition. […]

The head of the Polish government said it was “difficult to imagine” how many missiles and artillery shells are being fired off at the front in Ukraine each day. Daily, Ukraine’s Armed Forces utilize 2,000 to 6,000 rounds, while the Russians fire 20,000 to 60,000. Therefore, this production must cover the needs, Morawiecki stated.”

New Developments

US Secretary of State suggests that Ukraine will not regain all territories by military means, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing European Pravda and AFP. “Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has suggested that diplomacy may still play a role in determining Ukraine’s borders in the future, as Kyiv may decide not to regain all the territories by military means. Blinken stressed that these have to be Ukrainian decisions about what they want their future to be and how that lands, and how that lands in terms of the sovereignty, the territorial integrity, the independence of the country. What we don’t want, for everyone’s interests, is to have this settle in a place and in a way that simply invites the Russians to rest, rearm and then re-attack, Blinken said.” Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot start counteroffensive because it lacks weapons, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Yomiuri. “President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot yet start a counteroffensive, which was planned for the spring, because now the defence forces need more weapons. Zelenskyy explained that additional support with weaponry supplies, including the ammunition and fighter jets, is pivotal, and therefore the military is waiting for these supplies to arrive from Ukraine’s partners. The president added that the Russian army launches shells three times more daily than the Ukrainian military.” Zelensky: Russia’s full-scale defeat will be reliable guarantee against new aggressions, Ukrinform “Russia must lose on the battlefield, in the economy, in international relations, and in its attempts to replace the historical truth with some imperial myths. The Kremlin is losing in its efforts to spiritually enslave our people. The full-scale defeat of Russia will be a reliable guarantee against new aggressions and crises, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his latest address.” Scholz describes condition for ending war in Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing ntv. “German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects that Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine will continue until Putin realises that he cannot annex a large part of Ukrainian territory. Only when this realisation dawns will it be possible to resolve the military situation, Scholz said. But the Russian president is not yet ready to take this step, Scholz believes. Olaf Scholz insists that the war in Ukraine must end with the withdrawal of Russian troop.” Russia wants demilitarised buffer zones in Ukraine, says Putin ally, Reuters “Former President Dmitry Medvedev, who casts himself as Putin’s most publicly hawkish official, said Russia needed demilitarised corridors around the areas it is claiming – and which Ukraine says it will never accept Russian control of. […] We need to throw out all the foreigners who are there in the broad sense of the word, create a buffer zone which would not allow the use of any types of weapons that work at medium and short distances, that is 70-100 kilometres, to demilitarise it, Medvedev said. Russia would have to push further into Ukraine if such zones were not established, he said, taking Kyiv the capital or even the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv.“ Putin says Russia will deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus, Ukrainska Pravda “Moscow and Minsk have agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. Putin clarified that the construction of the storage facility will be finished on 1 July. He assures that weapons will be deployed without violating the obligations under the Security and Defence Policy. According to Putin, the reason for such a step was the statement of the UK about the supply of depleted uranium rounds to Ukraine.” Zelenskyy says he wants to talk to Xi Jinping, but didn’t receive return offer, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Yomiuri. “President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he sent a straight message through diplomatic channels that he wanted to talk to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. I did not get a proposal from China to mediate. I didn’t get the proposal to meet. I also, by diplomatic channels, gave straight messages that I want to speak with the leader of China. Zelenskyy voiced scepticism about China’s 12-point proposal calling for a ceasefire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, saying that respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity should come first.” Putin blames US for Nord Stream explosions, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Interfax. “Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the US intelligence agencies are behind the explosions on the Nord Stream[s].” Russian warships were near Nord Stream gas pipelines few days before explosions, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the German news outlett-online. “Russian warships were present in the area of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines a few days before the blasts occurred there. The website believes the ship grouping had the necessary equipment to plant explosive devices.”