Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 370: Russia changes tactics of missile attacks ~~

On the war.

The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of February 27, 2022:

Ukrainian officials stated that Russian forces have been concentrating and escalating operations along the Luhansk Oblast frontline. Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty stated on February 26 that Russian forces concentrated infantry, airborne (VDV), and Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) forces in eastern Ukraine and have attempted to use armored vehicles in combat in the past several weeks. The Ukrainian General Staff reported on February 27 that Russian forces deployed 200 conscript recruits from Rostov Oblast to Luhansk Oblast on an unspecified date. Ukrainian Luhansk Oblast Head Serhiy Haidai stated on February 27 that Russian forces have escalated operations in the Svatove, Kreminna, and Bilohorivka directions in recent weeks and have been concentrating equipment and reserves in occupied Luhansk Oblast. Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks northwest of Svatove on February 26 and 27. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Masyutivka (52km northwest of Svatove), Novoselivske (16km northwest of Svatove), and Stelmakhivka (17km northwest of Svatove) on February 26 and 27. Russian forces continued ground attacks near Kreminna on February 26 and 27. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Kreminna, northwest of Kreminna near Ploshchanka (17km northwest) and Nevske (18km northwest); west of Kreminna near Torske (14km west); southwest of Kreminna near Dibrova (6km southwest); south of Kreminna near Bilohorivka (12km south); and near the Serebrianska forest area (11km south) on February 26 and 27. Geolocated footage suggests that Russian forces have likely pushed Ukrainian forces west from the R66 near Pishchane and Chervonopopivka (5-6km northwest of Kreminna). A Russian source claimed that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian ground attacks in the Bilohorivka, Zarichne, Yampolivka, Terny, and Makiivka directions. A Kremlin-affiliated milblogger claimed that Russian forces along the Svatove-Kreminna-Bilohorivka-Lysychansk line have adopted a new approach to make gradual advances, which is consistent with reports of a new Russian maneuver element that can only advance at the pace of dismounted infantry and whose attacks will culminate quickly before securing significant gains. Russian forces continued ground attacks around Bakhmut on February 26 and 27. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful attacks on Bakhmut itself; north of Bakhmut near Vasyukivka (13km north), Zaliznianske (8km north), Dubovo-Vasylivka (6km northwest), Orikhovo-Vasylivka (10km northwest), Berkhivka (4km north), Yahidne (1km northwest), and Bohdanivka (8km northwest); west of Bakhmut near Ivanivske (5km west); and southwest of Bakhmut near Stupochky (12km southwest) and Pivnichne (20km southwest) between February 26 and 27. Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty noted that Russian forces conducted 32 ground attacks around Bakhmut and 14 within the city on February 26. Russian sources widely claimed that Wagner Group forces made gains north of Bakhmut on both February 26 and 27. Several Russian milbloggers claimed that Wagner took control of Yahidne, advanced south of the Berkhivka reservoir, and moved westward to threaten Bohdanivka. Milbloggers claimed that Russian advances north and northwest of Bakhmut will allow Russian forces to threaten the Khromove-Bakhmut route, with several Russian milbloggers indicating that Russian troops have taken at least part of the route under fire control. Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) advisor Igor Kimakovsky claimed that Wagner forces are moving closer to the center of Bakhmut itself, and a Russian milblogger claimed that Wagner has made gains on the eastern outskirts of Bakhmut and toward Koperatyvna Vulystia, which is near Bakhmut’s city center. Russian sources additionally claimed that Wagner continued assaults toward Ivanivske on both February 26 and 27. Former Russian officer and prominent critical milblogger Igor Girkin remarked on February 27 that current Russian assaults on Bakhmut are useless and will exhaust Russian troops without taking strategically significant ground. Russian forces continued ground attacks in the Avdiivka-Donetsk City area on February 26 and 27. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian troops conducted unsuccessful attacks north of Donetsk City near Avdiivka, Sieverne, and Kamianka, on the northwestern outskirts of Donetsk City near Vodyane, Nevelske, and Krasnohorivka, and on the southwestern outskirts of Donetsk City near Marinka. Russian sources claimed that Russian forces are expanding their zone of control northeast of Avdiivka near Novobakhmutivka, but noted that this advance is bounded by the H20 Donetsk City-Kostyantynivka highway, which Russian forces have not yet crossed. A Russian milblogger noted that the DNR’s “Somalia” battalion is moving toward Avdiivka. Russian milbloggers additionally discussed efforts of the DNR’s 5th Brigade within Marinka on February 26 and 27 and claimed that Russian troops successfully pushed Ukrainian troops out of positions in western Marinka. Russian forces continued ground attacks in western Donetsk Oblast on February 26 and 27. The Ukrainian General Staff stated that Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Vuhledar (30km southwest of Donetsk City) on February 27. Geolocated footage posted on February 25 and 26 shows that Russian forces made minor advances on an unspecified date directly south of Vuhledar. Russian milbloggers continued to discuss intense positional battles in the Vuhledar area, with one source claiming that Russian naval infantry elements are fighting toward Vuhledar from Mykilske, just southeast of Vuhledar. A Russian milblogger circulated footage on February 26 of Eastern Military District (EMD) Commander Rustam Muradov and Russian Far Eastern Federal District representative Yuri Trutnev presenting naval infantry forces in the Vuhledar direction with service awards, supporting ISW’s observation that this axis is the area of responsibility of EMD and naval infantry elements. The former DNR Militia spokesperson (who was reportedly recently dismissed from his post) visited the Vuhledar area on February 26 and noted that it is important for Russian forces to defend against Ukrainian counterattacks in this area because Ukraine wants to cut Russian supply routes to occupied Crimea. Ukrainian Tavriisk Defense Group spokesperson Colonel Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi noted that the pace of Russian operations in the Vuhledar area has overall decreased over the past four days due to poor weather and noted that Russian forces only conducted 17 ground attacks near Vuhledar on February 27. Russian officials are promoting an information operation that falsely frames Russia’s war in Ukraine as existential to the continued existence of the Russian Federation. In an interview with TV channel Rossiya-1 on February 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that he does not know if “such an ethnic group as the Russian people can survive in the form in which it exists today” if the West succeeds in “destroying the Russian Federation and establishing control over its fragments.” Putin accused the collective West of already having plans “set out on paper” for the destruction of the Russian Federation in its current form. Putin also remarked that Russia had to suspend its participation in the START treaty in order to ensure its strategic stability and security in the face of a concerted Western effort to use START to cripple Russia’s strategic prospects. Putin began to set conditions for the perpetuation of this information operation in his speech to the Federal Assembly on February 21, where he blamed the collective West for using the war in Ukraine to threaten the existence of the Russian Federation. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev invoked similarly existential sentiments in an essay entitled “Points of No Return” published on February 27 in which he accused the West of fueling the current situation in Ukraine since the fall of the Soviet Union and concluded that “the calm power of our great country and the authority of its partners are the key to preserving the future of our entire world.” Both Putin‘s and Medvedev’s statements engage with an information operation that frames the war in Ukraine as existential to the continued survival of the post-Soviet Russian Federation, which is likely an attempt to present the war as having higher stakes for Russia and the West than it actually does. Putin likely hopes to set informational conditions to accuse Ukraine and the West of threatening the survival of the Russian Federation in response to Russian military failures and Western support for Ukrainian victories. No prominent Western official has called for the dissolution of the Russian Federation, and Western leaders have been very careful to articulate their aims as being to enable Ukraine to liberate all its territory at most. Putin’s language is designed to fuel support for the war in Russia and stoke fears in the West of the instability that would follow the collapse of Russia to deter Western support to Ukraine and persuade the West to coerce Kyiv into accepting Russian demands. Russian officials continue to engage in information operations in an attempt to discourage the Western provision of military aid to Ukraine. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated during a TV interview with Rossiya-1 on February 26 that the types of weapons that the West decides to provide to Ukraine will determine how far Russian troops will need to “push the threat away” from Russian borders. Putin made a similar statement in his February 21 address to the Federal Assembly. These statements are likely meant to discourage the West from providing long-range systems to Ukraine by suggesting that the provision of such systems will protract the war by “forcing” Russia to take more Ukrainian territory to be “safe.” ISW has previously reported on concerted Russian information operations to discourage Western military aid to Ukraine. […] A reportedly captured Russian military manual suggests that Russian forces are implementing new assault tactics to compensate for current combat power limitations in response to continued offensive failures. A Ukrainian reserve officer posted a picture on February 26 reportedly of a captured Russian manual that details the tactics of a newly minted “assault detachment,” which is a battalion-sized element that has been optimized for frontal assaults on fortified areas. The assault detachment formation reportedly fields six T-72 main battle tanks, 12 infantry fighting vehicles, and a collection of man-portable thermobaric rocket launchers, anti-tank guided missile systems, towed artillery, and self-propelled mortars. The assault detachment appears to be comprised of three assault companies and a tank section. Each assault company has a command element, two assault “platoons” (at far below normal platoon strength), a UAV team, an armored fighting vehicle (AFV) group, a fire support platoon and an artillery support platoon, a reserve section, and a medevac section. Each company fields one tank and four BMP/BMD-2 infantry fighting vehicles, with anti-tank launchers, heavy machine guns, and mortars. The Ukrainian reserve officer remarked that assault “platoons” of 12 to 15 people, divided into tactical groups of three people, are the formation’s primary maneuver elements. The assault detachment reportedly conducts assaults within less than a minute of the time when artillery fire begins on open fortified positions, with the platoon commander controlling mortar fire. The manual suggests that Russian forces are trying to adapt maneuver forces into smaller and more agile military formations than were employed earlier in the war. The Ukrainian reserve officer noted that this new tactical formation suggests that Russian forces have replaced the defunct battalion tactical group (BTG) with these smaller and more agile maneuver formations. The manual suggests that Russian forces are using T-72 tanks for direct fire support from the rear rather than as integral parts of a combined arms team. The increased reliance on dismounted infantry and the relegation of tanks to fire support from the rear indicates that Russian military leadership is prioritizing protecting main battle tanks over protecting infantry, which is reflective of recent reports of massive equipment losses that Russian armor units sustained over the first year of the war. The manual indicates that the Russian military is resorting to employing a form of simplified combined arms warfare that has likely been pared down to compensate for the overall degradation of Russian manpower and equipment capacity and which is easier for inexperienced and untrained mobilized personnel slotted into such detachments to employ. The tactics of the assault detachment additionally suggest that the Russian military may be attempting to institutionalize practices used to marginal tactical effect by the Wagner Group in Bakhmut. The Ukrainian reserve officer suggested that this new formation is likely partially influenced by Wagner Group operations around Bakhmut. ISW has previously reported on the fact that Wagner has largely relied on squad-sized frontal assaults, which have decreased the reliance on massed fires as Russian artillery and equipment stocks have dwindled. The Wagner Group’s highly attritional offensive on Bakhmut has failed to gain operationally significant ground, so the institutionalization of elements of Wagner’s tactics will likely further normalize attritional frontal assaults. Such tactics are likely to waste Russian combat power and not effectively counter conventional Ukrainian battalions and brigades. Assault detachments may be able to make tactical gains at cost due to their simplicity but will likely culminate rapidly due to their small size and attritional tactics. Russian forces are unlikely to make operationally significant breakthroughs rapidly with this formation. Intel chief Budanov: The next three months to decide the course of events, Ukrinform reports. “The next three months on the front will be very active and decide the further course of events. The relevant statement was made by Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with Voice of America.

They will be rather active. Very active and will decide the further course of events. These active hostilities… Indeed, they will take place. There will be attempts from their side and from ours, Budanov told. In his words, this refers not only to eastern Ukraine.

According to Budanov, Russia is not currently ready for a long-term war due to limited resources, although it demonstrates the opposite. They are showing in every way that they are ready there, ‘a war for decades’, but in fact their resources are quite limited. Both in time and in volumes. And they know it very well, Budanov noted.

Budanov also expressed opinion that, in order to turn the war around, Ukraine would need intensified arms supplies, including attack aircraft. Ukraine is now holding talks to obtain not attack aircraft but fighter jets.”

AFU’s first battalion completes training to operate M2 Bradley IFV, Ukrinform reports, citing Ukrainian Defense First Deputy Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk. “The first battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has completed training to operate the M2 Bradley IFV. The Ukrainian military were trained to operate the American IFVs at the US base in Germany, Pavliuk wrote. In his words, the M2 Bradley IFVs are powerful vehicles designed to counteract the Soviet equipment in battles.”

Consequences and what to do?

Meaning of “Peace Plans” by China and UN for Ukraine and World, European Pravda reports. “On February 24, on the first anniversary of the full-scale war, the world found out about two “peaceful” initiatives. The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution Ukraine and its partners proposed on the principles of a future peaceful settlement. On Friday night, China also presented the previously promised peace settlement plan.

Both documents are surprising. The Ukrainian document has turned out to be much less ambitious than many expected. At the same time, the Chinese “peace plan” has turned out to be better than expected.

On February 23, the UN General Assembly voted for the Ukrainian “peace formula” resolution. The mentioned “formula” is a list of 10 conditions or “10 steps to end the war”, which Zelenskyy presented at the G20 summit last November. That plan sounded like an undoubtedly beneficial initiative for Ukraine. It did not have any concessions from the Ukrainian side but had strict requirements and restrictions imposed on Russia, including compensation for damages caused by its aggression; provision of international security guarantees to Ukraine; criminal conviction of the leadership of the Russian Federation for the crime of aggression, etc.

This plan is about the option of victory that Ukraine seeks. So its support at the UN level would be a really powerful achievement. However, there were no grounds for such high expectations. The adopted resolution of the UN General Assembly does not foresee any fundamentally new “victory.”

The text, which Ukraine and its partner states agreed upon and registered last week, is acceptable for Ukraine and contains no harmful thesis. In fact, it only repeats the previous decisions of the General Assembly. The document does not include the so-called “peace plan.” It is absolutely incorrect to say that it embodies the “10 steps to peace” presented by Zelenskyy last year.

Despite the criticism outlined above, the resolution adopted on February 23 is definitely okay for Ukraine. […] Instead, the importance of the UN General Assembly decision is about something else. It was deliberately formulated as vaguely as possible to get a maximum number of states on the Ukrainian side. It has been achieved. This year’s voting has proved that the world is on Ukraine’s side.

141 countries, like a year ago, voted for the resolution. However, the votes “against” increased somewhat: seven states opposed the idea. Nicaragua and Mali were added to Russia, North Korea, Belarus, Eritrea, and Syria. Even more interesting was the vote for two amendments to the resolution, which Russia had submitted through its puppet Belarus. China is not on the list of countries that voted for them.

Given that China’s position is important for many countries, this will greatly help Ukraine consolidate global support. This state is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a significant regional and global leader, which is equaled by many states in Asia and Africa. […]

Official Beijing made its document public five hours later [then] the adoption of Ukraine’s resolution by the UN Assembly. This in itself has already become an indicative signal. There were suspicions at first that the Chinese authorities would put forward a project alternative to the Ukrainian one, which could significantly reduce the number of votes in its favour.

But the text of the Chinese proposal has added even more positivity. The 12-point paper is not a “peace plan.” Instead, it fixes the future positions the Chinese leadership will follow in Russia’s war against Ukraine. And Kyiv could stick to a significant part of these positions. It is about the territorial integrity of Ukraine as a basic principle (Crimea is Ukraine!), the need to demilitarise the Zaporizhzhia NPP and stop attacks on any nuclear plants; an absolute ban on using nuclear weapons; support of the “grain corridor.”

In addition, there are two important points on which China’s position differs from expectations. The first is banning the supply of weapons to the conflict zone. The Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi mentioned it just a week ago. It is not there anymore. Doesn’t it mean that China is planning to send weapons?

The second feature is undeniably positive for Ukraine. China proposes gradually moving towards negotiations on the conditions to make a ceasefire possible. Formally, even the Ukrainian peace plan falls under this proposal. Although it is more realistic that China tried to find a scheme that would allow it not to side with Russia or Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s economy stabilizes after the shock of war, Reuters reports. “Data from Ukraine’s European Business Association – which groups over 1,000 foreign and Ukrainian businesses – showed that by the end of May, 47% of their members had fully restored operations and another 50% were working with some limitations. But then missile attacks began in October, dealing Ukraine a hammer blow. Russia struck at power grids and sub-stations across the country, leading to outages during the freezing winter and hitting the heavy industry hard.

The economy shrank by a third last year, the largest fall since Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Before Russia’s invasion, annual economic output had topped $200 billion. As the war enters its second year with no sign of slowing, the challenges are formidable. Reuters canvassed seven economists whose forecasts for 2023 ranged from a sizeable – though far less dramatic – decline of 5% in the gross domestic product (GDP) to a small expansion.

Access to reliable power will be a major obstacle. While many businesses are finding ways to cope with war, those that cannot run on generators alone will struggle this year, according to the economists, two government officials and executives from two private companies. ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine’s largest steel mill, said its production was currently at about 25% of pre-war levels amid electricity blackouts.

We see small and medium-sized businesses adapt fairly quickly to power shortages by purchasing generators, batteries, and other equipment, while infrastructure damage remains moderate, said Olena Bilan, chief economist at Dragon Capital investment house, whose forecast was the most negative among the economists surveyed. If this situation persists, the fall in GDP in 2023 will not be as significant as we expect. But our forecast also envisages an end of the war’s hot phase at the end of the third quarter of 2023, said Bilan. […] Ukraine’s central bank predicts GDP will grow by 0.3% this year, while the economy ministry forecasts 3.2% growth.

By last summer, Ukrainian officials had already started sounding more confident about the country’s economy, in particular after an UN-brokered grain export deal. The agreement saved Ukraine’s agriculture, which accounted for about 12% of GDP and some 40% of overall exports before the war. As of mid-February, Ukraine’s grain exports for the 2022-2023 season – which runs July to June – had fallen 29.3% year-on-year to 29.7 million tonnes.

A massive increase in military spending, including army wages, has also provided a boost to the economy, said Vitaly Vavrishchuk, head of research at ICU investment house. Ukraine spent 1.5 trillion hryvnias ($40.6 billion) on its defence sector in 2022 – equivalent to around one-third of its economic output – according to the National Security Council. That was around five times higher than its planned pre-war defence budget.

Tens of billions of dollars in foreign assistance have poured in, both to help plug the budget deficit and arm Ukrainian forces. But despite the positives, Ukraine is well behind where it was before the war began. And the economic toll is staggering.

The invasion destroyed schools, hospitals, ports, roads and bridges. The Kyiv School of Economics estimated the damage to infrastructure due to the war at $138 billion as of December. Poverty rates have soared and the budget deficit is forecast to hit $38 billion in 2023 following a collapse in tax revenues. The government is depending on Western aid to cover it – most of it from the United States and the European Union.

Ukraine’s government took measures that helped to reduce the monthly deficit in 2023 to $3-3.5 billion, which is still a huge figure,” Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said, noting there was also a need for infrastructure investment to fuel a recovery. […] Between 40% and 60% of the energy sector has been damaged, according to Marchenko, who said at a recent roundtable in February that he could often hear attack drones buzzing above his house or the building of his ministry. […]

The steel sector, a key pillar of the economy, is among the hardest hit. Ukraine was the world’s 14th-largest producer of steel before the war. Two leading steel producers, Azovstal and MMK Illicha in Mariupol were destroyed and are officially bankrupt. Those that remain are struggling with power outages. […]

The outlook for some other sectors is more positive. Economy ministry data showed Ukraine imported 669,400 generators last year, including over 300,000 in December alone.”

Hans Petter Midttun: The Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) predicts that the next three months on the front will be very active and decide the further course of events. His statement follows that of Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the DIU, stating that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be ready to launch a counteroffensive this spring to cut Russia’s access to Crimea.

Skibitskyi stressed, however, that several prerequisites must first be met, the supply of Western weapons being one of them. The statement is in line with my assessment last week, stressing that a counteroffensive is not likely to start before all – or most of – the prerequisites are in place.

The ground must allow for Cross Country Mobility (CCM). The pledged equipment must have been delivered. New units built around the western tanks and infantry fighting vehicles must have been established, trained, exercised, and tested. It must have sufficient long-range fire, artillery, main battle tanks, and armoured vehicles to exploit breaches in the frontline while keeping sufficient reserves to handle setbacks.

Ukraine must have sufficient mine-clearing capacity to enable a decisive breakthrough across established minefields.

It must have sufficient ammunition to suppress Russian forces during both the initial assault as well as to sustain the ensuing surge. It must have sufficient air defence to both protect the ground forces as well as its cities and critical infrastructure. This is, unfortunately, presently not the case. Some of the pledged air defence systems are still under production for delivery in the years to come.

It must be able to close the sky and provide combat support from the air. Ukraine must not least, be able to prepare the battlefield, including destroying command and control nodes, logistics, ground lines of communications, and concentrations of manpower and equipment. Today, many of these remain out of reach as Russia has adapted to the threat from HIMARS.

Neither the US nor NATO would ever consider starting an offensive against dug-in and prepared ground forces, supported by long-range fire, combat aircraft and attack helicopters without being able to project overwhelming force in all 3 dimensions.

Most of the prerequisites will, consequently, not be in place before summer. Some – including long-range fire, combat aircraft and sheer numbers – might not be in place this year.

President Biden has argued that Ukraine doesn’t need F-16, while Ukraine continues to ask for them. That was one of the topics during yesterday’s talk between General Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and General Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff. The former stressed the need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence capabilities, through the supply of F16 multi-role fighter aircraft.

Some of the requirements are still being denied. If – or rather when – they agree to deliver long-range fire and aircraft – Ukraine will need months to qualify the operators and integrate the system into its joint forces. The inflow of weapons remains incremental and slow and continues to limit Ukraine’s ability to engage Russian forces. Some like air defence, are awaiting production and will not arrive for years.

Still, Ukraine might attempt a counteroffensive before summer for lack of alternatives as time favours Russia.

According to British Intelligence, Russia has recently changed its approach and is presently primarily seeking to degrade the Ukrainian military, rather than being focused on seizing substantial new territory. It is pursuing a long-term operation where they hope that Russia’s advantages in population and resources will eventually exhaust Ukraine.

Additionally, as Russia is learning from its past mistakes and hard-won lessons learned, it is adapting its tactics to further reduce Ukrainian military potential.

According to ISW:

A reportedly captured Russian military manual suggests that Russian forces are implementing new assault tactics to compensate for the current limitations on combat capability in light of continued offensive failures. The manual suggests that Russian forces are trying to adopt smaller and more agile combined arms formations than were employed earlier in the war. The tactics of the assault detachment additionally suggest that the Russian military may be attempting to institutionalize tactics used to marginal tactical effect by the Wagner Group in Bakhmut.

Russia is also operating Shahed UAVs together with A-50 MAINSTAY Airborne Early Warning (AEW) System to both exhaust the Ukrainian air defence system and identify their locations for follow-on attacks.

While Ukraine’s active defence is inflicting tremendous losses of both manpower and equipment on Russian forces, the UAF is also suffering. While Russia experiences nearly twice as many casualties– and the number of severely wounded might are several times higher – the cost to Ukraine is still extremely high.

Ukraine, therefore, needs to change the dynamics on the battlefield. Unfortunately, the West still insist on limiting its freedom of action at the cost of civil society and its armed forces. Ironically, the slow and incremental defence support is also inflicting damage on Europe as China is considering doing what the West has done half-heartedly:

Change the military balance.

DIU believes the spring-summer campaign will be extremely difficult. I fear their assessment is correct.