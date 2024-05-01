Zelenskyy: Ukraine pursues 7 new security pacts, eyes US deal, as bridge to NATO

Ukraine is preparing an additional seven bilateral security agreements, including with the United States, announced President Zelenskyy. These deals will support Ukraine until its accession to NATO.

Ukraine has already finalized nine similar defense partnership agreements with countries including the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia. These agreements were signed as part of the G7’s Joint Declaration last July, aimed at strengthening support for Kyiv.

“We are preparing 7 more new security documents for our state – bilateral security agreements. In particular, regarding a security agreement with the United States. Weapons, finances, political interaction. Each of them will support us both this year and in the coming years – a security architecture for the period before joining NATO,” said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized prioritizing provisions that offer enhanced protection against Russian terror tactics.

In March 2023, Zelenskyy declared that if Ukraine cannot join NATO during the ongoing war, it would seek binding long-term security assurances from allies. The G7 summit endorsed this approach, with members pledging tailored commitments to reinforce Ukraine’s security until it can fully integrate into the alliance.

