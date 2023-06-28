Russo Ukrainian War. Day 490: Russian attack on a busy pizza place in Kramatorsk kills 11

Article by: Hans Petter Midttun

Russian attack on a busy pizza restaurant kills 11, including 3 children; 56 injured. Occupiers are returning to positions that were flooded after explosion of Kakhovka HPP. The ongoing Putin-Lukashenko-Prigozhin powerplay is not yet over. Search and rescue operation continues in Kramatorsk after Russia's missile attack on a busy pizza restaurant As of 17:00 today, rescuers found the bodies of 11 people, incl 3 children; 56 were injured, incl 1 child, 7 were rescued – Emergency Service

📷https://t.co/KvZA1I1fEk pic.twitter.com/wXNnhgwpqQ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 28, 2023 Daily overview — Summary report, June 28 The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, June 28, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below: Show the Content The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, using terror tactics, striking, and shelling both military and civilian targets. Last night, the Russian occupiers launched yet another air strike, using Iranian Shahed combat UAVs. Information on the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being updated. On June 27, Russian invaders launched a strike on Ukraine. The strike used 5 Kh-22 air-launched cruise missiles and 2 S-300 anti-aircraft-guided missiles. In addition, the enemy launched 24 airstrikes and 42 MLRS attacks. The enemy fired Kh-22 missiles at a dacha cooperative in Kremenchuk district (Poltava oblast) and Zaporizhzhia. The Russian terrorists used S-300 missiles to hit a catering facility (filled with civilians at the time) in the centre of Kramatorsk and the single-family neighbourhood of the settlement of Bilen’ke (Donetsk oblast). The Russian terrorist attack, unfortunately, killed children and adult civilians, more than 50 civilians were wounded, and apartment buildings and dozens of private homes were damaged. The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains very high. The adversary continues to focus its main efforts on Lyman, Bakhmut, and Marinka axes, and the heavy fighting continues. On June 27, there were more than 30 combat engagements. Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes : the adversary fired mortars and artillery at more than 20 settlements , including Zarichchya, Tymonovychi (Chernihiv oblast), Seredyna-Buda, Porokhon’, Fotovyzh, Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy oblast), Udy, Kozacha Lopan’, and Krasne Pershe (Kharkiv oblast).

and : the adversary fired mortars and artillery at more than , including Zarichchya, Tymonovychi (Chernihiv oblast), Seredyna-Buda, Porokhon’, Fotovyzh, Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy oblast), Udy, Kozacha Lopan’, and Krasne Pershe (Kharkiv oblast). Kupyansk axis: the adversary fired artillery and mortars at more than 20 settlements, including Masyutivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, and Berestove (Kharkiv oblast). Lyman axis: the adversary conducted unsuccessful offensives towards Bilohorivka. The enemy fired artillery at more than 15 settlements, including Nevs’ke, Dibrova, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), Yampolivka, Tors’ke, Serebryanka, and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). Bakhmut axis : the enemy conducted offensive operations in the vicinity Orikhovo-Vasylivka, to no success . The enemy shelled the vicinities of more than 15 settlements , including Nykyforivka, Vasyukivka, Rozdolivka, Markove, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, and Pivdenne (Donetsk oblast).

: the enemy conducted offensive operations in the vicinity Orikhovo-Vasylivka, to . The enemy shelled the vicinities of more than , including Nykyforivka, Vasyukivka, Rozdolivka, Markove, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, and Pivdenne (Donetsk oblast). Avdiivka axis : the enemy launched airstrikes in the vicinity of Avdiivka. The adversary fired artillery at the vicinities of more than 20 settlements , including Keramik, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Yasnobrodivka, Pervomais’ke, and Nevel’s’ke (Donetsk oblast).

: the enemy launched in the vicinity of Avdiivka. The adversary fired artillery at the vicinities of more than , including Keramik, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Yasnobrodivka, Pervomais’ke, and Nevel’s’ke (Donetsk oblast). Marinka axis : the enemy conducted offensive operations in the vicinities of Mar’inka and Pobjeda (Donetsk oblast), to no success . The invaders launched airstrikes near Marinka and Krasnohorivka. At the same time, the occupiers fired artillery at more than 10x settlements, including Mar’inka, Illinka, and Pobjeda (Donetsk oblast).

: the enemy conducted offensive operations in the vicinities of Mar’inka and Pobjeda (Donetsk oblast), to . The invaders launched near Marinka and Krasnohorivka. At the same time, the occupiers fired artillery at more than 10x settlements, including Mar’inka, Illinka, and Pobjeda (Donetsk oblast). Shakhtarske axis: the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives towards the village of Rivnopil’. The invaders launched airstrikes in the vicinity of Storozheve (Donetsk oblast). The enemy shelled more than 15 settlements, including Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Bohoyavlenka, Blahodatne, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk oblast). Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: the adversary focuses its main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops. The enemy launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Orikhiv and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The adversary fired artillery at more than 50 settlements, including Novodarivka, Ol’hivs’ke, Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Orikhiv, Pavlivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast), Nikopol’ (Dnipropetrovsk oblast), Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Vesele, Antonivka, Kherson, Bilozerka, Dniprovs’ke, Kizomys (Kherson oblast), and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv oblast) came under fire. In the settlement of Hornostaivka (Kherson oblast), the occupiers are taking away housing from local residents who have moved to Ukraine-controlled territory or been killed by the hostilities. The stolen housing is labelled with signs “property of the Russian Federation”. [Continuing the armed aggression, the Russian occupying forces suffer daily losses. About 50 wounded occupiers were brought to the building of a kindergarten converted into a field hospital for the invaders, located in Novomykhailivka, Kherson Region.] [Also, the enemy continues to convert civilian educational institutions in the temporarily captured territories of Ukraine into medical institutions. Thus, the occupiers turned the secondary school of the Rozhivka settlement of the Zaporizhzhia region into another military hospital. The constant transport of wounded invaders is noted.] On June 27, Ukrainian Air Force launched 18 air strikes on the concentrations of enemy troops and 6 airstrikes on the anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, the Ukrainian defenders intercepted 6 reconnaissance UAVs. On June 27, the Ukrainian missile and artillery hit 1 command post, 2 Buk anti-aircraft missile systems, and 4 concentrations of enemy troops, weapons and military equipment. Show the Content Military Updates Six Shahed drones were downed over Ukraine last night, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Air Force. “On the night of June 28, 2023, the air defence units of the Air Force and other elements of Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed six Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions, which were used by Russian occupiers to attack [Ukraine] from the southeastern direction, the report states. A reminder that, on June 27, 2023, Russian invaders fired five Kh-22 air-launched cruise missiles and two S-300 guided missiles at Ukraine’s territory. The enemy also launched 24 air strikes and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 42 times.” Ukrainian Forces successfully storm Russian positions near Kurdiumivka in Donetsk region, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Land Forces Command. “The 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 28th Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign successfully stormed the positions of the invaders near Kurdiumivka, the statement reads. As noted in the command, as a result of the battle, the enemy battalion was defeated – up to 35 were killed, 40 fled, and several invaders surrendered.” Occupiers are returning to positions that were flooded after explosion of Kakhovka HPP – OC “South”, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Natalia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman of the OC “Pivden”, on the “Svoboda.Ranok” broadcast. “The Russian occupiers are returning to the positions that were flooded as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam, and are trying to set up mortar positions there. We are recording the return. They are trying to return to these distances that were unreachable for them because of the high water. Where the water recedes, and even where the water has not yet receded. They are trying to get there by boats and deploy their positions. In particular, mortars. On the upper floors of buildings that are not underwater but are located so close that mortar calculations could be used in the shelling of the right-bank Kherson region, Humeniuk said. The occupiers set up specially equipped positions in residential areas to cover themselves with civilians. This is an insidious practice that they use. Again they hide behind civilian objects, civilian people. Without providing help and without using the boats to help civilians, they use them to move their positions, said the spokeswoman of the OC South.” Military spox: Terrorist attack on Kakhovka HPP doesn’t stop AFU offensive, good results to come soon, Ukrinform reports, citing the Head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command “South”, Nataliia Humeniuk. “Defence forces have not been affected by this (the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP – ed.) as much as the occupiers expected. Still, there have been some changes in combat operations. However, they fit into the global plan for the advance of the Defence Forces, which scares the occupiers so much, the spokeswoman said. Thus, Humeniuk noted, the occupiers continue to realize that even such a difficult situation, which they created with a man-made disaster, will not stop the Defence Forces. “We continue our combat work – it is effective and goes according to a previously agreed plan. Very soon there will be results that will please everyone, Humeniuk assured. In her opinion, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is one of the key elements in the chain of man-made blackmail by which the enemy is trying to force the international community and the Ukrainian Defence Forces to adjust to their ideas and plans. But this blackmail can be put into action. The enemy has already proved this on the example of the Kakhovka HPP. Here, the scale may be more significant. The international community needs to be involved, emphasized Humeniuk. Earlier, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that Russian troops had deployed equipment with explosives near four of the six power units at ZNPP.” Railway track was damaged in Kirovske district of occupied Crimea, Censor.net reports, citing the Crimean traitor Serhii Aksyonov. “A railway track was damaged in the Kirovske district of the temporarily occupied Crimea. He assures that there are no victims, specialized services are working on the spot. Repair works will take approximately 4 to 8 hours. According to “Baza“, as a result of an explosion on the “Petrovo-Vladislavivka” track, the first car of a freight train derailed.” Following Chonhar bridge blast, Russians use route closer to AFU’s positions – Humeniuk, Ukrinform reports, citing the Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk. “Now, as logistics operations via the Chonhar direction are complicated, they [Russian invaders – Ed.] have to use the Armiansk direction. But this route is much closer to the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. Thus, they are nervous and cannot use it in full force,” Humeniuk told. In her words, this situation creates tension in enemy troops, which arises from material problems and moral insecurity. This is a continuation of our counteroffensive, but now it is already in the heads and logistics of the enemy, Humeniuk added. A reminder that, following the attack on the Chonhar Bridge, connecting the temporarily occupied Crimea and mainland Ukraine, traffic through the bridge was suspended.” According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours): Early on the morning of 22 June 2023, Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Chonhar road bridges between the Crimean Peninsula and Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast.

These bridges service one of two main road supply routes between Crimea and Kherson. The route over the Chonhar bridges is the most direct route from Russia’s Crimean logistics hub at Dzhankoi and the Zaporizhzhia sector, where Russia is currently defending against a major Ukrainian offensive. The temporary closure of the route caused vital Russian logistics convoys to take at least 50% longer to reach the front via alternative routes.

The route over the Chonhar bridges is the most direct route from Russia’s Crimean logistics hub at Dzhankoi and the Zaporizhzhia sector, where Russia is currently defending against a major Ukrainian offensive. via alternative routes. Reports indicate that Russian authorities almost certainly constructed a pontoon bridge replacement crossing withing 24 hours of the attack ; it is highly likely that crossings are limited to military traffic only. The speed with which an alternate crossing was constructed indicates how vital this route is to the Russian military efforts in occupied Ukraine.

; it is highly likely that crossings are limited to military traffic only. The speed with which an alternate crossing was constructed indicates how vital this route is to the Russian military efforts in occupied Ukraine. Ukrainian Airborne forces have made small advances east from the village of Krasnohorivka , near Donetsk city, which sits on the old Line of Control.

, near Donetsk city, which sits on the old Line of Control. This is one of the first instances since Russia’s February 2022 invasion that Ukrainian forces have highly likely recaptured an area of territory occupied by Russia since 2014 .

. Recent multiple concurrent Ukrainian assaults throughout the Donbas have likely overstretched Donetsk People’s Republic and Chechen forces operating in this area.

Assessment https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-june-27-2023* On the war. The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of June 27, 2022: Russian and Ukrainian forces continued limited ground attacks northwest of Svatove and south of Kreminna on June 27. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Stelmakhivka (15km northwest of Svatove). A Russian milblogger claimed that elements of the Russian 76th Air Assault (VDV) Division continue advancing in the Kreminna forest area. Another Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces conducted failed ground attacks near Vesele (30km south of Kreminna) and Rozdolivka (32km southwest of Kreminna). The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian ground attacks in an unspecified area in the Lyman direction, and a Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully attacked near Bilohorivka (10km south of Kreminna) and Spirne (25km south of Kreminna). Ukrainian officials are signaling that Ukrainian forces are capitalizing on the armed rebellion in Russia and intensifying counteroffensive operations in the Bakhmut area as of June 27. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar stated that Ukrainian forces considered the Wagner Group-Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) conflict when planning operations in eastern Ukraine. Malyar stated that Ukrainian forces have conducted counteroffensive operations and made advances on the flanks of Bakhmut for the fourth consecutive day. Malyar stated that the Bakhmut situation is complex because Russian forces occupy extensive fortifications in the city, and that Ukrainian forces will advance more slowly. The Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty stated that Ukrainian forces have the battlefield initiative in the Bakhmut area. Ukrainian General Staff Spokesperson Andriy Kovalev stated that Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka (11km northwest of Bakhmut), Ivanivske (6km west of Bakhmut), Kurdyumivka (14km southwest of Bakhmut), and Pivnichne (20km southwest of Bakhmut) areas on Bakhmut’s flanks. A prominent Russian milblogger characterized the Russian military situation north of Soledar as ”grave” and stated that Ukrainian forces are counterattacking towards Yakovlivka (14km northeast of Bakhmut).A Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted unsuccessful counterattacks southwest of Bakhmut near Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut) and Kurdyumivka. Russian forces continued limited ground attacks and advanced in the Bakhmut area as of June 27. Geolocated footage posted on June 27 indicates that Russian forces likely reduced Ukrainian tactical gains near Berkhivka (6km north of Bakhmut) as of June 27, though it is unclear when Russian forces made these gains. A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces launched unsuccessful ground attacks from their positions in Berkhivka and Dubovo-Vasylivka (6km northwest of Bakhmut), as well as in the direction of Mynkivka (13km northeast of Bakhmut). The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful ground attacks near Bohdanivka (5km northwest of Bakhmut) and Ivanivske. Russian forces continued limited ground attacks on the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line on June 27. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful ground attacks near Pervomaiske (6km southwest of Avdiivka) and Marinka (immediately southwest of Donetsk City). Russian state media outlet RT claimed that Russian forces in Marinka are making gradual advances and that advancing Russian infantry occasionally order artillery strikes against Ukrainian positions 15 to 20 meters away from their own positions. Ukrainian forces have reportedly made marginal advances in areas that Russian proxy forces have occupied since 2014. The UK MoD reported that Ukrainian forces have made marginal advances east of Krasnohorivka (immediately west of Donetsk City) as of June 27, the first reported instance of Ukrainian forces recapturing territory occupied before 2014. ISW has not observed independent confirmation of Ukrainian forces recapturing long-occupied territory, however. The UK MoD assessed that recent Ukrainian attacks have likely overstretched Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and Chechen forces operating in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian forces continued counter-offensive operations in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia oblasts’ administrative border area on June 27. Ukrainian General Staff Spokesperson Andrii Kovalev stated that Ukrainian forces conducted successful counteroffensive operations in the Novodarivka-Pryyutne (Velyka Novosilka) direction. […] A Russian source reported that Ukrainian forces conducted unsuccessful attacks near Novodonetske (11km southeast of Velyka Novosilka) and Urozhaine (9km south of Velyka Novosilka). […] Russian sources claimed that heavy fighting is ongoing near the Vremivka salient and warned that if Ukrainian forces advanced further, they will likely be able to cut off the Vremivka salient. A Russian milblogger expressed concern that Ukrainian forces are preparing for further offensives in the south Donetsk direction despite bad weather. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the Rivnopil direction. Russian Eastern Group of Forces Spokesperson Oleg Chekhov claimed that Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian unit near Storozheve (3km south of Velyka Novosilka). A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces unsuccessfully attacked near Novodarivka (14km southwest of Velyka Novosilka). A Kremlin-affiliated milblogger acknowledged Ukrainian liberation of Rivnopil and claimed that Ukrainian forces made additional gains in the Rivnopil area. Russian and Ukrainian forces continued limited ground attacks in western Zaporizhzhia on June 27. Kovalev stated that Ukrainian forces conducted successful counteroffensive operations in the Novodanylivka-Robotyne (Orikhiv) direction. […] Rogov claimed that Russian forces stopped a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Myrne (17km southwest of Orikhiv) area. [] Rogov claimed that Ukrainian forces renewed attacks near Robotyne to regain control of the previously liberated Ukrainian positions north of the settlement that Russian forces recaptured on June 26. Russian milbloggers claimed that Pyatykhatky (25km southwest of Orikhiv) remains in the contested ”grey zone” and that positional fighting is ongoing near the settlement. Geolocated footage published on June 27, however, shows the Russian 429thMotorized Rifle Regiment (19th Motorized Rifle Division, 58th Combined Arms Army, Southern Military District) striking Ukrainian positions in Pyatykhakty. Rogov published footage on June 27 that purportedly shows elements of the Russian 291st Motorized Rifle Regiment (42nd Motorized Rifle Division, 58th Combined Arms Army, Southern Military District) operating near Robotyne. Russian milbloggers expressed concern at Ukrainian attempts to advance south of Kherson City. A Kremlin-affiliated milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces are trying to expand their “bridgehead” near the Antonivsky Bridge on east (left) bank Kherson Oblast. ISW currently makes no assessment on the extent to which Ukrainian forces have established a bridgehead in this area, noting only that we assess that Ukrainian forces have established and hold positions of some sort on the east (left) bank. Geolocated footage posted on June 26 showed Russian armored personnel carriers, reportedly from the 7th Guards Mountain Air Assault (VDV) Division, operating near the Antonivsky Bridge. Another milblogger noted that Russian VDV elements struck Ukrainian positions near the Antonivsky Bridge with missiles and used a Russian TOS-1 thermobaric artillery system on the night of June 26. The milblogger claimed that the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP) dam is providing Ukrainian forces with freedom of movement but that Russian forces continue to repel Ukrainian advances. The Ukrainian General Staff acknowledged that Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the Oleshky area, which may suggest that Ukrainian forces are conducting some operations in the area. A Russian source claimed that Ukrainian forces continue to target Crimea with drones. A Russian milblogger claimed Russian air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian drone carrying explosives near Dzhankoi. Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to present Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin as corrupt and a liar to destroy his reputation among Wagner personnel and within Russian society. Putin implied on June 27 that “the owner of Concord company” (the Concord company is the parent company of Prigozhin’s catering company) lied about the Wagner Group private military company’s (PMC) independence from the Kremlin and the lack of state compensation for Wagner personnel. Putin publicly claimed for the first time since Wagner’s founding that the Kremlin “fully funds” and “fully supplies” the Wagner PMC and claimed that the Kremlin made various payments to Wagner personnel and their families from Russia’s federal budget. Putin added that “the owner of the Concord Company” received 80 billion rubles (about $936 million) between May 2022 and May 2023 for delivering and catering food to the Russian military, and that the Kremlin will investigate whether the company stole anything during its work for the Kremlin. Putin was clearly referring to Prigozhin, who is the owner of the Concord Company Group and previously worked as Putin’s personal caterer, but Putin continues to refuse to say Prigozhin’s name. Putin’s insinuation that the Kremlin will investigate the Concord Company may be preparation to justify the Kremlin’s confiscation of Prigozhin’s assets via corruption charges. Putin is rhetorically separating Prigozhin from the Wagner PMC and is deliberately depriving Prigozhin of the title of Wagner financier to undermine his role in the Wagner PMC. The Kremlin launched an ongoing domestic information campaign in Russia to forgive Wagner fighters and commanders in an effort to lure Wagner personnel to sign contacts with the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD). The deliberate effort to separate Prigozhin from the Wagner Group is likely intended to set informational conditions so that the Kremlin can accuse Prigozhin of corruption or conspiring with Ukraine or the West and alienate Prigozhin from Wagner personnel whom the Kremlin seeks to retain to fight in Ukraine as part of the regular Russian military. Prigozhin had built his personal brand on criticizing the Russian military command and bureaucrats for corruption and ties to Western countries, and Putin is likely attempting to shatter Prigozhin’s populist appeal by accusing him of the same sins. Putin has likely decided that he cannot directly eliminate Prigozhin without making him a martyr at this time. Prigozhin still retains some support within Russian society and the Russian regular forces, and the Kremlin will need to ensure that these groups become disillusioned with Prigozhin to effectively deprive him of his popular support in Russia. Prigozhin campaigned for military command changes by accusing the Russian MoD of mistreating regular Russian military personnel in combat – a message that likely appealed to many servicemen and their families disillusioned with mobilization, casualties, supply shortages, and great loss of life with little to show for it. The Kremlin needs to separate Prigozhin’s cause from his persona, lest an attack on Prigozhin be perceived as a Kremlin attack on his popular narrative and his stated objectives of punishing the criminally incompetent Russian MoD leadership. The Kremlin will likely continue to attack Prigozhin’s character to break Prigozhin’s popular support, discourage Wagner personnel from following him to Belarus, and destroy his financial power. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s account of his mediation between Putin and Prigozhin on June 24-25 in tandem with Putin’s June 26 speech indicates that Putin promised Lukashenko and Prigozhin that Prigozhin and the Wagner Group would have “security guarantees” in Belarus. Lukashenko indicated on June 27 that Putin “promised” both Lukashenko and Prigozhin that Prigozhin and the Wagner Group would enjoy unspecified “security guarantees” in Belarus. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officially dropped charges against Prigozhin on June 27. Lukashenko has thus likely managed to secure a degree of safe haven for Prigozhin in Belarus at this time. This is a change in ISW’s June 26 assessment that the offer of safe haven in Belarus was likely a trap. ISW has altered its assessment based on the pattern created by Putin’s and Lukashenko’s speeches. It is unclear whether Prigozhin’s safety will survive Putin’s effort to destroy Prigozhin’s reputation, however, especially since the threat of corruption investigations against Prigozhin opens the possibility of new charges against Prigozhin that Putin’s promise presumably does not cover. Putin thus likely decided to destroy Prigozhin’s reputation and possibly strip him of his financial resources for offenses technically independent of the armed rebellion while abstaining from punishing Prigozhin directly for the rebellion. Lukashenko likely seeks to use the Wagner Group in Belarus to buy maneuvering space to balance against the Kremlin campaign to absorb Belarus via the Union State. Lukashenko described at length how he inserted himself into the Putin-Prigozhin conflict in a way that – if Lukashenko’s account is true – demonstrates that Lukashenko is a politically savvy actor capable of exercising influence within the upper echelons of Russian politics. Lukashenko described how he managed to broker the deal between Putin and a livid Prigozhin, who refused to answer Putin’s phone calls, by skillfully engaging both parties directly and through Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Russian FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov. Lukashenko’s elaborate account suggests that Lukashenko successfully mediated a crisis within Putin‘s own inner circle that Putin could not. Lukashenko intervened to mediate likely in part to signal to Putin and other senior Kremlin officials that Moscow should not trifle with Lukashenko and that Lukashenko has the ability to operate successfully and independently within Russian politics. Lukashenko’s boasting about his ability to manipulate power brokers within Putin’s innermost circle is humiliating for Putin, whether or not it is true. The fact that Putin has not challenged Lukashenko’s presentation of events and has in fact publicly thanked Lukashenko is even more humiliating. Lukashenko likely seeks to closely control any Wagner Group forces that move into Belarus. Lukashenko stressed that the Wagner Group will not open recruitment centers in Belarus as it did in Russia but that Belarusians – and presumably other nationals- will be allowed to join the Wagner Group in Belarus. Lukashenko’s description suggests that the Wagner Group will primarily act as a training and advisory partner for the Belarusian military. Lukashenko stated that Wagner forces have more training than the Belarusian military and that the Belarusian military could benefit from the Wagner Group’s extensive combat experience. Lukashenko denied claims that Belarusian authorities have already begun establishing field camps for Wagner Group fighters but said Belarus would create camps if Wagner requested them. Lukashenko may seek to use the Wagner Group in Belarus to reduce the Belarusian military’s accumulated structural dependency on the Russian military for higher operational functions. Lukashenko may seek to use the Wagner Group to help rebuild lost capability within the Belarusian military that the Belarusian military largely delegated to the Russian Western Military District. The Belarusian military’s dissolution of its unified ground command in 2011 effectively subordinated Belarus’ military to the Western Military District. Belarus has no recent experience in conducting large-scale operations or organizing exercises above the battalion level. Belarus’ main source of knowledge and experience for higher operational activity is from Russian-organized exercises, such as the recurring Zapad, Union Shield, and Unbreakable Brotherhood exercises. The Wagner Group has experience conducting combined arms operations with formations larger than the combat services of the Belarusian military. It is unclear how successful this assessed effort may be, however. The Belarusian military’s operational subordination to the Russian General Staff has been a de facto reality for many years, and reversing such deep institutional linkages will be difficult, if even possible. Russia’s new regime stability crisis may provide novel opportunities for Minsk, nonetheless. Lukashenko also announced on June 27 that Belarus had received an unspecified number of Russian nuclear weapons on a previous date – a development that Lukashenko may also use to balance against the Kremlin’s campaign to absorb Belarus via the Union State. Belarusian opposition railway workers claimed on June 27 that Russian nuclear weapons will be delivered to the base of the 2631st Missile and Air Ammunition Storage Base in Prudok, Vitebsk Oblast. Lukashenko observed on June 27 that nobody has gone to war with a nuclear power and insinuated that Belarus will use nuclear weapons if a hostile state attacks Belarus. This development is more interesting for how Lukashenko may use the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus to posture against Russia than because of any threat nuclear weapons in Belarus pose to NATO or Ukraine. Lukashenko may use the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in tandem with a new Wagner Group presence in Belarus to argue that Belarus has a new capacity to defend itself independent of Russia and that additional Russian basing in Belarus is therefore unnecessary. An indicator of this course of action will be whether Lukashenko allows more Russian military personnel to train at Belarusian training grounds. Ukrainian officials stated that there were approximately 1,000 Russian military personnel in Belarus as of early June 2023 – a sharp decrease from spring 2023 when Ukrainian officials reported that about 9,000-10,000 Russian troops were in Belarus as of March 30. Another indicator would be an explicit promise or rejection of permanent Russian ground forces bases in Belarus. The ongoing Putin-Lukashenko-Prigozhin powerplay is not yet over and will continue to have short-term and long-term consequences that may benefit Ukraine. Director of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) Viktor Zolotov announced on June 27 that Rosgvardia will receive heavy weapons and tanks. The announcement indicates that the Kremlin is attempting to address regime security issues that transpired during Prigozhin’s armed rebellion on June 24 – such as Russia’s security forces’ inability or unwillingness to repel a mechanized drive on Moscow. The transfer of heavy military equipment to Rosgvardia for internal security will tie up weapons that could otherwise be used in Ukraine. The Russian MoD also announced on June 27 preparations to transfer the Wagner Group’s heavy military equipment to unspecified elements of the Russian Armed Forces. This transfer will deprive Wagner forces of organic heavy mechanized equipment and suggests that the Russian MoD seeks to dissolve previously separate Wagner units, atomize Wagner Group fighters, and integrate them into regular Russian units to minimize the risk of any repeated Wagner-driven mutiny attempts. The announced transfer of Wagner’s equipment to MoD elements also suggests that Wagner forces are unlikely to imminently deploy to reinforce frontlines in Ukraine before undergoing reorganization. It remains unclear whether the Russian MoD will dissolve Wagner detachments and reassign Wagner personnel to pre-existing regular units. Such a drastic reorganization would be tantamount to the dissolution of the Wagner Group in Ukraine as a distinct organizational entity and would eliminate the unique combat power that the Wagner Group developed for itself in Ukraine. A Russian MoD decision to maintain separate Wagner units within the MoD structure would pose stability risks when subordinating previously independent and overindulged Wagner forces under the MoD highly bureaucratic military command. Separate Wagner forces would likely continue to pose an internal threat to Russia due to their dissatisfaction with the Russian military command – the reason why Wagner forces followed Prigozhin into the armed rebellion in the first place. The Kremlin campaign to destroy Prigozhin’s reputation and possibly dissolve the Wagner Group’s Ukraine force decreases the probability of Putin announcing a new round of reserve mobilization in the near term. The Russian MoD will be preoccupied with subordinating Wagner forces if many of them elect to sign contracts with the MoD. Putin, who is a cautious decisionmaker and has clearly signaled his concern for his regime, is also unlikely to aggravate Russian society with a highly unpopular mobilization announcement on the heels of the armed rebellion. The Kremlin’s response to the aftermath of Prigozhin’s armed rebellion points to more advantageous conditions for Ukraine compared with the pre-June 24 situation. Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations on at least four sectors of the front and reportedly made gains on June 27. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukrainian forces advanced in all active sectors of the front from Donetsk to Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Russian sources, including the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD), claimed that Ukrainian forces continued limited ground attacks near and south of Kreminna. Ukrainian and Russian sources reported that Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations on the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut. Ukrainian General Staff Spokesperson Andriy Kovalev stated that Ukrainian forces conducted successful offensive operations south of Velyka Novosilka near the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia oblasts administrative border and south of Orikhiv in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted ground attacks south and southeast of Velyka Novosilka, and one prominent milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces made further gains south of Rivnopil (10km southwest of Velyka Novosilka) after capturing the settlement on June 26. Zaporizhzhia Oblast occupation official Vladimir Rogov claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted counterattacks south of Orikhiv to regain lost positions. Russian President Vladimir Putin identified the Ukrainian main counter-offensive effort on June 27, possibly signaling his own defensive priority. Putin claimed that Ukraine considers the Orikhiv direction in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast as “the main direction of attack.” ISW offers no assessment of the accuracy of Putin’s statement or of which sector Ukraine has prioritized or plans to prioritize as the main counteroffensive effort. Putin may have instead identified the sector of the front that he perceives as most critical to hold, however. ISW has observed the most extensive Russian defensive fortifications erected in the western Zaporizhzhia Oblast south of Orikhiv. Key Takeaways Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to present Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin as corrupt and a liar to destroy his reputation among Wagner personnel and within the Russian society.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s account of his mediation between Putin and Prigozhin on June 24-25 in tandem with Putin’s June 26 speech indicates that Putin promised Lukashenko and Prigozhin that Prigozhin and the Wagner Group would have “security guarantees” in Belarus.

Lukashenko likely seeks to use the Wagner Group in Belarus to buy maneuvering space to balance against the Kremlin campaign to absorb Belarus via the Union State and likely seeks to closely control any Wagner Group forces that move into Belarus.

Lukashenko also announced on June 27 that Belarus had received an unspecified number of Russian nuclear weapons on a previous date – a development that Lukashenko may also use to balance against the Kremlin’s campaign to absorb Belarus via the Union State.

The ongoing Putin-Lukashenko-Prigozhin powerplay is not yet over and will continue to have short-term and long-term consequences that may benefit Ukraine.

The Kremlin campaign to destroy Prigozhin’s reputation and possibly dissolve the Wagner Group’s Ukraine force decreases the probability of Putin announcing a new round of reserve mobilization in the near term.

Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations on at least four sectors of the front and reportedly made gains on June 27.

Russian President Vladimir Putin identified the Ukrainian main counteroffensive effort on June 27, possibly signaling his own defensive priority.

Russian and Ukrainian forces continued limited ground attacks northwest of Svatove and south of Kreminna.

Ukrainian officials are signaling that Ukrainian forces are capitalizing on the armed rebellion in Russia and intensifying counteroffensive operations in the Bakhmut area as of June 27.

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia oblasts’ administrative border area.

Russian milbloggers expressed concern at Ukrainian attempts to advance south of Kherson City.

Russian officials expressed varied opinions on the future of private military companies (PMCs) in response to the armed rebellion. The UN reported that Russia has detained hundreds of Ukrainian civilians since the start of the war in Ukraine. Ukraine defence minister says main troop reserves yet to be used – FT, Reuters reports. “The liberation of a group of villages under Russian occupation in recent weeks were not the main event in Kyiv’s planned attack, Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine defence minister, told the Financial Times. When it happens, you will all see it… Everyone will see everything, he told FT in an interview published on Wednesday, brushing aside media coverage of slow progress against well-fortified Russian positions. Ukraine’s main troop reserves, including most brigades recently trained in the West and equipped with modern NATO tanks and armoured vehicles, have yet to be used in the operation, Reznikov said.” Ukraine recaptures more territory in summer than Russia seizes during winter – Wallace, Ukrinform reports, citing the UK Ministry of Defense on Twitter. “As part of their summer campaign to reclaim illegally occupied territory, Ukraine has already recaptured approximately 300 square-km. That’s more territory than Russia seized in its whole winter offensive, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.” Russian General Knew About Mercenary Chief’s Rebellion Plans, US Officials Say, The New York Times reports. “Øverst i skjemaet Nederst i skjemaet A senior Russian general had advance knowledge of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plans to rebel against Russia’s military leadership, according to US officials briefed on American intelligence on the matter, which has prompted questions about what support the mercenary leader had inside the top ranks. The officials said they are trying to learn if Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the former top Russian commander in Ukraine, helped plan Mr. Prigozhin’s actions last weekend, which posed the most dramatic threat to President Vladimir V. Putin in his 23 years in power. General Surovikin is a respected military leader who helped shore up defenses across the battle lines after Ukraine’s counteroffensive last year, analysts say. He was replaced as the top commander in January but retained influence in running war operations and remains popular among the troops. American officials also said there are signs that other Russian generals may also have supported Mr. Prigozhin’s attempt to change the leadership of the Defense Ministry by force. Current and former US officials said Mr. Prigozhin would not have launched his uprising unless he believed that others in positions of power would come to his aid. If General Surovikin was involved in last weekend’s events, it would be the latest sign of the infighting that has characterized Russia’s military leadership since the start of Mr. Putin’s war in Ukraine and could signal a wider fracture between supporters of Mr. Prigozhin and Mr. Putin’s two senior military advisers: Sergei K. Shoigu, the minister of defense, and Gen. Valery V. Gerasimov, the chief of general staff. Mr. Putin must now decide, officials say, whether he believes that General Surovikin helped Mr. Prigozhin and how he should respond. On Tuesday, the Russian domestic intelligence agency said that it was dropping “armed mutiny” criminal charges against Mr. Prigozhin and members of his force. But if Mr. Putin finds evidence General Surovikin more directly helped Mr. Prigozhin, he will have little choice but to remove him from his command, officials and analysts say. Some former officials say Mr. Putin could decide to keep General Surovikin, if he concludes he had some knowledge of what Mr. Prigozhin had planned but did not aid him. […] Senior American officials suggest that an alliance between General Surovikin and Mr. Prigozhin could explain why Mr. Prigozhin is still alive, despite seizing a major Russian military hub and ordering an armed march on Moscow. American officials and others interviewed for this article spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. They emphasized that much of what the United States and its allies know is preliminary. US officials have avoided discussing the rebellion publicly, out of fear of feeding Mr. Putin’s narrative that the unrest was orchestrated by the West. Still, American officials have an interest in pushing out information that undermines the standing of General Surovikin, whom they view as more competent and more ruthless than other members of the command. His removal would undoubtedly benefit Ukraine, whose Western-backed troops are pushing a new counteroffensive that is meant to try to win back territory seized by Moscow. […] General Surovikin spoke out against the rebellion as it became public on Friday, in a video that urged Russian troops in Ukraine to maintain their positions and not join the uprising. […] But one former official called that message akin to “a hostage video.” General Surovikin’s body language suggested he was uncomfortable denouncing a former ally, one who shared his view of the Russian military leadership, the former official said. There were other signs of divided loyalties in the top ranks. Another Russian general — Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev — made his own video appeal, calling any actions against the Russian state a stab in the back of the country and president. But hours later, he surfaced in another video, chatting with Mr. Prigozhin in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, where Wagner fighters seized military facilities. There were just too many weird things that happened that, in my mind, suggest there was collusion that we have not figured out yet, Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, said in a phone interview. Think of how easy it was to take Rostov, Mr. McFaul said. There are armed guards everywhere in Russia, and suddenly, there’s no one around to do anything? Independent experts, and US and allied officials said that Mr. Prigozhin seemed to believe that large parts of Russia’s army would rally to his side as his convoy moved on Moscow. Former officials said General Surovikin did not support pushing Mr. Putin from power but appears to have agreed with Mr. Prigozhin that Mr. Shoigu and General Gerasimov needed to be relieved of duty. […] General Surovikin and Mr. Prigozhin have both brushed up against Mr. Shoigu and General Gerasimov over tactics used in Ukraine. While the Russian military’s overall performance in the war has been widely derided as underwhelming, analysts have credited General Surovikin and Mr. Prigozhin for Russia’s few successes. In General Surovikin’s case, that limited success was the professionally managed withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson, where they were nearly encircled last fall and cut off from supplies. Based on communications intercepts, US officials concluded that a frustrated General Surovikin represented a hard-line faction of generals intent on using the toughest tactics against Ukrainians. Similarly, Mr. Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries achieved some success in taking the eastern city of Bakhmut after a nine-month.” Consequences and what to do? Appeal of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations to NATO Leaders ahead of Vilnius Summit, European Pravda reports. “The NATO Summit in Vilnius is approaching. The Alliance will have the opportunity to make a historic decision: to commit to inviting Ukraine to join NATO as soon as possible. We, the representatives of civil society in Ukraine, firmly believe that such a commitment will be the most effective instrument for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, preventing new aggression, [and] maintaining Ukraine’s democratic transformations […]. Invitation does not imply immediate accession. Even in the case of Finland’s record-fast NATO accession, the process took almost a year. Therefore, giving Ukraine an invitation at the Vilnius Summit does not mean immediate obligations to defend it under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty. Contrary to popular belief, NATO does not have restrictions on inviting new countries to join, even if they are at war. Paragraph 6 of the 1995 Study on NATO Enlargement (regarding the absence of territorial disputes) does not apply to Ukraine. It refers to the requirement for a candidate country to resolve all disputes with other countries “by peaceful means in accordance with the principles of the OSCE.” However, Ukraine has no claims to foreign lands; in accordance with international law norms, it liberates its own territories occupied by Russia. Moreover, since 2014, Ukraine has demonstrated readiness for peaceful negotiations—which the aggressor rejected. If Paragraph 6 were to become a justification for not inviting Ukraine, this would indicate that NATO grants Russia a veto over the Alliance’s enlargement. Instead, the prospect of Ukraine’s invitation to the Alliance will accelerate the end of the war without invoking Article 5. During the current crucial counteroffensive, an invitation to join NATO would strengthen the morale of Ukrainians. Ukraine’s eventual accession to NATO would mark a moment of irreversibility because the possibility of its return to the Russian Empire would disappear — a possibility which Putin and many representatives of the Russian elite dream of restoring. On the contrary, “strategic ambiguity” regarding Ukraine’s future in NATO will only serve as motivation for Russia to continue its invasion and to attack Ukraine again after the war ends. There is no reason to fear escalation because Putin himself is afraid of it, knowing that the Russian army has no chance in a military confrontation with NATO. There is also no need to assist Putin in “saving face” — Putin’s total control over the media space means that the Kremlin will find its own way to package any narrative he wants as demonstrated in recent statement of Putin’s spokesperson that despite massive supply of Western weapons to Ukraine and modernization of its Armed Forces, Russia’s “objective to demilitarize Ukraine… has largely been achieved”. The invitation and further accession of Ukraine will strengthen Euro-Atlantic security. Over the course of nearly 1.5 years of full-scale war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have demonstrated their ability to become a pillar of NATO’s eastern flank and significantly deter Russia, defined by the NATO Strategic Concept as the “most significant and direct threat.” During the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have achieved a high level of military interoperability and coordination with Alliance members. Reforms are already underway in various areas to fight corruption, strengthen the rule of law, and the invitation of Ukraine to NATO will give further boost to the security and defence sector reforms and improve areas of democratic civilian control within the Armed Forces. Societies of NATO member states support Ukraine’s accession to NATO. A recent public opinion poll indicates that among those participants who expressed their opinion, 70% of Americans, 56% of French, 53% of Italians, 55% of the Dutch, and 50% of Germans support extending a NATO political invitation for Ukraine already at Vilnius Summit. Meanwhile, Ukraine exhibits record-high support of 82% for NATO membership within the country. This idea serves as a unifying force for Ukraine, dispelling the myth of a “divided Ukraine” and “pro-Russian regions.” Notably, 80% of residents in the South and 72% in the East of Ukraine express support for NATO membership. As an alliance of democracies, NATO cannot disregard the will of its citizens and the citizens of the applicant country. Ukraine’s invitation to join NATO will be an important signal for investors who are considering participating in Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction but are concerned about security risks. Ukraine’s future membership in NATO will also signal to millions of Ukrainians that it is safe to return to Ukraine, providing a compelling reason for repatriation. We, therefore, urge NATO member states to make a political commitment to swiftly invite Ukraine to join the Alliance at the summit in Vilnius. Ukrainian civil society will be your partner on the path to membership. [The appeal is signed by 71 civilian organisations]” Absolute majority of citizens consider Ukraine successful country, Ukrinform reports, citing Oleksiy Antypovych, director of the Sociological Group “Rating”. “The absolute majority of Ukrainians consider Ukraine a successful country: 42% – definitely so, 40% – rather so. In total, it is 82%, Antypovych said. At the same time, 16% say that Ukraine is not successful: 12% – rather not, 4% – not at all. According to Ukrainians, the main signs of a successful country are strong army (56%), developed economy (35%), rule of law (34%), unity of society (34%), social protection of citizens (19%), international authority (19 %), modern science and technology (16%), political stability (16%), egalitarian society (15%), strong democratic institutions (14%), national idea (11%). Also, according to the poll results, 77% of respondents believe that the priority directions of the state’s development after the war should be the defense of the state: military industry, strengthening the borders, reforming the army. In addition, 70% called social protection of the population a priority: salary/pension growth, health care access, material assistance to the poor; 44% – innovations in the state: new technologies, energy saving, science and education.”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian invasion