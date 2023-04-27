Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 428: China’s Xi calls Zelenskyy ~~

Chinese President recognized Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence in a call with Zelenskyy. Ukraine says Russia is blocking ships transporting grain in the Black Sea. Russian envoy says no breakthrough on grain deal.

Daily overview — Summary report, April 27

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 27/04/23. pic.twitter.com/vXDxyiM7yn — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) April 27, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, April 27, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content Despite the significant losses, Russia has not abandoned its plans to occupy Ukrainian territory. The invaders target and shell military and civilian targets alike. On April 26, the adversary launched 7 missiles and 39 air strikes, 61 MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and critical infrastructure in various settlements. The likelihood of further missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high. The adversary’s main efforts are the offensive operations on Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka axes. On April 26, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 54 enemy attacks in these areas of the frontline. The fiercest fighting for Bakhmut and Maryinka continues. Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of the formation of an offensive group. Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes : the adversary shelled the settlements of Zarichchya, Bleshnya, Karpovychi, Medvedivka, Yanzhulivka, Halahanivka, Leonivka, Buda-Vorob’ivs’ka, Hrem’yach (Chernihiv oblast), Znob-Trubchevs’ka, Chernats’ke, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivs’k, Sydorivka, Koren’ok, Khodyne, Shpyl’, Mykolaivka (Sumy oblast), Hur’yiv Kozachok, Hlyboke, Oliinykove, and Zelene (Kharkiv oblast).

Military Updates

Brig-Gen Viktor Khorenko, commander of the Special Operations Forces, reportedly visited Bakhmut. 📷via https://t.co/0B1qyXRyra pic.twitter.com/SFcmMIT79C — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 26, 2023

Social media report explosion in occupied Sevastopol, Ukrinform reports. “An explosion was heard in temporarily occupied Sevastopol on Wednesday, April 26. That’s according to the Telegram channel Crimean Bavovna, Ukrinform reports. The sound of an explosion in the center of Sevastopol, Crimea, the post reads. The Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported that the explosion was heard in the center and north of the city.

Earlier reports said that explosions rang out in Sevastopol on the night of April 24. The Sevastopol occupation “authorities” said the city had been attacked by unmanned surface vessels.”

Russians set up shelters in Crimea in case of “threats”, Ukrainian Pravda reports, citing the National Resistance Center (NRC). “The Russians are working on equipping shelters in temporarily occupied Crimea in case of “[air raid] threats”. In particular, according to the NRC, relevant work was carried out in the city of Alupka. They also conducted explanatory work with some residents regarding the course of action in the event of an emergency situation, and also talked about the detection of drones in the sky.

The NRC believes that all this indicates that Russians are preparing for a possible counteroffensive. Accordingly, due to this, panic is growing on the peninsula.”

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 26 April 2023. Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/7QxP8zS8Ha 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/HPdcReqLvn — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 26, 2023

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Imagery shows that by March 2023, Russian forces had established sandbag fighting positions on the roofs of several of the six reactor buildings at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Russia has controlled ZNPP since March 2022. However, this is the first indication of the actual reactor buildings being integrated in tactical defence planning . Russia has likely constructed these positions because it is increasingly concerned about the prospects of a major Ukrainian offensive.

. Russia has likely constructed these positions because it is increasingly concerned about the prospects of a major Ukrainian offensive. The move highly likely increases the chances of damage to ZNPP safety systems if fighting takes place around ZNPP . However, direct catastrophic damage to the reactors is unlikely under most plausible scenarios involving infantry weapons because the structures are very heavily reinforced.

. However, direct catastrophic damage to the reactors is unlikely under most plausible scenarios involving infantry weapons because the structures are very heavily reinforced. Heavy, short-range combat continues in the western districts of the contested Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. A key development over the last week has been fighting on the outskirts of the town, especially near the village of Khromove , as Ukraine seeks to maintain control of its 0506 supply route.

in the western districts of the contested Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. A key development over the last week has been , as Ukraine seeks to maintain control of its 0506 supply route. Ukraine’s other resupply options into Bakhmut are likely complicated by muddy conditions on unsurfaced tracks.

With the town having now been under attack for over 11 months, the Ukrainian defences of Bakhmut have now been integrated as one element of a much deeper defensive zone, which includes the town of Chasiv Yar to the west.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Thursday 27 April, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 188920 (+510)

Tanks – 3694 (+2)

Armoured combat vehicles – 7178 (+16)

Artillery systems – 2887 (+10)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 542 (+3)

Air defence means – 293 (+1)

Aircraft – 308 (+0)

Helicopters – 294 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5805 (+13)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 2461 (+21)

Special equipment – 352 (+0)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 911 (+0)

Russian Parliament suggests that civilians guard borders due to a lack of troops, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Meduza. “Andrey Kartapolov, head of the Main Military Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, suggested that the civilian population start guarding the state borders of Russia, as the Russian Armed Forces currently do not have the military capacity for this.

Unfortunately, at the moment we do not have such capabilities that the Soviet Union had, when the whole country was guarded by the military units of the border guard forces of the USSR along the perimeter. So now the border guard is a bit different. To my mind, engaging the local population on a voluntary basis is quite realistic and logical. This is a common practice in many countries.

Kartapolov added that if the government trustw the people, it can start forming the mechanisms of engaging them into the border guard units, such as the formation and the quantity of units, quantity of armament, subordination etc.”

Humanitarian

The Group That Searches for Missing Ukrainian Children Save Ukraine’s mission includes reuniting families victimized by Russia’s deportations in occupied areas.https://t.co/Wm5viNqfDO — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 25, 2023

Exclusive footage is released of 44 prisoners of war returning to Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing SSU; National Guard and State Border Guard Service. “The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Guard have posted footage of 44 Ukrainian prisoners of war being brought back to Ukraine after a swap with Russia on 26 April. This is the result of the work of the Joint Coordination Center for Search and Release of Illegally Deprived Persons and Hostages, which implemented a decision made by the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. […]

According to the National Guard, 19 of them are personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 11 of the State Border Guard Service, 7 of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, 2 of the National Guard of Ukraine, and 3 of the Territorial Defence Forces. The Ukrainian servicemen comprise 6 officers and 37 privates and sergeants.

The released servicemen had fought on the Mariupol, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Sumy fronts. Many of them are wounded and suffering from the consequences of horrific torture. A military surgeon who operated on the wounded in the military hospital in Mariupol and organised mass medical aid was also released from captivity.”

European Commission to ban Ukrainian grain exports to Romania, Reuters reports. “The European Commission will ban Ukrainian grain and oilseeds exports to Romania until June 5, Romanian Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday. Romania has stopped short of enforcing a ban, whereas Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia took unilateral steps to protect local markets from a flow of Ukrainian farm products.

With access to its own Black Sea ports blocked and later limited by Russia’s invasion, Ukraine, one of the world’s leading grain exporters has had to find alternative shipping routes through neighbouring states.

Millions of tons of grains and oilseeds, cheaper than those produced in the European Union and exempt from customs tax, ended up in Central and Eastern Europe, with local farmers complaining demand and prices of local products were distorted.

Earlier this month, the European Commission said it would take emergency preventive measures for wheat, maize, sunflower seeds and rapeseed, compensating local farmers and only allowing grain to enter the five countries from Ukraine if they were set for export to other EU members or the rest of the world.”

Poland wants to ban grain imports from Ukraine until the end of the year, European Pravda reports. “The Minister of Development and Technology of Poland, Waldemar Buda, has stated the need to keep an embargo on grain from Ukraine until at least the end of the year. We will not lift our measures until similar measures are introduced at the European level. Time is on our side. We will keep Polish decisions until the situation stabilises, the minister said on Radio Zet.

When asked about the fact that the European Union wants the embargo on goods from Ukraine until the end of June, Waldemar Buda replied that it is absolutely impossible to lift the embargo in June. Otherwise, it may happen that after the harvest, Ukrainian grain will once again fill the silos that we are now so determined to empty, explained the Minister of Development. When asked whether Poland will maintain the embargo until at least the end of the year, despite the EU, Buda stated: In Poland, probably yes.

Currently, five EU countries – Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary – have banned imports of Ukrainian food, primarily grain, until 30 June. Initially, Poland also banned the transit of Ukrainian grain through its territory, but at the end of last week, the transit was unblocked.

On Wednesday, the third round of negotiations (Ukr) between the European Commission and the ministers of agriculture of the five countries failed. The European Commission is becoming irritated by the fact that more and more products are being added to the list. It agreed to ban imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, which was already an unprecedented decision.”

Russian envoy says no breakthrough on grain deal, Ukraine says Moscow blocking ships, Reuters reports. “Russia’s envoy to the United Nations in Geneva on Wednesday said “no real progress” had been achieved in resolving issues raised by Moscow over the Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire next month. Separately, Ukraine accused Russia of blocking the passage of four grain ships from its Black Sea ports.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said the deal will not be renewed beyond May 18 unless the West removes obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports. As of today, we regret to say that no real progress was reached in resolving this problem, envoy Gennady Gatilov told reporters at the Russian permanent mission in Geneva. Although Russia’s agricultural exports have not been explicitly targeted by Western restrictions, Moscow says sanctions on its payments, logistics and insurance industries have created a barrier to the export of its grains and fertilisers.

The Black Sea deal, brokered between Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Türkiye in July, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain trapped by Russia’s invasion to be safely exported from three ports.

The Ukrainian navy, writing on Facebook, said Russia had effectively stalled the deal on Wednesday by refusing to take part in agreeing upon the routes that four grain ships should take, a process that occurs for each export trip.”

Environmental

#OTD 1986.04.26 Chornobyl explosion On Feb 24, 2022🇷🇺soldiers invaded Chornobyl& villages. By Mar 31, most🇷🇺troops had withdrawn, probably due to mil losses &radiation exposure Plant was seriously damaged; Russians looted & stole all, resulting in $135 mill worth of destruction pic.twitter.com/5x0ySNZL8u — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 26, 2023

Zelenskyy warns the world about Russia’s nuclear blackmail on the anniversary of Chornobyl disaster, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Thirty-seven years ago, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant accident left a huge scar for the whole world. The radiation leak turned the once peaceful and developed area into an exclusion zone. Today, the 30-kilometre zone around the Chornobyl NPP remains a dangerous area with high concentrations of radiation.

Last year, the occupiers not only captured the power plant, but put the whole world in danger. We have to do everything we can to prevent the terrorist state from using nuclear energy facilities to blackmail Ukraine and the rest of the world.

Zelenskyy explained that in the year following the resumption of Ukrainian control over the Chornobyl NPP, scientific and security facilities have resumed their work there. The Ukrainian President stressed that Ukraine and the world had paid a high price to address the aftermath of the 1986 Chornobyl disaster, the fallout of which can be felt to this day.”

Ukraine receives €23 million from donors to restore Chornobyl zone, Ukrinform reports, citing the Head of the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management Yevhen Kramarenko. “Out of €15 million previously allocated by the partners, €2 million have already been used. Also, the exclusion zone assistance account has been filled up by €8 million. Thus, today we already have €23 million from donors,” Kramarenko said. He emphasized that the amount will increase as financial assistance continues to arrive.

As reported, 40 projects have already been developed and registered for the restoration of the exclusion zone, with funding of about €15 million in 2023. The State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, together with the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, has developed a plan for the restoration of the exclusion zone. The plan includes 9 points and is worth €225 million. The plan aims not only to restore normal operation but also to improve the Chornobyl NPP and create a scientific hub in the exclusion zone.”

Legal

Prosecutor General: More than 10,000 civilians killed due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. To date, more than 80,000 war crimes committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine have been recorded. Such data were made public by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin at the open hearings of the Committee of the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs.

To date, more than 80,000 war crimes committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine have been recorded. More than 10,000 civilians have been killed, more than 13,000 have been injured, and more than 98,000 civilian infrastructure objects have been damaged or destroyed, Kostin said.

According to him, compensation for damages and destruction caused by Russia will remain one of Ukraine’s priorities. The World Bank estimates the reconstruction and recovery needs at $411 billion, the Prosecutor General added. We hope for the EU’s support in creating the register of damages and further cooperation in the search and seizure of assets related to the financing of aggression, Kostin said.

He praised the strong position, support, and practical steps taken to establish the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA) which will collect and coordinate information and evidence against the leaders responsible for planning, preparing, starting or waging this war of aggression for future trials.

ICPA is expected to start working in late June this year (based at Eurojust). We are grateful to all states and partners who expressed their willingness to send experts and prosecutors to the ICPA, Kostin emphasized.”

Support

"NATO stands with Ukraine. Today and for as long as it takes. We do not know when the war will end. But we know that Russian aggression is a toxic pattern that must be stopped once and for all" – @jensstoltenberg https://t.co/c4o53rpSmr — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 26, 2023

Draft resolution on Ukraine’s victory in war against Russia presented in Washington, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States. “A bipartisan draft resolution of the US House of Representatives “On the Position of the House of Representatives on the Conditions for Ukraine’s Victory” has been presented in Washington. […] Markarova said that the draft resolution was presented on Capitol Hill. The document states that the US House of Representatives:

Reaffirms that it is the policy of the United States that Ukraine defeat the invasion [by the Russian Federation] and restore its internationally recognised borders of 1991; Believes that peace after Ukraine’s victory should be secured through Ukraine’s integration into NATO and other Euro-Atlantic institutions, which is consistent with the long-term policy of the United States; Declares that the United States must work with its allies and partners to ensure the following:

Russia is to pay reparations to Ukraine;

to Ukraine; the international community shall provide assistance in rebuilding Ukraine;

the leadership of the Russian Federation shall be brought to justice for this war of aggression;

for this war of aggression; justice shall be restored for the victims of the crimes committed by Russia during the invasion.

Russia reacts to UK supplying Ukraine with depleted uranium ammunition, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing statement from James Heappey, UK Minister of State (Minister for Armed Forces and Veterans) and TASS. “We have sent thousands of rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition to Ukraine, including depleted uranium armour-piercing rounds. For operational security reasons, we will not comment on Ukrainian usage rates for the rounds provided, [James Heappey, UK Minister of State, said].

The Russian Embassy in London stated that the UK will not be able to avoid responsibility for the consequences of the use of depleted uranium ammunition that they supplied to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

Slovenia Secretly Sent 20 Valuk Armoured Vehicles to Ukraine, European Pravda reports. “As reported by Slovenian 24UR, transportation to Ukraine was completed this week in complete secrecy. The operation took several months as the armoured vehicles had to be prepared, serviced, and transported. They were transported by a C-17 aircraft to one of the neighbouring countries.

Slovenian Valuk APCs are equipped with 40mm automatic grenade launchers or 12.7mm machine guns. They are designed to transport infantry and protect them from anti-personnel mines and infantry weapons up to 12.7mm. There were 85 units in the Slovenian army, and they have been in service for 24 years. The APC can go about 600 kilometers by road and from 200 to 300 kilometers off-road.”

Maintenance hub for Ukrainian Leopard 2 tanks in Poland will open in May – Blaszczak, Ukrinform reports, citing Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak. “Blaszczak said that last Friday, he and his Ukrainian and German colleagues signed an agreement in Ramstein, Germany, on the creation of a maintenance and repair center for the Ukrainian Leopard 2 main battle tanks in Poland. On the basis of this agreement, the maintenance center will start its work in May, he said.

He added that Ukraine already has or will soon receive two battalions of Leopard 2 tanks in the A4 and A6 variants. All these tanks will be serviced at Bumar-Labedy in Gliwice, Blaszczak said. [….] Blaszczak drew attention to certain challenges related to the repair of Leopard 2 tanks due to limited access to spare parts. In this context, he noted that one of the signatories of the agreement on the creation of the hub is a German minister, since Germany is a manufacturer of Leopard tanks. […] Blaschak noted that T-72 tanks are also maintained and repaired at Bumar-Labedy.”

EU ambassadors fail to agree on joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine again, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing RMF FM. “European Union ambassadors failed to agree on joint purchases of ammunition for Ukraine on Wednesday, and it is unclear whether a compromise will be reached on Friday. The supply of ammunition from the EU to Ukraine is causing more and more embarrassment, one Western diplomat said. The EU has promised Ukraine 1 million units of ammunition by the end of the year, both from the warehouses of the EU countries and within the framework of joint purchases. Deliveries from their own warehouses are slowing down a lot. To date, EU countries have shipped less than 40,000 munitions. Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, posted a letter in which he called on the defence ministers of 27 countries to pay attention to this problem. The idea is that they should review their stocks because it is hard to believe that they have nothing left, the RMF FM interviewer said.

Tensions and irritation are also growing among EU member states over the behaviour of France, which is blocking joint purchases of ammunition. This topic was discussed today by the ambassadors of the EU countries. France wants all munitions production and arms supply chains to be European. […] Even if the production is in an EU country, and the gunpowder for the ammunition comes from South Korea, France does not want to approve, an irritated diplomat of the Western country said.

Italy put forward a compromise proposal that made France even less receptive. Sweden, which presides over the EU, has announced that it will not put the issue to a vote of EU ambassadors on Friday unless it is certain that there is agreement from all 27 countries. Unanimity is required in this matter. And delaying the vote will again lead to delays in deliveries. Some people think that there is no hurry, one of the diplomats said, irritated by France’s position, while Ukraine is bleeding. […]

France insists that only companies from Europe should be involved in the plan. This position disappointed other EU members, in particular Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland. They expressed scepticism that European industry is capable of quickly producing a sufficient number of shells to meet Ukraine’s urgent needs.”

Ukrainian British-supplied Challenger 2 tank somewhere on a training ground 📷https://t.co/bwC3U1Zd47 pic.twitter.com/Eur8berpes — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 26, 2023

New Developments

Hungary’s call for Ukraine ceasefire “cynical”, US envoy says, Reuters “The Hungarian government’s call for a ceasefire in neighbouring Ukraine is cynical given large swathes of the country are occupied by invading Russian forces, the US Ambassador to Budapest David Pressman said on Wednesday. The US envoy did not mention Prime Minister Viktor Orban by name, but Hungary’s leader has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and peace talks – a move critics have said would amount to surrendering chunks of Ukraine’s territory to Russian President Vladimir Putin. […] It is cynical to call for a ceasefire when it is not your country that is almost 20% occupied by a foreign invading army, he said. Pressman’s remarks exposed a widening rift between the NATO allies.” Brazil’s president calls Russian invasion of Ukraine unacceptable, Ukrinform “I understand the European view of this war. It is unacceptable that one country invades another, but it is a war in which I do not see anyone talking about peace, the Brazilian president said. According to Reuters, Lula angered many in the West this month when he called for the US and European allies to stop supplying arms to Ukraine saying they were prolonging the war, prompting a White House spokesperson to accuse him of parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda. After the backlash, the Brazilian leader toned down his comments and on a visit to Portugal and Spain he has condemned Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.” Italian PM: Way out of conflict with Russia possible only on Ukraine’s conditions, Ukrinform “The topic of captured Ukrainian territories by Russia can never be exchanged for the word “peace”, and a way out of the conflict with Russia is possible only on Ukraine’s conditions. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this at a bilateral conference in Rome. Meloni noted that Italy could not make any other choice but to stand by Ukraine in its struggle for freedom, territorial integrity and European solidarity. The Ukrainian people are also fighting for us. The Ukrainian people are not bringing the conflict closer with their struggle, they are moving it away. The support we provide is the support we must provide, the Italian Prime Minister said.” President Zelenskyy had telephone call with Xi Jinping, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Zelenskyy on Twitter, President’s spokesman Serhii Nikiforov on Facebook, and Xinhua. “On 26 April, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone call with the leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping. “I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations, [President Zelensky wrote]. Chinese publication Xinhuareports that Xi Jinping tried to convince Zelenskyy to begin a dialogue and negotiations: Dialogue and negotiations are the only viable option of settling the ‘Ukrainian crisis’ [this is the way China and its media calls Russian invasion in Ukraine – ed.]; no one can win the nuclear war.” Zelenskyy outlines peace formula to Xi, and Xi talks about China’s “peace plan”, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Serhii Nykyforov, spokesman for Zelenskyy. “The Chinese President personally presented the Chinese peace plan, which is in the public domain. The President of Ukraine spoke about our 10-step peace formula, which is a priority for us. There are certain points where they overlap, such as the non-use and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, etc. Nykyforov said that this is only the beginning and marks a new phase in the bilateral relations between the two countries. Zelenskyy’s spokesman described the conversation as an exchange of views on the most important issues and a first step in restoring and developing Ukrainian-Chinese relations.” White House welcomes Zelenskyy’s talks with Xi Jinping, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing CNNquoting John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House. “The White House has welcomed the news that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, but expressed caution about whether the call could lead to some sort of meaningful peace movement or plan“. China to send its former ambassador to Russia on visit to Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Xinhua and CNN. “Li Hui, a special representative of the People’s Republic of China who is a former Chinese ambassador to Russia, is to be sent to Ukraine and other countries for talks on regulating the “Ukrainian crisis” [the war – ed.]. It is reported that the purpose of his visit will be to conduct in-depth communication with all parties regarding the political settlement of the “crisis” in Ukraine.” Draft resolution on Ukraine’s victory in war against Russia presented in Washington, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States. “A bipartisan draft resolution of the US House of Representatives “On the Position of the House of Representatives on the Conditions for Ukraine’s Victory” has been presented in Washington.” Italy wants to host Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2025 – Meloni, Ukrinform “In 2025, Italy wants to host the large-scale Ukraine Recovery Conference on its territory. I am very glad to announce this and want to give a new impetus to the process of rebuilding the destroyed, starting with energy structures, she said. […] The Italian prime minister noted that Italy should work to restore the infrastructure objects that were destroyed: streets, bridges, schools, healthcare facilities. In this context, Meloni said that the SACE export credit agency, which is controlled by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance, is ready to operate again in Ukraine within the framework of international financial support, including for strategic projects in the energy sector, and is ready to resume projects halted in 2022 due to war.” Russia names new peacekeeping head as tensions rise between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Reuters “Russia said on Wednesday it had appointed one of its most senior army commanders to lead a peacekeeping force in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as tensions rise again between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russian peacekeepers were deployed in 2020 to end a war over Nagorno-Karabakh, the second that Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought since the 1991 Soviet collapse. […] Armenia has voiced increasing frustration that the Russian force has failed to keep open the Lachin corridor, the only land route that links it to Karabakh across Azerbaijani territory.” Putin signs decree taking over Russian assets of two foreign firms, Reuters “President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree establishing temporary control of the Russian assets of two foreign energy firms, signaling Moscow could take similar action against other companies if need be. The decree – outlining possible retaliation if Russian assets abroad are seized – showed Moscow had already taken action against Uniper SE’s Russian division and the assets of Finland’s Fortum Oyj. […] In February, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia should bear the costs of damage caused by its war on Ukraine, adding though there were “significant legal obstacles”to confiscating major frozen Russian assets.”