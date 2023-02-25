Russo Ukrainian War. Day 367: The Kremlin did not comment on the first anniversary of Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24

The Kremlin did not comment on the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. China releases a 12-point peace plan on Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Kremlin escalated its information condition-setting for a possible false-flag operation in occupied Transnistria, Moldova.
Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion surprised the world and proved how little it knew about Ukraine. We reported from day one of the invasion with on-the-ground reports, news, and analysis. Here are 12 of the best stories to remember the year:https://t.co/SZcfkyTeF3
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 24, 2023
Daily overview — Summary report, February 25
A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 18/02/23. pic.twitter.com/YbtWj6enTz
— War Mapper (@War_Mapper) February 18, 2023
The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, February 25, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:
Military Updates
Russia changes tactics trying to degrade Ukrainian military – British Intel. In recent weeks, Russia has likely changed its approach to the invasion of Ukraine, according to British Intelligence. Russia tries to degrade the Ukrainian army rather than focusing on capturing new territories in Ukraine, British Intel reported in its daily update on 24 February 2023.
Ukrainian tankers on captured Russian T-90 and T-72 rushing to their positions in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
📷https://t.co/aOrdW579Ho pic.twitter.com/dblP427jsd
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 24, 2023
Ukrainian self-propelled howitzers Pion roaming around the streets of Kyiv on the first day of the Russian invasion a year ago
These howitzers of the Ukrainian 43rd Artillery Brigade helped Ukrainians to repel Russian assault on Kyiv.
📹@43oabrpion pic.twitter.com/1fre3Mcjh5
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 24, 2023
According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):
- There have not been any reports of Iranian one-way-attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA-UAVs) being used in Ukraine since around 15 February 2023.
- Prior to this, Ukrainian armed forces reported shooting down at least 24 Shahed-136 OWA-UAVs between late January and early February 2023; and scores were destroyed in the first few days of the year.
- This lack of OWA-UAV deployments likely indicates that Russia has run down its current stock. Russia will likely seek a resupply. Although the weapons do not have a good record in destroying their intended targets, Russia likely sees them as useful decoys which can divert Ukrainian air defences from more effective Russian cruise missiles.
Russia changes approach toward its invasion of Ukraine, according to British Intel
From now on, Russia is likely to focus on degrading the Ukrainian Armed Forces rather than occupying new territories.https://t.co/khaDMOxiED
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 24, 2023
Losses of the Russian army
Humanitarian
Stories to be remembered: top 12 Euromaidan Press articles from a year of war. Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion surprised the world and proved how little it knew about Ukraine. We reported from day one of the invasion, providing many on-the-ground reports, news, and analysis. Here are 12 stories that we selected to remember the year by.
The US imposes new sanctions on Russia. The United States took sweeping actions on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Russian officials, companies, and top propagandists, according to the US Department of State. The US Department of State approved financial sanctions against the Russian Federation governors who have among their duties the conscription of Russian citizens to fight in Ukraine. The list of sanctioned governors and regional head consists of 47 individuals.
Looking for an overview of the events? We made a chronological timeline for you, month by month: One year of Russia’s war against Ukraine: as it happened
Russia’s war has displaced two-thirds of Ukrainians in hostilities-affected areas – poll. Two-thirds of Ukrainians living in the areas of the southeast affected by hostilities from Russia’s war are living outside their homes. The war has damaged or destroyed the houses of every tenth Ukrainian, a Rating poll has found. Sociological Group Rating found that 16% of Ukrainians have moved since 24 February 2022, 72% have not, 10% plan to return home soon, 23% are waiting, and 11% do not plan to return. Most Ukrainians believe war crime trials should start immediately, with special courts with national and international judges being the most effective. Most respondents think international legal organizations should document Russia’s war crimes. 95% support a special judicial system, 98% believe Russian political authorities are guilty of war crimes, 96% think Russian military personnel is, and 87% believe Russian citizens are. Self-trial for Russian war crimes is justified, but restitution for losses and moral harm to Ukrainians by Russia is not guaranteed.
Support
US imposes new sanctions on Russia. The United States took sweeping actions on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Russian officials, companies, and top propagandists, according to the US Department of State. The US Department of State approved financial sanctions against the Russian Federation governors who have among their duties the conscription of Russian citizens to fight in Ukraine. The list of sanctioned governors and regional head consists of 47 individuals.
Poland ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets, but decision needs approval “within a wider coalition” – Polish PM in Kyiv. On 24 February, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Kyiv that Poland is ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets but such a decision must be agreed “within a wider coalition,” Suspilne reported. The Prime Minister also said that Poland has already send first four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The tanks were handed over during Morawiecki’s trip to Kyiv on 24 February, the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He also added that Poland will deliver 60 modernized PT-91 tanks to Ukraine in the near future.
According to Spiegel sources, Sweden wants to donate ten type 2A6 and 2A5 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. https://t.co/QjFku9whw3
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 24, 2023
Denmark’s Defense Minister “open” to looking at the donation of Danish fighter jets to Ukraine. Danish acting Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen is “open to” Denmark sending combat aircraft to Ukraine in the long term, DR reports. I don’t want to deny that at some point it may be necessary to look at a fighter aircraft contribution,” he said making it clear that no decision has been made yet: “I cannot announce this morning that we are going to provide a contribution of fighter aircraft from the Danish side.”
Poland delivered first four Leopard tanks to Ukraine – Polish PM (updated). Poland is sending Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine on Friday, the first of 14 vehicles the government has promised, according to an official who declined to be named, Bloomberg says. According to the Bloomberg source, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is going to announce the delivery during his trip to Kyiv to mark one year since the Russian full-scale invasion.
65% of EU citizens back military support for Ukraine – poll. EU citizens continue to show their unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and support for a green energy transition, a Eurobarometer poll has found. 91% of respondents agree with the provision of humanitarian support and 88% are in favor of welcoming into the EU people fleeing the war. Providing financial support to Ukraine is approved by 77%, while imposing economic sanctions on Russian government, companies and individuals gain the support of 74% of the interviewees.
UK, France, US vowed to retaliate with conventional weapons if Russia nuked Ukraine – media. NATO’s three nuclear powers UK, France, and the US delivered a joint message to Putin, vowing to retaliate with conventional weapons if he delivered a tactical nuclear strike on Ukraine, Financial Times writes in a lengthy article, citing former US and Russian officials. The message was delivered amid an escalation of Russian nuclear rhetoric last autumn, when Putin made veiled warnings to “use all means at Russia’s disposal” to defend occupied territory in Ukraine.
New Developments
The Russian invasion of other countries is highly likely, Zelenskyy says. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia may invade other countries to distract the world from its imminent defeat in Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reported.
UN General Assembly calls on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine. Late on 23 February, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) voted to demand a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace and again called for Russia to stop fighting and withdrawal its forces from Ukraine. In a vote, 141 countries favored the resolution, while 32 other countries including China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhtan abstained, and six joined Russia in voting no. The countries that voted against the resolution were Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, Syria.
Most of the Russian elite oppose the war but tell Putin lies – Financial Times. Vladimir Putin’s bureaucratic culture and prizing of loyalty over competence have pushed his closest circle to tell him what he wants to hear about the war in Ukraine, not the reality, Financial Times writes based on talks with six unnamed Putin confidants. The stream of lies, a “survival tactic,” has created a situation when most of Putin’s administration and economic cabinet oppose the war but tell lies to Putin, feeling powerless to change anything. Some have quietly resigned.
Assessment
- On the war.
The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of February 24, 2022:
The Kremlin did not comment on the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, likely because Russia has failed to achieve any of its stated objectives and has not made significant territorial gains since July 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his administration made no statements relating to the anniversary even though Putin has made numerous public appearances over the past three days.[1] Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev made inflammatory claims that Russia will win the war and reiterated that it is vital for Russia to achieve its goals to “push back the borders that threaten [Russia] as far as possible, even if they are the borders of Poland.”[2] ISW has previously assessed that the Kremlin has been using Medvedev to sustain information campaigns targeting Western military support for Ukraine and to deflect attention from Russia’s military failures.[3] Medvedev’s statements highlight the fact that the Kremlin is continuing to pursue its unrealistic maximalist goals even though it has no meaningful successes to offer the Russian people after a year of costly war in Ukraine.
Select Russian milbloggers commented on the Kremlin’s silence on the first anniversary of the war. Russian former officer and an avid Kremlin critic Igor Girkin criticized Medvedev’s statements as delusional and lamented the fact that no one remembers the severe losses Russian airborne troops suffered during the fight for Hostomel Airfield near Kyiv on February 24, 2022.[4] Girkin claimed that he had long been forecasting that Russia had embarked upon a protracted and exhausting war. He noted that it is very difficult to defeat a state that receives external support using Russia’s unmotivated forces, absent civil society, and strong brainwashing.[5] A Kremlin-affiliated milblogger attempted to downplay Russia’s military failures expressing thanks that the war revealed shortcomings but distress at the high price paid in Russian blood.[6] The milblogger also amplified the Kremlin’s false narrative that the war was necessary to stop supposed Ukrainian “aggression” in Donbas. The milblogger’s statements closely mirror comments made by unnamed Kremlin-affiliated officials to Financial Times who noted that Putin will try to frame Russia’s catastrophic military failures as a necessary learning experience that Russia will use to prepare for future supposed NATO aggression against Russia that Putin purportedly fears.[7]
A Russian source capitalized on China’s release of a 12-point peace plan to inaccurately portray China as supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a document on February 24 titled “China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis” that called for Ukraine and Russia to respect each other’s sovereignty, cease hostilities, resume peace talks, reduce strategic risks, and cease unilateral sanctions.[8] Advisor to the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) head Rodion Miroshnik falsely asserted that China’s peace plan insinuated that Ukraine and the West are the aggressors, supporting Russia’s framing of the war.[9] China’s release of the vague peace plan is likely in support of an ongoing effort balance between supporting Russia and retaining access to European markets by portraying China as a disinterested third-party mediator. The Chinese peace plan is unlikely to be a serious blueprint for a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine.
US intelligence reportedly assesses that China is seriously considering sending weapons to Russia amidst continued pressure from Western sanctions regimes on Russia’s defense industrial base (DIB). CNN reported on February 24 that sources familiar with the intelligence stated that Chinese officials have not made a final decision on the provision of lethal aid but are discussing the price and scope of the supply of attack drones and ammunition with Russian officials.[10] Senior US officials reportedly assess that recent intelligence suggests that China is leaning toward providing the equipment to Russia, although based on a bilateral arms sales agreement and not as security assistance.[11] German outlet Der Spiegel reported on February 23 that Russian officials are engaged in negotiations with Chinese drone manufacturer Xi’an Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology for the mass production and delivery of 100 ZT-180 drones to Russian forces by April.[12] Der Spiegel reported that the ZT-180 drone can carry a 35-50kg warhead, suggesting that these drones may be a dual-use technology that Russian forces are seeking to acquire for reconnaissance purposes and not just as loitering munitions or high-precision weapons systems.[13] Russian and Chinese officials have reportedly developed plans for the shipment of the drones to Russia under falsified shipping documents labeling the equipment as replacement parts for civil aviation.[14]
Russian officials are likely seeking support from Chinese defense manufacturers due to restrictions that international sanctions regimes have placed on Russia’s defense industry. The United Kingdom (UK) government and the US Department of Treasury both announced new sanctions and export ban measures on February 24 specifically targeting industries, entities, and individuals supporting Russian military capabilities.[15] The UK government stated that its new package of export bans aims to block the export of every item that Russia uses on the battlefield in Ukraine and that its new sanctions package would target senior executives of Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom, executives of Russian defense firms, six entities involved in the repair of Russian military equipment, four Russian banks, and Russian elite figures.[16] The US Department of Treasury stated that Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on 22 individuals and 83 entities, 30 of which are reportedly third-country entities and individuals that help Russia evade existing sanctions measures.[17] Intensified Western sanctions regimes will likely continue to constrain Russia’s ability to acquire the technology and materiel to maintain a defense industrial base necessary for supporting its war effort in Ukraine.
Western governments made a variety of statements on the provision of military aid to Ukraine on February 24. Polish President Andzej Duda reported that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivered the first batch of Leopards to Ukraine as part of the international “tank coalition.”[18] Conversely, US Army Minister Christine Wormuth stated that it could take the United States more than a year to deliver M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine due to the production and modernization timeline associated with such tank variants.[19] US National Security Advisory Jake Sullivan stated on February 24 that Russia has already lost its war in Ukraine, but that the provision of F-16 fighter jets, which the Ukrainian government has consistently asked the West for, “are not the key capability” that Ukraine currently needs.[20] Sullivan remarked that the provision of F-16s is not a question of the short-term and instead a question of long-term defensive capabilities.[21] As ISW has previously assessed, the West’s material support for Ukraine, particularly the provision of main battle tanks and other critical systems, is essential to enable Ukraine to conduct successful mechanized counteroffensives to liberate Ukrainian people and territory. Continued Western support for Ukraine is crucial to enabling Ukraine to regain the initiative and reengage in successive counteroffensive operations in the near future.
The Kremlin escalated its information conditions-setting for a possible false-flag operation in Russian-occupied Transnistria, Moldova. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) made a second claim on February 23 that Ukrainian forces are intensifying preparations to invade Transnistria following its first such claim earlier in the day.[22] The MoD emphasized that the claimed Ukrainian plan poses a significant threat to the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Transnistria. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed on February 24 that Russia will consider any action that threatens Transnistrian security as an attack against Russia.[23] The Kremlin may instead aim to destabilize Moldova, however. Some Russian milbloggers amplified the Kremlin’s rhetoric by claiming that the situation along the Ukrainian-Transnistrian border is becoming increasingly tense.[24] Moldovan officials continued to deny Russian claims on February 24, characterizing the claims as “aggressive disinformation” or “a psychological operation.”[25]
Key Takeaways
- The Kremlin did not comment on the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, likely because Russia has failed to achieve any of its stated objectives and has not made significant territorial gains since July 2022.
- A Russian source capitalized on China’s release of a 12-point peace plan to inaccurately portray China as supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine.
- US intelligence reportedly continues to assess that China is seriously considering sending lethal aid to Russia amid continued pressure from Western sanctions regimes on Russia’s defense industrial base.
- Western governments made a variety of statements on the provision of military aid to Ukraine on February 24.
- The Kremlin escalated its information condition-setting for a possible false-flag operation in occupied Transnistria, Moldova.
- Russian forces continued to conduct ground attacks northwest of Svatove and near Kreminna.
- Russian sources confirmed that Russian forces have split certain Airborne (VDV) force formations across at least two axes of advance.
- Russian forces made marginal territorial gains around Bakhmut and continued to conduct ground attacks across the Donetsk Oblast front line.
- Ukrainian officials suggested that Russian forces may feel insecure in east (left) bank Kherson Oblast.
- Russian authorities continue measures to expand the capacity of Russian peacekeepers.
- Russian sources likely attempted to shift the blame for scandals associated with Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) commanders to the conventional Russian military.
- Ukrainian partisans likely blew up a railway segment near Poshtove, Crimea.
