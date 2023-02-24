US imposes new sanctions on Russia

US imposes new sanctions on Russia

“We’re not on TV right now — we can tell the truth,” says one of top Russian TV propagandists thinking she was off air at a propaganda show about Ukrainian elections. Note the Ukrainian flag used as a tablecloth. Screendump via Julia Davis

Latest news Ukraine

The United States took sweeping actions on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Russian officials, companies, and top propagandists, according to the US Department of State.

The US Department of State approved financial sanctions against the Russian Federation governors who have among their duties the conscription of Russian citizens to fight in Ukraine. The list of sanctioned governors and regional head consists of 47 individuals.

Ukraine seizes USD 870,000 of sanctioned Russian oligarch Deripaska

Apart from that, The US Department of State approved financial sanctions against a number of Ministers of the Russian Federation (nine names in total) and Russian companies, such as the Joint Stock Company  Argus, STK, Golfesteit, Laifinvest, Isskustvo Krasoty, and Rudniy Limited Liability Companies affiliated with Russian oligarchs and officials.

Olga Skabeyeva, a Russian top propagandist, was sanctioned for disseminating “pro-Russia propaganda for the war against Ukraine.”

Related:

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags