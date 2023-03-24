Russo Ukrainian War. Day 394: EU leaders support the creation of a special tribunal for Russia

EU leaders support the creation of a special tribunal for Russia. Zelenskyy Suggests “Peace Plan Summit.” Five Russian drones strike Kryvyi Rih.

Daily overview — Summary report, March 24

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 24/03/23. There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/f4nkDbbxRm — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) March 24, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, March 24, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content On March 23, the Russian occupiers launched 37 air strikes, and 4 missile strikes, 1 of them targeted Kramatorsk. Russian forces also launched 82 MLRS attacks. The likelihood of missile strikes across Ukraine remains quite high. The adversary is focusing its main efforts on the offensive operations on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarske axes. Thanks to their professional and coordinated actions, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 79 enemy attacks on these axes. Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna axes: no significant changes. The Russian Federation continues to maintain a military presence in the territory of the Republic of Belarus. No formation of any offensive groups was found. At the same time, the adversary continued engineering the development of terrain in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts (Russia). Russian forces fired mortars and artillery at the vicinities of more than 20 settlements. Among them are: Tymonovychi (Chernihiv oblast), Zaruts’ke, Popivka (Sumy oblast), Morozova Dolyna, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Ternova, Starytsya, Zemlyanky, Kreidyanka, Vil’khuvatka, Shev’yakivka, Ambarne, and Bolohivka (Kharkiv oblast). Kupyansk and Lyman axes: the adversary fired artillery at the vicinities of Hryanykivka, Kupyansk, Krokhmal’ne, Tabaivka, Terny (Kharkiv oblast), Novoselivs’ke, Stel’makhivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Pishchane, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Hryhorivka, Verkhn’okam’yans’ke, and Spirne (Donetsk oblast) during March 23. Bakhmut axis : Russian forces have not stopped their assault on Bakhmut. It was in the vicinity of this city that most of the combat engagements on this axis took place on March 23. Adversary attacks were also repelled in the vicinities of settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, and Predtechyne (Donetsk oblast). Russian forces shelled Vasyukivka, Min’kivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Zalizne, Pivnichne, and New York (Donetsk oblast). In total, more than 15 settlements were affected by these criminal actions of the occupiers.

: Russian forces have not stopped their assault on Bakhmut. It was in the vicinity of this city that most of the combat engagements on this axis took place on March 23. Adversary attacks were also in the vicinities of settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, and Predtechyne (Donetsk oblast). Russian forces shelled Vasyukivka, Min’kivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Zalizne, Pivnichne, and New York (Donetsk oblast). In total, more than were affected by these criminal actions of the occupiers. Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarske axes: the adversary conducted unsuccessful offensive operations towards the settlements of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sjeverne, Pervomais’ke, Mar’inka, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). In particular, Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Kam’yanka, Avdiivka, Netaylove, Lastochkyne, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mar’inka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Orlivka, Novomykhailivka, and Prechystivka (Donetsk oblast) came under numerous enemy attacks. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: the adversary continues to defend. At the same time, it carried out intensive shelling, in particular, of Ol’hivs’ke, Malynivka, Chervone, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Bilohir’ya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhove, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kam’yans’ke (Zaporizhzhia oblast), Chervonyi Mayak, Beryslav, L’vove, Novotyahynka, Antonivka, and the city of Kherson (Kherson oblast). Military Updates The Defense Ministry of Slovakia published a video of the first batch of fighter jets Mig-29 that Slovakia hands over to Ukraine Slovakia plans to provide Ukraine with 13 modernized fighter jets Mig-29.

📹Ministerstvo obrany SR pic.twitter.com/H12VEWQ8A4 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 24, 2023 Due to the significant losses suffered by the occupiers daily, Russian forces decided to increase bed capacity in the hospitals operating in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk oblast. In particular, the number of beds in the military hospital in Troitske has been doubled from 200 to 400. At the same time, all wounded officers were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation by helicopters between March 17 and 18. An increase in mortality among the wounded invaders between March 17 and 21 was reported. This was due to an increased number of severe wounds and poor medical care, in particular, due to inadequate professionalism in the medical staff. [Also, in a number of settlements of the temporarily captured left-bank part of the Kherson region, the invaders began searching for citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position. For this, they use lists of ATO participants, military pensioners, and lists of those who served in law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.] On March 23, Ukrainian Air Force launched 12 air strikes on the concentrations of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Ukrainian defenders also shot down two Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles and 4 UAVs of various types. At the same time, missile and artillery units hit 1 command post, 1 concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the adversary, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, and 2 fuel and lubricant depots. Ukraine prepares a powerful counteroffensive that will amaze the entire world, Daniel Rice says Daniel Rice (on the right) is the Adviser of the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces General Valerii Zaluzhnyi (on the left).

📷Dan Rice pic.twitter.com/ZS2U0zMnMr — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 23, 2023

Ukraine says Russia’s Bakhmut assault loses steam, counterstrike coming soon, Reuters reports. “Ukrainian troops, on the defensive for four months, will launch a long-awaited counterassault very soon now that Russia’s huge winter offensive is losing steam without taking Bakhmut, Ukraine’s top ground forces commander said on Thursday. The remarks were the strongest indication yet from Kyiv that it is close to shifting tactics, having absorbed Russia’s onslaught through a brutal winter.

Russia’s Wagner mercenaries are losing considerable strength and are running out of steam, Kyiv’s ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a social media post. Very soon, we will take advantage of this opportunity, as we did in the past near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliya and Kupiansk, he said, listing Ukrainian counteroffensives last year that recaptured swathes of land.”

Air defences intercept two missiles over the Odesa region, Ukrinform reports, citing Air Command South. “On March 23, 2023, at around 21:30, air defence forces of the Air Command South shot down two Kh-59 air-to-surface guided air missiles fired by Russian Su-35 jets from the Black Sea over Odesa region, the report says.

The day before, three guided missiles were launched on the Odesa region. Two of the missiles were intercepted by air defence forces, while one hit a monastery.”

Armed Forces of Ukraine trying to mop up 30km zone of left-bank Kherson region, Ukrinform reports. “So far, we are working to make the enemy feel our presence, our pressure. In particular, as part of the counter-battery confrontation, we are trying to mop up 20-30 km [zone] on the left bank. This is quite a difficult task and it is complicated by the fact that the enemy is constantly shielding itself with civilians, trying to hide its units and equipment bases in the yards of local residents behind residential buildings, Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint press center of the Operational Command “South”, said [….].

At the same time, the efforts of the Armed Forces are quite effective. In particular, the number of strikes from Kinburn Spit has decreased significantly as an ammunition supply and storage point was hit. Currently, the invaders do not have powerful support and even land movement is difficult for them as the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to keep the isthmus that links the mainland of the left bank with the Kinburn peninsula under fire control.”

Ukroboronprom has repaired more than 3,000 armoured vehicles in combat areas, Ukrinform reports. “Since the first day of the Russian Federation’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine, field repair teams of Ukroboronprom enterprises have restored more than 3,000 vehicles, including more than 1,500 heavy armoured vehicles and the same number of light ones. Some equipment was repaired by our specialists 5-6 times and it still destroys the occupier, the State Concern Ukroboronprom posted on Telegram.

It is noted that field repair crews of Ukroboronprom enterprises restored 1,507 units of heavy armoured vehicles and 1,582 units of light-armoured vehicles in combat areas. Military equipment that can be repaired directly in combat areas should be restored there. According to our calculations, last year we restored 90%-95% of all armoured vehicles right at the front, the report reads.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

As of mid-March 2023, Russia had likely redeployed at least 1,000 troops who had been training at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in southwestern Belarus.

in southwestern Belarus. Although no new rotation of troops has been noted, Russia has highly likely left the tented camp in place, suggesting it is considering continuing the training programme .

. The fact Russia has resorted to training its personnel under the much less-experienced Belarusian army highlights how Russia’s ‘special military operation’ has severely dislocated the Russian military’s training system – instructors have largely been deployed in Ukraine. Russia likely also views Belarus’s continued indirect support to the operation as important political messaging.

– instructors have largely been deployed in Ukraine. Russia likely also views Belarus’s continued indirect support to the operation as important political messaging. Since the start of March 2023, heavy fighting has continued in parts of the Svatove-Kremina sector of the front line in northern Luhansk Oblast. Russia has partially regained control over the immediate approaches to Kremina town , which was under immediate Ukrainian threat earlier in the year.

, which was under immediate Ukrainian threat earlier in the year. In places, Russia has made gains of up to several kilometres . Russian commanders are likely trying to expand a security zone west from the defence lines they have prepared along higher ground, and integrate the natural obstacle of the Oskil River. They likely seek to recapture Kupiansk , a logistics node.

. Russian commanders are likely trying to expand a security zone west from the defence lines they have prepared along higher ground, and integrate the natural obstacle of the Oskil River. They , a logistics node. Operationally, Russia’s intent in the north-east likely remains defensive. Commanders probably fear this is one of the sectors where Ukraine could attempt major offensive operations.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Friday 24 March, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 169170 (+1020)

Tanks – 3574 (+4)

Armoured combat vehicles – 6921 (+23)

Artillery systems – 2616 (+8)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 511 (+0)

Air defence means – 276 (+3)

Aircraft – 305 (+0)

Helicopters – 290 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5464 (+12)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 2208 (+5)

Special equipment – 277 (+4)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 911 (+2)

Mortality rate among wounded Russian soldiers rises, officers being evacuated to Russia, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ukrainian General Staff. “…all injured officers were evacuated to the territory of Russia by helicopters between 17 and 18 March. In the period from 17 to 21 March, the mortality rate among wounded invaders increased due to an increase in the number of serious wounds and poor medical care, particularly due to insufficiently professional medical personnel. “

The General Staff reported that the Russians are increasing the number of beds in the existing hospitals operating in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast due to the heavy losses the occupiers suffer every day. According to the General Staff, the number of beds in the military hospital in Troitske has been doubled from 200 to 400.”

🔢Each month, Ukraine eliminates approximately as many Russian soldiers as are mobilized in Russia pic.twitter.com/Zj9XD5HOON — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 24, 2023

Humanitarian

Ukraine returns home two Ukrainian kids who were forcefully deported to Russia, Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported A 9-yr.-old girl & 16-yr.-old boy had been separated from their parents by Russian occupation authorities.

📷https://t.co/dUWNNWgor8 pic.twitter.com/9RpSoNHv5d — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 23, 2023

In liberated territory of Kherson region, over 50 villages almost fully destroyed by enemy, Ukrinform reports, citing the president’s website. “In the liberated territory of the Kherson region, more than 50 villages were almost fully destroyed by the Russian invaders, but people are returning even to such villages. President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his video address to the nation.

In the free territory of the Kherson region, more than 50 villages were almost completely destroyed by the occupier. In some places, more than 90% of the buildings in the villages are ruined. But even in such villages, people return, and this is proof that life still prevails.

Today I was in one of the largest such villages – Posad-Pokrovske. Once one of the largest, before the invasion of Russia. And we will do everything to make this village one of the largest again – we will do everything to rebuild our territories.

I am grateful to everyone who helps restore the normality of life after the Russian evil. To everyone who, even in such difficult areas, continues to work and give work, to everyone who helps our soldiers.”

Five Russian drones strike Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainska Pravda reports. ”Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones, with five UAVs striking their targets.One Shahed drone was shot down by the military from Air Command East. At the same time, five UAVs struck their targets.”

Environmental

Ukraine’s infrastructure suffered losses worth $143.8M due to Russian armed aggression – KSE, Ukrinform reports, citing Kyiv School of Economics (KSE). ““As of February 2023, the total amount of damage caused by Russia to Ukraine’s infrastructure during the full-scale war has increased by another $6 billion and is now estimated at $143.8 billion (at replacement cost), the report states.

According to the researchers, over 150,000 residential houses were damaged or destroyed after one year of hostilities. The losses from destructions in the housing stock came to $53.6 billion.

In terms of the damage suffered, infrastructure objects were ranked second. The amount of losses in this area after one year of hostilities was estimated at $36.2 billion. Over 25,000 kilometres of public and local roads were destroyed or damaged, as well as 344 bridges and bridge crossings.

The amount of losses suffered by Ukrainian forests came to $4.5 billion.

A total of 3,170 educational institutions were damaged or destroyed, namely about 1,500 secondary schools, 909 pre-school facilities and 528 higher educational institutions. In late February 2023, the amount of losses suffered by Ukraine’s educational sector increased by $300 million and reached $8.9 billion.

Additionally, a total of $8.1 billion worth of losses were recorded in Ukraine’s energy sector. The amount of direct losses inflicted on Ukraine’s agro-industrial complex and land resources rose by $2.1 billion, totaling $8.7 billion.

In February 2023, the amount of damage caused to Ukraine’s transport sector increased significantly. In contrast to late 2022, the number of vehicles damaged or destroyed increased to 223.4 thousand, and the amount of losses came to $3.1 billion.

The area of trade suffered losses worth $2.6 billion and health infrastructure – $1.8 billion.

Meanwhile, the amount of damage caused to Ukraine’s manufacturing industry and enterprises decreased to $11.3 billion in view of the revaluation of the status of enterprises after receiving updated information about the damage to assets caused by shelling. Some enterprises were re-classified and will later be included in the calculations of losses in other economic sectors.”

Ukraine’s reconstruction needs at $411B do not include damage in occupied areas, Ukrinform reports, citing Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. “Together with the World Bank, we have presented the revised Rapid Damage and Recovery Needs Assessment (RDNA2) today. According to the report, Ukraine’s reconstruction needs increased to $411 billion. […] Currently, this sum does not include the data on the damage caused to infrastructure, housing stock and businesses in the temporarily occupied areas. When the Defense Forces liberate them, we expect that these data will be updated, and the Government will immediately start renovation works within these areas, Shmyhal wrote.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, the second stage of the Rapid Damage and Recovery Needs Assessment is an important element of Ukraine’s reconstruction strategy. Energy infrastructure, housing, critical infrastructure, economy and humanitarian demining are our five priorities for this year. Some reconstruction works have already been completed, and I am grateful to our partners from the EU, the United States and the World Bank for this, Shmyhal added.”

Lubinets tells UN Assistant Secretary-General about environmental threats posed by Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. “Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets discussed environmental threats posed by Russia’s actions in Ukraine with Asako Okai, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP Crisis Bureau.

I pointed to the problem of environmental threats. After all, the lowered water level in the Kakhovka reservoir caused by the actions of the aggressor state increases the risk of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. In addition, the settlements where the Kakhovka reservoir is a source of drinking water supply may be left without water due to the actions of the Russians, Lubinets said.

During the meeting, the Russians’ violation of the right to proper living conditions and provoked problems in the field of business and children’s rights were discussed. […] As reported, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets noted that the deportation of more than 16,000 Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation had been confirmed, while the actual number of deportees may reach hundreds of thousands.”

DTEK preparing mines to provide TPPs with coal next winter, Ukrinform reports, citing DTEK. “Coal mining is not a quick process. Therefore, it is necessary to work now, so that thermal power plants are provided with the resources required for their operation during winter. For this purpose, DTEK Energy has put into service six new longwalls since the beginning of the year, the report states.

According to the company, this will help to maintain the pace of coal production that is needed to ensure the stable performance of Ukrainian TPPs. As last year, miners will be working to the maximum, so that Ukraine can pass through the next, no less difficult, heating season, DTEK added. In 2022, DTEK Energy’s coal mining enterprises put into service 28 new longwalls.

A reminder that DTEK has launched maintenance works at thermal power units and is planning to repair 28 objects by the end of 2023.”

Legal

This is only the beginning: ICC to open office in Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing press service of Prosecutor General’s Office. “Andrii Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, and Peter Lewis, Secretary of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, signed a treaty about opening a representative office of ICC in Ukraine.

This is only the beginning, but this beginning has weight to it. I am convinced we will not stop until all those guilty of international crimes committed against Ukraine are prosecuted. Kostin stated that Ukraine counts on further cooperation in investigation of Russia’s crimes and prosecution of those who committed them, including the top military and political leadership of the aggressor state.”

Russian leaders could be tried in absentia for aggression in Ukraine -Kyiv official, Reuters reports. “Russian leaders should be put on trial for the invasion of Ukraine even if they cannot be arrested and brought to court in person, Kyiv’s top prosecutor said on Thursday. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, speaking to Reuters during a stopover in The Hague where the International Criminal Court is based, said that a planned tribunal for the crime of aggression should hold so-called trials in absentia.

Kostin spoke after meeting with the chief ICC prosecutor, which last week issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him and his children’s commissioner of the war crime of deporting children from Ukraine to Russia. […]

While the ICC can prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Ukraine, it cannot prosecute the crime of aggression due to legal constraints. International support is growing for the creation of a special tribunal that would prosecute Russian leaders for the 13-month-old invasion itself, considered by Ukraine and Western leaders to be a crime of aggression.

The special tribunal should go after the highest political and military leadership, including Putin, for the crime of aggression, Kostin said. I believe that it could be (held) in absentia, because it’s important to deliver a matter of justice for international crimes even if perpetrators are not in the dock. International courts very rarely hold trials in absentia and the ICC’s rules state specifically that an accused suspect shall be present during trial. […]

In a gesture of defiance, Russia’s top investigative body said on Monday it had opened a criminal case against the ICC prosecutor and judges who issued an arrest warrant for Putin, which Moscow has called outrageous and legally void. […]

Kostin also said that his office is collecting evidence of the most difficult crime to prove, genocide, for which it must be shown that there was an intent to eliminate a specific group in whole or in part. He said the crimes documented so far, including murders, torture, sexual violence, shelling of civilian targets and illegal detentions, were at least equal to the crimes against humanity and have been documented across the territories occupied by Russia.”

Iceland’s Parliament Recognises Holodomor as Genocide of Ukrainians, European Pravda reports. “The Parliament of Iceland on Thursday unanimously recognised the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. […] Having supported the resolution today, Iceland joins the group of countries which declared the Holodomor a genocide of Ukrainians – the United States, Germany, Ireland and Canada. […]

On March 10, the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Belgian Parliament, recognised the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people. On 15 December, the European Parliament recognised the Holodomor as genocide.”

"The Church & State leadership in Russia cooperated in the crime of aggression & share responsibility for resulting crimes. They provoked enormous suffering… & [share] responsibility for terrible atrocities,-" Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomewhttps://t.co/qeUh37XwYD — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 23, 2023

Support

Swiss-made armored vehicle spotted on the battlefield in the Donbas region Despite the claims that Switzerland has never sent weapons to Ukraine, an armored vehicle Eagle 1 produced by the Swiss company Mowag ended up in eastern Ukraine.https://t.co/W5oYkkBMLr — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 23, 2023

We Have Few Options Left for Military Assistance to Ukraine — Czechia’s President, European Pravda reports, citing Süddeutsche Zeitung. “The Czech Republic has been helping Ukraine with arms supplies as much as possible, but it only has a few options for further assistance. According to President Petr Pavel, the Czech Republic has already given Ukraine everything it could. He still sees some opportunities in air defence and ammunition.

Pavel considers Germany’s decision to send to Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks a very good step. This has opened the door for all other countries. For a successful offensive, the Ukrainians now need tanks, armoured vehicles, artillery, anti-aircraft defences and lots and lots of ammunition, he said.

The MiG-29 fighters, which will move from Poland and Slovakia to Ukraine, will also help. Every plane is important. I have no idea what we can do next, the Czech president said. He added that sending Western aircraft would be a logical step in the long term.”

Ukrainians say Russian drones pose growing threat, more Stingers needed, Reuters reports. “Russian forces are increasingly using drones in aerial battles over the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut, but the threat of fighter jets and helicopters remains and more Western weapons are needed to counter them, Ukrainian soldiers said. […]

The work of (regular) aviation has decreased. I cannot say that it has disappeared altogether, but it has decreased. Maybe it is due to the fact that we are working well. Kamin, 42, showed Reuters some of the shoulder-held weapons the unit has used to reduce the threat of plane and helicopter attacks on frontline Ukrainian positions. The main task for us is not necessarily to hit the plane but to let the pilot know that we are here, he said in a cramped control room inside a small bungalow. If we launch something at them then they are afraid, and there is a big difference between them firing a missile from a plane from one to two kilometres and six to seven kilometres. […]

According to Kamin, the unit did not have enough anti-drone guns to help protect them from a growing threat, while the Russians appeared to have many more. […] Drones are an increasingly important part of Ukraine’s military plans with the full-scale war well into a second year. While Russia has far greater resources – both in terms of soldiers and equipment – Kyiv believes drone innovation is one area where it can begin to catch up with Moscow.

Now it is a war of drones, Kamin said. The Russians used reconnaissance drones, but now they are also using more drones that are carrying weapons. Despite the growing focus on UAVs, Kamin urged Western allies to supply more anti-aircraft weapons, including US Stingers, which he said he was running out of.”

Russian artillery and air defense systems must be destroyed preventively, Ukrinform reports. “Enemy air defence systems and rocket artillery must be destroyed preventively. For this, Ukraine needs modern Western-made aircraft. They must be destroyed preventively, namely by all long-range weapons. There is, of course, counter-battery fight, in which M142 HIMARS is used, for example. But if we had powerful aircraft, capable of launching long-range strikes with the systems that modern Western aircraft have, then we would destroy the enemy on long distances more effectively, Yuriy Ihnat, Spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

Currently, according to the spokesman, Ukraine uses Western AGM-88 HARM missiles, which are installed on old Soviet aircraft, to counter enemy air defense. These missiles are installed on Soviet fighters but, unfortunately, because of this, they do not have the full functionality that they would have if they were launched from F-16 aircraft. Then HARMs would work at longer ranges and more accurately, destroying a bigger number of enemy air defence systems, the Air Force Spokesperson said.

He also explained that equipping old aircraft with Western missiles is a difficult and expensive process. This aviation equipment is obsolete. Therefore, it is not profitable to invest so much money and time in it. A minor modernization of these aircraft was carried out, namely: the communication system was adapted to NATO standards, GPS navigation and identification friend or foe system were improved. For wartime, these are not significant changes. It would be necessary to replace half of an aircraft and put on-board radar systems to adapt our MiG-29s to Western weapons. Then we could install cruise missiles, guided aerial bombs, and even missiles like Harpoon, Ihnat added.”

Ukraine needs boats to strengthen its presence at sea, Ukrinform reports. “Ukraine should strengthen its presence at sea, therefore, even boats are of great importance for the security of our country. As reported, on February 16, Sweden handed over six boats to Ukraine to restore transport links in the liberated territories.”

Slovakia transfers first four MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing a statement on the website of the Slovak Ministry of Defence. “Slovakia has handed over the first four MiG-29 fighters to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The fighter jets were deployed by Ukrainian pilots with the assistance of the Slovak Air Force and Ukrainian personnel. […] The remaining aircraft will be handed over to Ukraine in the coming weeks, but the ministry does not provide any details for operational reasons.

Their transfer will be confirmed as soon as they are safely handed over to the Ukrainian side, as in this case. […] On 17 March, the Slovak government, at an extraordinary online meeting, decided to transfer 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. Bratislava announced its decision the day after Polish President Andrzej Duda announced the supply of four MiG-29s to Ukraine in the coming days. Thus, two NATO states have publicly promised to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft.”

Finland to Send Three Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, European Pravda reports. “As reported by the Finnish outlet MTV, Leopard 2 will be sent as a part of the 14th military assistance package. The decision was approved by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto today on the government’s proposal.

Earlier, Finland had already decided to hand over three Leopard 2 mine clearing tanks to Ukraine, including training related to their use and maintenance. It means that in total Finland will hand over six Leopard 2 vehicles to Ukraine.”

Spain to send six Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine by end of next week, Ukrinform reports. “The first six modern Leopard 2A4 battle tanks will be sent to Ukraine by the end of next week, the Spanish Ministry of Defense said this in a statement on Thursday. […] The six Leopard 2A4 tanks have been undergoing final checks at a weapons factory near Seville in southern Spain. […] As reported, on Monday, dozens of Ukrainian military personnel completed a four-week training in Spain on how to operate the Leopard 2A4 battle tank.”

Ukrainian soldiers near finish of Patriot missile training in Oklahoma, Military Times reports. “The Patriot missile system, which hasn’t yet been deployed in Ukraine, is particularly useful for defending population centers and critical infrastructure, said Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan, Fort Sill’s commanding general. The [Ukrainian] soldiers are expected to leave Oklahoma in the next several days for additional training in Germany before they deploy to Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery that typically includes six mobile launchers, a mobile radar, a power generator and an engagement control center.

Military officials did not provide an exact timeline for when the missile battery will deploy to Ukraine. But a Pentagon spokesman said it will be quicker than initially planned. […] Although Army officials acknowledge they faced initial challenges overcoming a language barrier, Morgan said the Ukrainian soldiers learned quickly and were handpicked because of their air defense experience.

Our assessment is that the Ukrainian soldiers are impressive and absolutely a quick study due to their extensive air defense knowledge and experience in a combat zone, Morgan said. It was easier, though never easy, for them to grasp the Patriot system’s operation and maintenance concepts.”

8 Ukrainian battalions are about to finish combined arms training on Western IFV and field artillery, Politico reports. “At the same time as the Ukrainian air defenders are finishing Patriot training, hundreds of their colleagues are in Germany completing other advanced courses. Roughly 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers — enough to operate one “mechanized” Bradley Fighting Vehicle battalion, three Stryker battalions, one field artillery battalion and a brigade staff — are conducting combined arms training at the Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels areas. That includes instruction on basic soldier tasks such as marksmanship as well as how to operate as a unit.

An additional 1,400 — two mechanized/Bradley battalions and one field artillery battalion — have already completed that training and are back in Ukraine right now on the front lines, O’Donnell said.”

EU to provide military, economic and political support to Ukraine for as long as it takes, Ukrinform reports, citing the European Council conclusions on Ukraine, published on its website. “The European Union stands firmly and fully with Ukraine and will continue to provide strong political, economic, military, financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes, the document says. The European leaders noted that the European Union and Member States are increasing their efforts to help meet Ukraine’s pressing military and defence needs.

Taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States, the European Council welcomes the agreement in the Council to urgently deliver ground-to-ground and artillery ammunition to Ukraine and, if requested, missiles, including through joint procurement and the mobilisation of appropriate funding, the document says. […]

At the same time, the European Union remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s repair, recovery, and reconstruction, in coordination with international partners. In this context, the European Council reiterates the EU’s full support for establishing an international mechanism to register the damages Russia has inflicted.

Together with partners, the European Union will continue to step up work towards the use of Russia’s frozen and immobilised assets for Ukraine’s reconstruction and for the purposes of reparation, in accordance with EU and international law, the document says.

The European Council welcomed Ukraine’s commitment and reform efforts, and underlined the importance of Ukraine’s EU accession process, in line with its earlier conclusions, notably those of 23-24 June 2022.”

ECB pressures Austria’s Raiffeisen bank to quit Russia -sources, Reuters reports. “The European Central Bank is pressing Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International to unwind its highly profitable business in Russia, five people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. […]

The push from Washington and the ECB is upping the stakes for Austria and its second-biggest bank, which plays a key role in the Russian economy but also an increasingly contested one as Moscow’s year-long war in Ukraine drags on. Many Western companies, including French bank Societe Generale, have already left Russia.

While the ECB is not asking Raiffeisen to leave the country immediately, it wants a plan of action for unwinding the business, two of the people said. One person said such a plan could include the sale or closure of its Russian bank. […] Raiffeisen, however, does not intend to present such a plan yet, the people said, and some Austrian government officials see the moves as unwarranted foreign meddling. […]

ECB officials are reluctant to pressure Raiffeisen into an immediate sale, fearing the financial hit it could trigger, one person said, after a week of global banking turmoil.”

Australian disposable cardboard drones for Ukrainian forces. 100 x units delivered every month. The drone can lift 3-5 kg, carry cargo for 1-3 hours and has a flight range of 40-120 km. pic.twitter.com/npdzi2qGY1 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 23, 2023

New Developments

Prigozhin is reportedly preparing to scale back his private army’s operations in Ukraine after being barred from recruiting from prisons and deprived of supplies by Russian military chiefshttps://t.co/dV3aYHIaCR — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 23, 2023

Any attempt to arrest Putin would be declaration of war on Russia – Russia’s former president, Ukrainska Pravda “Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former Russian president, stated that the competence of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Russia is worthless, adding that a situation involving the arrest of the Russian president by the decision of the ICC would mean a declaration of war against Russia.” Hungarian top official says Putin will not be arrested if he comes to Hungary, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Reuters citing Gergely Gulyás, Chief of Staff to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, on 23 March. “Hungary will not arrest the Russian leader if he comes to the country, despite the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). […] Hungary has only formally endorsed the Rome Statute but has not changed its legislation to implement it.” EU leaders support creation of tribunal for Russia, Ukrinform “The EU is firmly committed to ensuring full accountability for war crimes and the other most serious crimes committed in connection with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, including through the establishment of an appropriate mechanism for the prosecution of the crime of aggression, which is of concern to the international community as a whole. In this context, the European Council welcomes the agreement to create the new International Centre for Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) in The Hague, which will be linked to the existing Joint Investigation Team supported by Eurojust, reads the European Council’s conclusions published on its website. At the same time, the European Council reiterates its support for the investigations of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.” Zelenskyy tells Europe to give more military aid or war could last years, Reuters “President Zelensky on Thursday urged Europe to increase and speed up its supply of weapons to his country as well as impose additional sanctions on Russia, saying otherwise the war could drag on for years. In a long and sharply worded video address to EU leaders, delivered from a train, a clearly frustrated Zelenskyy said it was up to the 27-nation bloc to take action to contain Russia […]. In particular, he reiterated demands for long-range missiles, more ammunition and more modern aircraft […]. If Europe waits, the evil may have time to regroup and prepare for years of war. It is in your power to prevent this, he said.” Zelenskyy Suggests “Peace Plan Summit” in European Capital, European Pravda “President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his video address to the EU leaders at the summit, has suggested holding a “peace plan summit” in one of the European capitals. […] According to a European official, the essence of Zelenskyy’s message to EU leaders was: “Speed up your delivery of weapons, or else the war will drag on,” the official added. According to The Guardian, Zelenskyy warned European leaders of five factors that could prolong the war, including delays in the delivery of long-range missiles, lack of modern aircraft and weaknesses in western sanctions.” EU on Medvedev’s “missile threats” to International Criminal Court, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing a statementby High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. “The European Union expressed its full support to the International Criminal Court (ICC) after threats by the Russian Security Council deputy head, Dmitry Medvedev, to hit the courthouse in The Hague with a hypersonic missile. Borrell said that the EU condemns the illegal threat of a high-ranking representative of Russia to use force against the International Criminal Court and the country where it is located – the Netherlands.” EU and UN chief discuss Ukraine war, food security and sanctions, Reuters “European Union leaders held talks on Thursday with U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on global food security and sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, and also endorsed a plan to supply more artillery shells to Kyiv. Guterres’ participation in the EU summit came days after the renewalof a deal brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye on the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea that is seen as crucial to overcoming a global food crisis.” Czech President predicts decrease in West support for Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Süddeutsche Zeitung. “Czech President Petr Pavel has said that Ukraine should take into account the decrease of Western support in the future. […] He also mentioned the 2024 US presidential election and the expected focus on domestic politics. If US support decreases, support from a number of European countries will also decrease. Ukraine should take this into account, Pavel noted. Therefore, in Pavel’s opinion, Ukraine will probably not be able to start any large and complex operations in 2024. “This year is crucial for war development,” the Czech president said.” Turkish parliamentary commission approves Finland’s NATO bid -TRT Haber, Reuters “The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs commission approved a bill ratifying Finland’s bid to join NATO, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported on Thursday, effectively taking Helsinki another step toward membership of the trans-Atlantic pact. Parliament’s general assembly still needs to approve the bill and is expected to do so before it closes in mid-April, ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. […] But Erdogan held off approving the NATO membership bid of Sweden.” Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate decides not to seek compromises and fight for Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing UOC-MP Synod. “The Synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church, announced its decision to protect the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra “by all legal means”. […] On 10 March, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve informed the monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate that from 29 March 2023, the 10-year-old agreement (dated 19 July 2013) on the rent-free use of religious buildings and other state-owned property will be terminated.” Raiffeisen Bank International listed among sponsors of war, Ukrinform “The National Agency on Corruption Prevention of Ukraine (NACP) has added the Austrian banking group, Raiffeisen Bank International, to the list of international sponsors of war. […] The NACP included the Austrian banking group, Raiffeisen Bank International, on the list of international sponsors of war for the continuation of the bank’s operations in Russia and the official recognition of the so-called ‘DPR’ and ‘LPR’ through its representative office in Russia, the report states. According to the NACP, Raiffeisen Bank International took advantage of the sanctions that led to the withdrawal of its competitors from the Russian market. In 2022, the bank’s payments to Russia’s state budget were 4.8 times higher compared to the pre-war year.”