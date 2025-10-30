Dassault says it’s ready to send Rafales to Ukraine — if Kyiv asks

French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation has confirmed it is ready to deliver Rafale fighter jets if Kyiv requests them, Le Journal du Dimanche reports. This follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's mention that Kyiv is negotiating with France, Sweden, and the United States to acquire up to 250 modern fighter jets to replace Ukraine’s aging Soviet-era fleet.

As Ukraine rebuilds and expands its air force following losses in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Western fighter jets are expected to play a central role in Kyiv’s defense strategy. Ukraine's fleet сгккутедн includes Soviet-era MiG-29s, US-made F-16s, and French-supplied Mirage 2000-5s, with Swedish JAS 39 Gripens expected to join soon. This diverse mix, driven by wartime necessity, complicates both logistics and maintenance.

Ukraine seeks 250 Western jets from three countries

Speaking on 27 October, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is engaged in three parallel negotiations to modernize its air force: “I’m holding three simultaneous talks with the Swedes, the French, and the Americans,” he told reporters. the Ukrainian President also noted that Ukraine’s air force modernization strategy centers on three core fighter platforms: the F‑16, the Gripen, and the Rafale. Ukraine aims to secure a total of 250 jets, potentially divided among the three suppliers.

A source close to Dassault Aviation confirmed to Le Journal du Dimanche that the French company is already involved in discussions with Kyiv. Dassault’s circle affirms that the company is “ready” should Kyiv make a request, the publications says.

France has already provided Ukraine with older-generation Mirage 2000 fighters, which are now flying under Ukrainian insignia.

Sweden’s Gripen emerges as front-runner

Despite Dassault’s readiness, Sweden appears to be leading the race. Kyiv and Stockholm have signed a preliminary agreement covering the delivery of 100 to 150 latest-generation Gripen jets. Financial Times reported that the Swedish manufacturer Saab is even considering setting up an assembly plant in Ukraine.

Kyiv has publicly highlighted the Gripen’s operational advantages. On 27 October, Zelenskyy emphasized that the aircraft requires a smaller technical crew for maintenance and that experienced pilots can be trained in just six months, compared to 18 months for the F-16. He also noted that the Gripen E/F can operate from roads or basic runways — a critical factor given Ukraine’s war conditions — and is compatible with most of Ukraine’s existing weapons.