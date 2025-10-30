Ukraine kills Russian officer from unit linked to Bucha massacre

A Russian police lieutenant colonel accused of involvement in war crimes in Ukraine's Kyiv Oblast died in a car explosion in Kemerovo Oblast on 25 October, according to Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR).

The officer, identified by HUR as Veniamin Mazzherin, born in 1980, served in the OMON "Obereg" special unit of Russia's Rosgvardia (National Guard) directorate for Kemerovo Oblast. HUR stated that Mazzherin was behind the wheel when the vehicle exploded.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Veniamin Mazzherin, who served in Russia's OMON "Obereg" special unit in Kemerovo Oblast and was identified by Ukrainian intelligence as being implicated in alleged war crimes in Kyiv Oblast during February-March 2022 occupation. Photo: HUR

According to the intelligence agency, "Obereg" is among multiple Rosgvardia units connected to alleged crimes committed in the Kyiv Oblast during the February-March 2022 phase of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

During that period of time, Russian forces occupied multiple towns in Kyiv Oblast, including Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel, as part of their failed offensive to capture the Ukrainian capital.



After Russian troops withdrew in late March to early April, Ukrainian authorities and international observers documented evidence of what they described as systematic war crimes against civilians. According to Ukrainian National Police and the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, over 1,000 civilian bodies were recovered in Kyiv Oblast from this period, with approximately 450 found in Bucha alone.



Ukrainian and international investigators reported that many victims showed signs of summary execution, torture, and deliberate killing, with bodies found bound, shot at close range, or showing evidence of severe physical abuse.

HUR stated that Ukraine's Office of the Prosecutor General has opened criminal proceedings against servicemen from the unit based on collected evidence and eyewitness testimony, specifically for alleged violations of the laws and customs of war.

The intelligence agency said it identified members of "Obereg" by name in April 2022 and developed plans for what it termed the "just punishment" of individuals on the list.

"The HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds — there will be just retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people," the agency stated.

HUR did not specify the circumstances of the explosion or provide additional details about the incident.