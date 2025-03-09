Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1109: Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast face encirclement

Military

Russia narrows Ukrainian bridgehead to 11 km in Kursk Oblast offensive. Ukrainian command maintains positions despite encirclement threat.

US intelligence suspension costs Ukraine hundreds of lives and critical position in Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian forces have lost their ability to track Russian bomber takeoffs and military aircraft movements, dramatically reducing warning time for troops and civilians while Russian forces exploit this advantage to sever supply lines in Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine stops Russian advance near Pokrovsk as Moscow’s forces exhaust resources.

Ukrainian forces eliminate 80% of Russian troops during gas pipeline infiltration attempt. Ukrainian airborne assault brigade ambushed Russian forces attempting to replicate Avdiivka tactics by using underground pipeline infrastructure, trapping and destroying the group as they emerged from the tunnel in a planned operation based on intelligence gathering.

Ukraine denies Russian mass border breach in Sumy while threat of small Infiltration groups persist amid Kursk counteroffensive. Ukrainian officials have refuted claims of a mass Russian border breach in Sumy Oblast, confirming only small infiltration groups are attempting to establish footholds as the Kursk situation deteriorates for Ukrainian forces.

Nearly 100 Russian troops infiltrate critical Ukrainian defense line through pipeline as Kursk encirclement tightens. Russian forces have infiltrated Ukrainian positions near Sudzha using a gas pipeline to move 100 troops undetected, exacerbating Ukraine’s precarious situation as their forces face potential encirclement in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Intelligence cutoff and Russian drone warfare push thousands of Ukrainian defenders to brink of encirclement in Kursk Oblast. Ukraine’s ambitious incursion into Russian territory, once seen as a strategic masterstroke, now teeters on collapse as Russian forces exploit intelligence gaps and overwhelming drone capabilities to divide Ukrainian positions.

Drones hit Russian army ration production facility (video). Locals reported six explosions, followed by a fire at the MRE factory.

Ukrainian sabotage targets locomotive in Russia’s Voronezh used for military logistics. Ukrainian military intelligence carried out two sabotage operations, disabling locomotives in Russia’s Voronezh and, earlier, Moscow Oblast.

Drones targeted oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad oblast about 800 km from Ukraine. Drones struck KINEF oil refinery in Russia’s Kirishi district overnight, causing damage to storage tank infrastructure.

Intelligence and Technology

“It’s crazy!” NATO marvels at Ukraine’s cheap acoustic sensor system spotting Russian drones across the country. For just $54 million, Ukraine has built an acoustic detection system that tracks low-altitude Russian threats nationwide.

Ukraine develops Hliadach aiming system for protected combat shooting behind cover. Ukraine’s new Hliadach system enables soldiers to fire accurately while remaining protected, featuring a weapon-mounted camera and viewing monocular developed by military personnel in partnership with civilian experts.

Ukrainian military operations hampered as US cuts critical intelligence sharing while Starlink remains active. The Trump administration has blocked Ukrainian access to critical satellite intelligence as part of a wider strategy to pressure Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy into peace negotiations with Russia, while maintaining defensive intelligence support.

“We try anything that can kill more Russians.” New Ukraine AI drones require just 30-min training. Ukrainian forces have cut drone operator training using AI-guided systems that have boosted target accuracy up to 80%, a recent CSIS report finds.

Maxar confirms US government blocked Ukrainian access to satellite data (UPDATED). Soldiers in Kursk and near Pokrovsk described lost functionality in battle software, though some called it “an inconvenience” rather than a blow, per WP.

International

German intelligence chief warns Russia plans to test NATO’s Article 5 unity. Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service head warns Russia intends to test NATO’s collective defense commitment, with threat timeline accelerating if Ukraine war ends before 2029, enabling resource reallocation against Europe.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia drones target meat plant in Kharkiv’s Bohodukhiv, killing three. At least 12 drones and two missiles might have not been neutralized.

Russia’s attacks on gas facilities aimed at forcing Kyiv to restore transit to EU, ex-Naftogaz chief says. Kobolyev claims Russian forces are deliberately targeting Ukraine’s gas processing infrastructure to force Kyiv into talks that would restore Russian gas transit to the EU via Ukraine.

Russian combined attack on Donetsk’s Dobropillia kills 11, injures 30 including children. Russia targeted the city with a ballistic missile and a multiple rocket-launcher strike, then targeted the first responders with a drone.

Political and Legal Developments

Russian man jailed for life in Germany after killing two Ukrainian soldiers in Bavaria. In April 2024, the 58-year-old Russian national killed two soldiers receiving medical care for war injuries by stabbing them to death.

