Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1109: Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast face encirclement

Meanwhile, Russian forces have adopted a new infiltration tactic, using underground gas pipelines to move troops behind Ukrainian lines.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
09/03/2025
3 minute read
Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1109: Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast face encirclement

Military

Russia narrows Ukrainian bridgehead to 11 km in Kursk Oblast offensive. Ukrainian command maintains positions despite encirclement threat.

US intelligence suspension costs Ukraine hundreds of lives and critical position in Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian forces have lost their ability to track Russian bomber takeoffs and military aircraft movements, dramatically reducing warning time for troops and civilians while Russian forces exploit this advantage to sever supply lines in Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine stops Russian advance near Pokrovsk as Moscow’s forces exhaust resources.

Ukrainian forces eliminate 80% of Russian troops during gas pipeline infiltration attempt. Ukrainian airborne assault brigade ambushed Russian forces attempting to replicate Avdiivka tactics by using underground pipeline infrastructure, trapping and destroying the group as they emerged from the tunnel in a planned operation based on intelligence gathering.

Ukraine denies Russian mass border breach in Sumy while threat of small Infiltration groups persist amid Kursk counteroffensive. Ukrainian officials have refuted claims of a mass Russian border breach in Sumy Oblast, confirming only small infiltration groups are attempting to establish footholds as the Kursk situation deteriorates for Ukrainian forces.

Nearly 100 Russian troops infiltrate critical Ukrainian defense line through pipeline as Kursk encirclement tightens. Russian forces have infiltrated Ukrainian positions near Sudzha using a gas pipeline to move 100 troops undetected, exacerbating Ukraine’s precarious situation as their forces face potential encirclement in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Intelligence cutoff and Russian drone warfare push thousands of Ukrainian defenders to brink of encirclement in Kursk Oblast. Ukraine’s ambitious incursion into Russian territory, once seen as a strategic masterstroke, now teeters on collapse as Russian forces exploit intelligence gaps and overwhelming drone capabilities to divide Ukrainian positions.

Drones hit Russian army ration production facility (video). Locals reported six explosions, followed by a fire at the MRE factory.

Ukrainian sabotage targets locomotive in Russia’s Voronezh used for military logistics. Ukrainian military intelligence carried out two sabotage operations, disabling locomotives in Russia’s Voronezh and, earlier, Moscow Oblast.

Drones targeted oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad oblast about 800 km from Ukraine. Drones struck KINEF oil refinery in Russia’s Kirishi district overnight, causing damage to storage tank infrastructure.

Intelligence and Technology

“It’s crazy!” NATO marvels at Ukraine’s cheap acoustic sensor system spotting Russian drones across the country. For just $54 million, Ukraine has built an acoustic detection system that tracks low-altitude Russian threats nationwide.

Ukraine develops Hliadach aiming system for protected combat shooting behind cover. Ukraine’s new Hliadach system enables soldiers to fire accurately while remaining protected, featuring a weapon-mounted camera and viewing monocular developed by military personnel in partnership with civilian experts.

Ukrainian military operations hampered as US cuts critical intelligence sharing while Starlink remains active. The Trump administration has blocked Ukrainian access to critical satellite intelligence as part of a wider strategy to pressure Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy into peace negotiations with Russia, while maintaining defensive intelligence support.

“We try anything that can kill more Russians.” New Ukraine AI drones require just 30-min training. Ukrainian forces have cut drone operator training using AI-guided systems that have boosted target accuracy up to 80%, a recent CSIS report finds.

Maxar confirms US government blocked Ukrainian access to satellite data (UPDATED). Soldiers in Kursk and near Pokrovsk described lost functionality in battle software, though some called it “an inconvenience” rather than a blow, per WP.

International

German intelligence chief warns Russia plans to test NATO’s Article 5 unity. Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service head warns Russia intends to test NATO’s collective defense commitment, with threat timeline accelerating if Ukraine war ends before 2029, enabling resource reallocation against Europe.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia drones target meat plant in Kharkiv’s Bohodukhiv, killing three. At least 12 drones and two missiles might have not been neutralized.

Russia’s attacks on gas facilities aimed at forcing Kyiv to restore transit to EU, ex-Naftogaz chief says. Kobolyev claims Russian forces are deliberately targeting Ukraine’s gas processing infrastructure to force Kyiv into talks that would restore Russian gas transit to the EU via Ukraine.

Russian combined attack on Donetsk’s Dobropillia kills 11, injures 30 including children. Russia targeted the city with a ballistic missile and a multiple rocket-launcher strike, then targeted the first responders with a drone.

Russian man jailed for life in Germany after killing two Ukrainian soldiers in Bavaria. In April 2024, the 58-year-old Russian national killed two soldiers receiving medical care for war injuries by stabbing them to death.

Read the daily review for Sat Mar 08 2025 here

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts
    Read More

    Russo-Ukrainian war, day 985: North Koreans enter fight in Kursk, as Russian losses exceed 700,000

    North Korea has deployed between 8,000-12,000 troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine in exchange for $200 million, rice supplies and space technology. Meanwhile, the UN chief expressed concern over this escalation despite meeting with Putin in Russia at the recent BRICS summit. Pro-European candidate Maia Sandu secured re-election as Moldova's president thanks to strong diaspora support, despite trailing domestically by 2.4%. While Ukraine could face up to 20 hours without electricity daily this winter due to Russian attacks on power infrastructure, Germany pledged $217 million in humanitarian winter aid to help cope with energy shortages.
    byEuromaidan Press Contributor