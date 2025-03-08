Support us on Patreon
Drones hit Russian army ration production facility (video)

Locals reported six explosions, followed by a fire at the MRE factory.
08/03/2025
Fire at a Russian MRE factory in Bryansk Oblast. 7 March 2025. Screenshot: Telegram/Astra
Drones hit Russian army ration production facility (video)

Drones attacked a facility producing food rations for the Russian army in Bryansk Oblast, adjacent to northeastern Ukraine, on the evening of 7 March 2025, Militarnyi reports.

Ukraine continues striking Russian military infrastructure to weaken army logistics and supplies. Targets include oil processing and storage facilities, ammunition depots, warehouses, training grounds, command centers, and railway lines through sabotage.

According to the Russian news Telegram channel Astra, the Konservsushprod enterprise in Starodub, Bryansk Oblast was targeted in the attack. The facility is situated approximately 30 kilometers from Ukraine’s state border. The company reportedly produces Meal, Ready-to-Eat (MRE) rations for the Russian Army, including canned meat, fruits, vegetables.

Local residents reported hearing six explosions, after which a fire broke out on the factory grounds, which some locals managed to document. The footage shared by Astra reportedly shows the fire at the facility:

The drone attack was also confirmed by Bryansk oblast head Alexander Bogomaz. He reported that air defense systems were allegedly intercepting unmanned aerial vehicles of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Militarnyi notes that the facility had previously been attacked on 14 May 2023, when an unknown drone dropped munitions on the roof of a building where canned foods were produced.

