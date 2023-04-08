Russian rebels attacked military facility in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, killing two – Ukrainian intelligence

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported the possibility of armed protest against the current regime in Russia, claiming that rebels from the Russian Volunteer Corps attacked a military facility in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, which neighbors Ukraine.

“The recent events in the Bryansk Oblast indicate that armed protest against the current regime is possible within Russia,” the intelligence agency said.

According to the Directorate, there were disturbances in the Pogar District, during which Russian rebels eliminated two Russian soldiers and injured a “significant” number of people, disabled a Russian APC, and damaged other equipment, facilities, and property. Civilians were not hurt, the Ukrainian intelligence agency claimed.

According to the intercepted conversation of the Russians, which was published by the Directorate, there were many ambulances that arrived at the scene.

“A bunch of ambulances arrived. They f*cked up the border guards, the military,” said one of the participants in the conversation.

The Directorate stated that the Russian Volunteer Corps has carried out similar actions before, and the scale of such actions is only increasing.

“The fighters struck a blow to the military facility and spoke with the local population. As a result of the actions of the rebels, the civilian population did not suffer,” the statement said.

The Russian Volunteer Corps reported that they conducted an operation in the Bryansk Oblast on April 6. Rebuking Bryansk governor Bogomazov’s claims of an attack of a Ukrainian sabotage group, the Corps posted on its Telegram channel that the rebels, in addition to carrying out combat missions, “were also able to communicate with local residents, hand out our leaflets, and ask them to take cover during the fighting.”

“The liberation struggle on Russian soil is gaining momentum!” the Corps said.

This is not the first such incident. On 2 March 2023, pro-Russian media outlets reported an attack by a “Ukrainian sabotage group” in the Bryansk Oblast of Russia. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Ukraine had nothing to do with the incident and that “local partisans” were responsible. Fighters from the Russian Voluntary Corps claimed that they had entered the Bryansk Oblast and released a video of the operation’s launch.

On April 3, the governor of the Bryansk region, Aleksandr Bogomaz, claimed that drones had attacked the region, dropping explosive devices.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Bryansk Oblast, Russian Volunteer Corps