Russian governor claims Ukrainian drone attack on military enlistment office

On April 3, the government of Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, which neighbors Ukraine, reported that a Ukrainian drone attacked a local military enlistment office and the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, dropping an explosive device.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Bogomaz reported this on Telegram. According to him, the Sevsky district was attacked, and an explosive device damaged the district military enlistment office. No casualties were reported, and he blamed the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the attack.

Later, the governor announced another attack on the Sevsky district, in which an explosive device was allegedly dropped near the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs using a drone. No casualties were reported as a result of this attack either.

Several days ago, on March 29, a drone attack was also reported in Belgorod, Russia. According to the Baza Telegram channel, a drone allegedly attacked a gas pipeline. The drone was allegedly launched from Vovchansk, in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, which is located 7 kilometers away from the border with Russia. The drone was equipped with a homemade explosive device and attacked the gas pumping station of “Gazenergoseti” in the city, Baza claimed.