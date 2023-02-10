Three more Belarusian “rail partisans” were convicted in Belarus, two of them to 22 years of imprisonment

Dmitriy Klimav, Uladzimir Avramtsav, and Yevhen Minkevich. Photo by Viasna

Three more Belarusian “rail partisans” were convicted in Belarus for trying to damage railways that were used to supply military echelons to Ukraine by Russia.

The Belarusian partisans Dmitriy Klimav, Uladzimir Avramtsav, and Yevhen Minkevich were involved in the destruction of two railway relay cabins near Asipovichi, the Belarusian investigation established. For that, they were accused of “terrorism” and “treason of state,” Belarusian media Viasna reports.

Dmitrii Klimau was injured by security forces during the detention.

Dmitriy Klimav and Uladzimir Avramtsav were convicted to 22 years of imprisonment, while Yevhen Minkevich was to a small term that ended during the time of the pre-trial investigation.

Tags: partisans