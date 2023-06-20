6.3 million Ukrainian refugees registered abroad – UNHCR

6.3 million Ukrainians have fled the country due to Russia’s war. Since the Second World War, this is the largest flow of refugees that has been registered in a short period of time, Caroline Lindholm Billing, Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center

“The number of Ukrainians abroad is 6 million 300 thousand people seeking protection in European countries. And most of them are children and women,” she emphasized.

The UNHCR representative noted that Ukrainian refugees are provided with substantial support, and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees continues to support Ukraine.

“People continue to flee from Russian attacks, they are outside their homes, and we, as an international community, must continue to provide this support,” she emphasized.

Ms. Billing explained that the UNHRC supports internally displaced Ukrainians by providing essential foodstuffs, resources for housing reconstruction, etc. In particular, assistance has been provided to restore more than 12,000 houses in different regions of Ukraine.

“We are helping to restore damaged houses, install windows, roofs, doors, and patch some holes in the walls. We provide first aid kits so that people can restore their homes on their own, on their own. We have already provided support to 76,000 people in Ukraine this year alone. And we provided about the same amount of support last year. That is, in such a way that people could repair their homes themselves,” she explained. She also added that Ukrainian producers of housing reconstruction materials are being supported.

Every year on 20 June, over 100 countries mark World Refugee Day, including Ukraine.

Tags: Ukrainian refugees