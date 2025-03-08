Support us on Patreon
Ukraine develops Hliadach aiming system for protected combat shooting behind cover

Ukraine’s new Hliadach system enables soldiers to fire accurately while remaining protected, featuring a weapon-mounted camera and viewing monocular developed by military personnel in partnership with civilian experts.
Ukrainian aiming system Hliadach during trials. Source: VYRYB-1
Ukraine has designed the Hliadach aiming system, which allows precise fire from behind cover while keeping the shooter protected, according to Militanyi.

Since 2022, Ukraine’s weapons production has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by the war with Russia. In 2024, Ukraine produced 2.5 million mortar and artillery shells, outpacing some European production levels. Cooperation with Western companies is also helping to modernize Ukraine’s arms industry and align its production with NATO standards.

The Hliadach system consists of a camera mounted on the weapon, a monocular that allows the shooter to see the camera feed and a control module.

It does not interfere with shooting from any position or with the soldier’s mobility, is compact when assembled, and represents a modular system.

Developed by the VYRYB-1 company, the system was created by a group of military personnel with the assistance of civilian specialists.

“Modularity, scalability in production, and, most importantly, the cost of this system, which is significantly lower than foreign alternatives, will allow for rapid fulfillment of the needs of Ukraine’s Defense Forces,” the developers stated.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Center for Strategic and International Studies said that the country successfully enhanced its drone capabilities by retraining publicly available AI models on real-world combat data, increasing the odds of hitting Russian targets “three- or four-fold.”

The AI systems allow drones to autonomously navigate the final 100 to 1,000 meters to their targets—a significant advancement that emerged after Russia tried and apparently abandoned similar capabilities on its widely used Lancet drones just 13 months ago.

“We try anything that can kill more Russians.” New Ukraine AI drones require just 30-min training

