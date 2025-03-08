Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

US intelligence suspension costs Ukraine hundreds of lives and critical position in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces have lost their ability to track Russian bomber takeoffs and military aircraft movements, dramatically reducing warning time for troops and civilians while Russian forces exploit this advantage to sever supply lines in Kursk Oblast.
byOlena Mukhina
08/03/2025
2 minute read
"We try anything that can kill more Russians." New Ukraine AI drones require just 30-min training
A Ukrainian soldier with a drone on the frontline. Photo: General Staff via Facebook
US intelligence suspension costs Ukraine hundreds of lives and critical position in Kursk Oblast

The US decision to suspend the transfer of intelligence information to Ukraine has contributed to Russia’s successes on a critical section of the front in Kursk Oblast. This step has significantly weakened Kyiv’s position in negotiations and led to substantial losses among Ukrainian military personnel, Time has reported.

In recent days, the battle for control over the Kursk front has reached a critical juncture as Russian forces intensify their offensive operations, significantly limiting Ukraine’s strategic options, military analysts report. Russian troops have advanced further into the region, making key territorial gains while leveraging overwhelming drone warfare to disrupt Ukrainian logistics and supply chains.

“As a result of this pause, there are hundreds of dead Ukrainians,” said one officer, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

He emphasized that the biggest problem arising from the decision was the decrease in morale among Ukrainian forces, pointing out that Kyiv troops were also forced to fight without access to some of the most crucial weapons systems, not because of Russian strikes but due to Washington’s change in stance.

“It’s really causing an advantage for the enemy on the front line,” they said.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he sees Kursk Oblast as a key lever in potential peace talks with Moscow. His strategy includes a possible exchange of part of the region for the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories seized by Russia.

However, after the suspension of US intelligence exchanges, Russian forces quickly advanced in Kursk Oblast, attempting to sever Ukrainian supply lines in the area. This has been confirmed by military sources and recent battle maps created by the open-source intelligence organization Deep State.

“If we do nothing, there will be huge consequences,” said Roman Pohorily, co-founder of Deep State, in a media comment on Tuesday.

He also emphasized that the main supply line for Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast is under constant attack, saying that “it is impossible to move normally along it.”

A source within Zelenskyy’s government confirmed that operations in Kursk Oblast have been most impacted by the restriction of access to American intelligence.

“Not only Kursk, in all Russian territory there are problems now. It’s very dangerous for our people. It has to be immediately changed,” the source said.

Ukraine has lost the ability to track the takeoff of Russian bombers and other military aircraft, significantly reducing the time available to warn civilians and troops about potential airstrikes. Maxar Technologies confirmed the disruptions to Ukraine’s access.

Previously, in the Sudzhanskyi district of Kursk Oblast, Russian forces attempted to infiltrate Ukrainian-controlled territory via the underground communications of the Progress gas pipeline. However, 80% of Russian troops were eliminated, as reported by Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Myroslav Hai.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts