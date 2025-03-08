The US decision to suspend the transfer of intelligence information to Ukraine has contributed to Russia’s successes on a critical section of the front in Kursk Oblast. This step has significantly weakened Kyiv’s position in negotiations and led to substantial losses among Ukrainian military personnel, Time has reported.

In recent days, the battle for control over the Kursk front has reached a critical juncture as Russian forces intensify their offensive operations, significantly limiting Ukraine’s strategic options, military analysts report. Russian troops have advanced further into the region, making key territorial gains while leveraging overwhelming drone warfare to disrupt Ukrainian logistics and supply chains.

“As a result of this pause, there are hundreds of dead Ukrainians,” said one officer, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

He emphasized that the biggest problem arising from the decision was the decrease in morale among Ukrainian forces, pointing out that Kyiv troops were also forced to fight without access to some of the most crucial weapons systems, not because of Russian strikes but due to Washington’s change in stance.

“It’s really causing an advantage for the enemy on the front line,” they said.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he sees Kursk Oblast as a key lever in potential peace talks with Moscow. His strategy includes a possible exchange of part of the region for the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories seized by Russia.

However, after the suspension of US intelligence exchanges, Russian forces quickly advanced in Kursk Oblast, attempting to sever Ukrainian supply lines in the area. This has been confirmed by military sources and recent battle maps created by the open-source intelligence organization Deep State.

“If we do nothing, there will be huge consequences,” said Roman Pohorily, co-founder of Deep State, in a media comment on Tuesday.

He also emphasized that the main supply line for Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast is under constant attack, saying that “it is impossible to move normally along it.”

A source within Zelenskyy’s government confirmed that operations in Kursk Oblast have been most impacted by the restriction of access to American intelligence.

“Not only Kursk, in all Russian territory there are problems now. It’s very dangerous for our people. It has to be immediately changed,” the source said.

Ukraine has lost the ability to track the takeoff of Russian bombers and other military aircraft, significantly reducing the time available to warn civilians and troops about potential airstrikes. Maxar Technologies confirmed the disruptions to Ukraine’s access.

Previously, in the Sudzhanskyi district of Kursk Oblast, Russian forces attempted to infiltrate Ukrainian-controlled territory via the underground communications of the Progress gas pipeline. However, 80% of Russian troops were eliminated, as reported by Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Myroslav Hai.

