Ukraine stops Russian advance near Pokrovsk as Moscow’s forces exhaust resources

In the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian units have managed to halt the Russian offensive and launched counterattacks, says military analyst Denys Popovych, according to 24 Channel.

In the early days of March, Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, said Russia planned to capture the entire Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in 2025. He stated that while Russia continuously adjusts its war plans, its strategic goal remains unchanged—total occupation or complete control over Ukraine.

“The situation in the Pokrovsk direction has worsened for the Russian military. Ukrainian Forces have stopped the Russian advance and are counterattacking. The enemy is trying to restore their position, but so far, it has not been successful. We are gradually liberating important settlements and pushing back the enemy’s penetration,” the expert said.

According to Popovych, Russian forces in the Pokrovsk area have exhausted their resources, and their progress has been halted.

Stanislav Bunatov, commander of the 24th separate assault battalion Aidar, known as Osman, clarified that Russian infantry on the Pokrovsk front is exhausted, but their reconnaissance, artillery, aviation, and strike drones are operating around the clock.

“Besides the front line, aviation is also targeting our rear positions, so we must remain vigilant,” the soldier warned.

Earlier, Russian forces launched a combined attack on the city of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, killing 11 civilians and injuring 30.

The city lies north of Pokrovsk – the focal point of Russia’s assaults over the last months. Russian forces approached Pokrovsk in August 2024 but, after six months, have yet to capture it. Currently, the Russians are attempting to bypass the city from the south and, eventually, encircle it. Ukrainian forces continue holding the invaders to not let seize the entire region and reach the borders of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On 11 February, Zelenskyy suggested that Ukraine could potentially exchange territory it currently controls in Russia’s Kursk Oblast for part of Russian-occupied Ukrainian lands and, potentially, Donetsk Oblast.

