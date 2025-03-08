Ukrainian sabotage targets locomotive in Russia’s Voronezh used for military logistics

Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) has conducted operations resulting in the disabling of two locomotives in Russia that were used to transport weapons and military equipment to Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine, according to multiple Ukrainian news sources.

The operation is part of a larger strategy aimed at disrupting the logistics supporting Russian military operations in occupied Ukrainian territories. Russian military logistics, crucial for the Russian Armed Forces, heavily rely on rail transportation, which serves as the primary means for troop and heavy weapon movement. Russia even maintains a dedicated branch, known as the railway troops, to support this logistics network.

Sources in Ukrainian intelligence told Suspilne, Liga, and Hromadske that HUR carried out an operation overnight between 5-6 March that disabled a locomotive in Voronezh, Russia.

The locomotive was reportedly involved in military logistics operations to transport weapons and military equipment from Russian factories, which were subsequently supplied to Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence sources also revealed that an earlier operation took place in the early hours of 19 February at a depot in the Orekhovo-Zuyevo urban district of Moscow Oblast.

While details of this operation have not been disclosed, video materials provided by intelligence sources indicate that another locomotive on the Russian railway was set on fire:

Бійці ГУР у ніч з 5 на 6 березня вивели з ладу теплотяг у Воронежі, який постачав окупантам озброєння та техніку — повідомило hromadske поінформоване джерело у військових колах.



Наше джерело також розповіло, що ще одну диверсію на залізниці розвідники провели 19 лютого у… pic.twitter.com/HJEXK2zoCx — hromadske (@HromadskeUA) March 8, 2025

