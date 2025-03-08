Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian sabotage targets locomotive in Russia’s Voronezh used for military logistics

Ukrainian military intelligence carried out two sabotage operations, disabling locomotives in Russia’s Voronezh and, earlier, Moscow Oblast.
byYuri Zoria
08/03/2025
2 minute read
russian diesel locomotive 2te116u 1080px-thumbnail ukraine news ukrainian reports
Russian diesel locomotive 2TE116U. Illustrative image: Wikimedia Commons
Ukrainian sabotage targets locomotive in Russia’s Voronezh used for military logistics

Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) has conducted operations resulting in the disabling of two locomotives in Russia that were used to transport weapons and military equipment to Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine, according to multiple Ukrainian news sources.

The operation is part of a larger strategy aimed at disrupting the logistics supporting Russian military operations in occupied Ukrainian territories. Russian military logistics, crucial for the Russian Armed Forces, heavily rely on rail transportation, which serves as the primary means for troop and heavy weapon movement. Russia even maintains a dedicated branch, known as the railway troops, to support this logistics network.

Sources in Ukrainian intelligence told Suspilne, Liga, and Hromadske that HUR carried out an operation overnight between 5-6 March that disabled a locomotive in Voronezh, Russia.

The locomotive was reportedly involved in military logistics operations to transport weapons and military equipment from Russian factories, which were subsequently supplied to Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence sources also revealed that an earlier operation took place in the early hours of 19 February at a depot in the Orekhovo-Zuyevo urban district of Moscow Oblast.

While details of this operation have not been disclosed, video materials provided by intelligence sources indicate that another locomotive on the Russian railway was set on fire:

 

