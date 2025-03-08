Ukrainian sabotage targets locomotive in Russia’s Voronezh used for military logistics

Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) has conducted operations resulting in the disabling of two locomotives in Russia that were used to transport weapons and military equipment to Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine, according to multiple Ukrainian news sources.
Sources in Ukrainian intelligence told Suspilne, Liga, and Hromadske that HUR carried out an operation overnight between 5-6 March that disabled a locomotive in Voronezh, Russia.
The locomotive was reportedly involved in military logistics operations to transport weapons and military equipment from Russian factories, which were subsequently supplied to Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.
Ukrainian intelligence sources also revealed that an earlier operation took place in the early hours of 19 February at a depot in the Orekhovo-Zuyevo urban district of Moscow Oblast.
While details of this operation have not been disclosed, video materials provided by intelligence sources indicate that another locomotive on the Russian railway was set on fire:
