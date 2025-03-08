Ukrainian military operations hampered as US cuts critical intelligence sharing while Starlink remains active

The US continues to share intelligence with Ukraine that can help the Armed Forces defend themselves but has “scaled back” the exchange of any intelligence that could be used for strikes against Russian occupiers, say American military officials, CNN reports.

The suspension comes as part of a broader pro-Russian policy shift by the Trump administration, which has already frozen weapons shipments and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. Recently, US President Donald Trump halted intelligence sharing and weapon deliveries to Ukraine, which is intended to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into peace negotiations with Russia, pushed by Trump.

They explained that the US does not want to be seen as actively assisting Ukraine in carrying out strikes on Russia, which is why military aid has been reduced.

However, the US is not withholding information that could help Ukraine defend itself, officials stated.

The officials clarified that Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service, the primary satellite system Ukrainians rely on for battlefield communication, remains active.

The report also noted that US President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Russia for continuing to strike Ukraine while the US works to mediate negotiations between the countries. He reportedly threatened new sanctions if Russia did not stop.

Earlier, the US suspended Ukrainian access to commercial satellite imagery services, Maxar Technologies confirmed on 7 March.

Ukrainian users of Maxar’s satellite imagery service received suspension notices stating their accounts were blocked “due to an administrative request.” Users were instructed to reset their passwords to regain access.

The suspension has already impacted Ukrainian military operations. Soldiers report that battle software integrating satellite imagery is no longer usable, limiting their battlefield awareness.

Read more: