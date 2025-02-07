Exclusives

How Daily Mail amplified Russian propaganda and even managed to lie more. This could have been an SNL sketch if it weren’t for the damage done

Georgia’s ruling party is building a Russian-style dictatorship — and it’s working. Georgian Dream terminated the parliamentary mandates of 49 opposition lawmakers on Monday, as months of pro-EU protests face an intensifying crackdown through new restrictive legislation and police action.

Ukrainian drones devastated North Korean troops in Kursk. That might be exactly what Kim wanted. For months, military analysts have watched an unprecedented experiment unfold: North Korea’s first foreign combat deployment in 70 years has become a brutal lesson in modern warfare—one defined by Ukrainian drones and heavy casualties.

Military

Frontline Report: Russian armored push near Pokrovsk ends in loss of 9 vehicles within hours. A single Ukrainian drone unit eliminated nearly 100 tanks and over 1,000 Russian personnel in January operations near Pokrovsk, according to battlefield reports.

Russians and Ukrainians advance near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk. Russian forces push forward in Andriivka and Dachne villages south of Pokrovsk while Ukrainians advanced near Nadiivka.

Russian casualties near Pokrovsk exceed entire second Chechen war death toll, says Ukrainian military. Russian forces have sustained catastrophic losses in their bid to encircle Pokrovsk, with 15,000 troops killed or wounded in a month-long offensive that has failed to achieve its strategic objectives.

Ukrainians strike southern Russian airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Ukrainian Unmanned Systems forces hit a facility used for storing and launching Shahed kamikaze drones and maintaining aircraft operating in occupied territories.

Kursk operation caused 40,000 Russian casualties in six months, Ukraine’s GenStaff says. Over six months, Russian losses include 16,000 killed, while 4,000 casualties among a 12,000-strong North Korean contingent led to their withdrawal from the Kursk frontlines.

Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast faces renewed Russian occupation as invaders cross Oskil River for key assault. Russian forces are amassing around Kupiansk, building significant positions across the Oskil River, signaling a potential high-priority assault on this vital Ukrainian city.

Russian troops spotted using horses and donkeys in Ukraine. But why?. New footage shows Russian troops using horses and donkeys in Ukraine, raising questions: are they facing vehicle shortages or adapting to drone warfare that makes mechanized transport impossible?

Russia says Ukrainian forces expand its Kursk Oblast offensive, seizing more villages. Ukraine pushes deeper into Russia’s Kursk Oblast with armored assault, following six months of operations that inflicted 40,000 Russian casualties and secured cross-border positions.

As of 6 FEB 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 845310 (+1240)

Tanks: 9965 (+18)

APV: 20737 (+16)

Artillery systems: 22753 (+46)

MLRS: 1271 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1055

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 24185 (+83)

Cruise missiles: 3054

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 36211 (+133)

Intelligence and Technology

Teams from over 20 Ukrainian defense startups completed education program in Silicon Valley. Ukraine’s defense startups gain Silicon Valley mentorship via SRI International, accelerating military tech innovation with US expertise and investment potential.

More Dutch F-16s arrive in Ukraine as France delivers its first Mirage 2000 jets. The newly acquired jets will strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses, Defense Minister Umierov says.

Ukraine, Poland launch joint defense production partnership.

Reuters: Russians achieve higher precision with North Korean missiles in Ukraine. North Korean missiles fired by Russia are now hitting within 50-100 meters of targets – an alarming jump from previous 1-3 km accuracy, Ukrainian military sources report.

France delivers first advanced Mirage fighter jets to Ukraine. France’s delivery of modified Mirage 2000-5F fighters marks a significant upgrade to Ukraine’s air combat capabilities, featuring NATO-standard communications and the ability to launch long-range cruise missiles against Russian targets.

International

The Telegraph: Russia’s “homeless” Mediterranean Fleet retreats as NATO claims two seas. With Russian warships evacuating from Syria’s Tartus base, Moscow’s Mediterranean presence is vanishing—just as NATO strengthens control over the Baltic.

UK to chair critical Ukraine’s defense meeting in Ramstein format amid uncertainty over future US participation. NATO allies will gather in the UK to coordinate Ukraine’s defense needs in February.

Duda: Poland won’t let historical issues hinder support for Ukraine. Despite ongoing discussions over the Volyn tragedy, Polish President Andrzej Duda affirms support for Ukraine’s defense, emphasizing the need to resolve past grievances without compromising present-day cooperation.

Slovak poll shows highest regional support for Russian victory in Ukraine at 17%. A poll found 17% of Slovaks back Russia’s victory in Ukraine, far more than in neighboring Poland and Czechia.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia kills 50 Ukrainian priests and destroys 630 churches in religious persecution campaign, says Zelenskyy’s top adviser.

4,131 people freed from Russian captivity, Ukraine says. Ukraine secured the return of 150 defenders on Monday, including many who spent over two and a half years in Russian captivity.

Political and Legal Developments

Ukrainian bonds hit record high as markets bet on Trump’s peace plan. Ukrainian dollar bonds reach 60 cents, driven by investor optimism over potential peace talks, though analysts warn of risks from a hasty settlement without security guarantees.

ISW: Kremlin allies reject negotiations while Putin blames Ukraine. President Zelenskyy, meanwhile, stated Ukraine’s willingness to negotiate with Russia while maintaining Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Ethical line is very thin”: Western firms pocket $ 6 billion selling old tankers to Russia’s shadow fleet despite sanctions. Aging tankers doubled in value as Russian buyers sought vessels to circumvent oil sanctions and maintain their source of revenue to fund the war against Ukraine. Greek shipowners dominated these sales, followed by British and German owners.

Azerbaijan expels main Kremlin propaganda organization from country. Baku shut down Rossotrudnichestvo’s operations, citing unregistered status and suspected intelligence-linked schemes.

Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine may be revealed next week. Sources claim Trump’s envoy for Ukraine and Russia Kellogg will present Trump’s peace plan at the Munich Security Conference.

