Russia says Ukrainian forces expand its Kursk Oblast offensive, seizing more villages

Ukraine pushes deeper into Russia’s Kursk Oblast with armored assault, following six months of operations that inflicted 40,000 Russian casualties and secured cross-border positions.
byOlena Mukhina
06/02/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers during a training. Source: The 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Bukovina Brigade
Ukraine’s defense forces have likely launched a new offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, according to complaints from Russian Z-channels on social media, UNIAN reports.

In August 2024, Ukrainian forces launched a significant cross-border incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, marking the first such operation since World War II. This surprise offensive aimed to divert Russian military resources from other frontlines, alleviate pressure on Ukrainian territories, and challenge the perceived invulnerability of Russian borders. As of early February 2025, Ukrainian forces maintain their positions within Kursk Oblast, controlling about half of the initially seized territory. Many experts believe that Ukraine launched the offensive to secure more strong positions ahead of potential negotiations with Russia.

Based on posts from Russian military bloggers, Ukrainian forces attacked southeast of the city of Sudzha, where the front line was closest to the key town.

The large Russian Telegram channel “Rybar” claims that Ukrainian troops have taken control of the small village of Cherkasskaya Konopelka, which was previously in the “gray zone.” The nearby hamlet of Fanasiivka is also reportedly contested. Additionally, a Ukrainian column has allegedly advanced toward the village of Russkaya Konopelka, located slightly further north.

“Rybar” asserts that Ukraine is actively using armored vehicles in the assault, which it interprets as a sign of serious intent.

Another Russian propaganda channel, Alex Parker Returns, claims that Ukrainian forces have captured not only Cherkasskaya Konopelka but also the larger village of Ulanok, further east along the same road.

The Zapiski Veterana channel estimates the attacking Ukrainian group at around 500 troops, supported by 50 armored vehicles.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has acknowledged the attack, stating that Ukrainian forces attempted to advance toward Cherkasskaya Konopelka and Ulanok but were repelled and that both settlements remain under Russian control. The ministry also claims to have destroyed nearly 30 pieces of Ukrainian military equipment.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that its military operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast has inflicted approximately 40,000 casualties on Russian forces, including over 16,000 killed, during six months of fighting.

The military reports the operation has achieved its primary objective of preventing new Russian offensives in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. Russia was forced to redirect significant resources to Kursk Oblast, weakening its positions in other front-line sectors.

