Ukraine has secured the release of 150 defenders in its 61st prisoner exchange with Russia, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reports.

On 5 February, Ukraine returned 150 soldiers from Russian captivity in its latest exchange, including severely wounded and ill service members, some held for over two and a half years.

“Thanks to the work of the headquarters under the instruction of the President of Ukraine, 4,131 people have been returned from Russian captivity, including both military personnel, civilians, and foreign citizens,” the headquarters states.

The latest exchange included 108 Armed Forces servicemembers, 22 National Guard troops, 19 border guards, and one National Police representative.

Many of the freed prisoners fought in various oblasts of Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk Oblast. The group includes Mariupol defenders and National Guard members who protected the Chornobyl nuclear plant.

The headquarters says the released prisoners will receive medical treatment, rehabilitation assistance, back pay for their time in captivity, and one-time financial aid.

The United Arab Emirates assisted in facilitating the exchange, according to the headquarters.

Over 95% of Ukrainian POWs held by Russia have been reportedly subjected to severe abuse, including beatings, electric shocks, starvation, and extreme humiliation, actions that constitute war crimes. Sexual violence has also been used as a form of torture, particularly against male detainees. In contrast, Russian POWs in Ukraine receive treatment in compliance with humanitarian laws, with unrestricted access to international monitors.

More than 16,000 Ukrainian civilians are held in Russian captivity, with only 168 of them having been released

