Ukraine returned 150 defenders from Russian captivity, some held over 2 years

“For them and their families, this day carries more weight than all the years of waiting,” President Zelenskyy said.
byVira Kravchuk
05/02/2025
2 minute read
Ukraine returned 150 soldiers from Russian captivity in a new prisoner exchange on 5 February. Source: Zelenskyy Telegram
Ukraine returned 150 soldiers from Russian captivity in a new prisoner exchange on 5 February, including severely wounded and ill service members, some held for over two and a half years.

Over 95% of Ukrainian POWs held by Russia have been reportedly subjected to severe abuse, including beatings, electric shocks, starvation, and extreme humiliation, actions that constitute war crimes. Sexual violence has also been used as a form of torture, particularly against male detainees. In contrast, Russian POWs in Ukraine receive treatment in compliance with humanitarian laws, with unrestricted access to international monitors.

Among those released were Navy personnel taken prisoner in Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia, as well as members of the Air Force, Air Assault Forces, Land Forces, National Guard, border guards, Territorial Defense Forces, and one police officer, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV), the group comprises 47 sergeants, 69 soldiers, 16 sailors, and 18 officers by rank.

“Some of these men have been in captivity for over two years. And today, for them and their families, this day carries more weight than all the years of waiting. Seeing them home—alive and free—is true happiness,” Zelenskyy wrote. 

The Ukrainian president also acknowledged the United Arab Emirates for its role in facilitating the exchange, expressing gratitude to international partners supporting Ukraine’s efforts to secure the release of its captured personnel.

“We are working to bring everyone back,” Zelenskyy said.

The 5 February exchange brings the total number of released individuals to 4,131 since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the KSHPPV reports.

The KSHPPV confirmed that returnees will receive comprehensive support, including medical treatment, rehabilitation services, social reintegration assistance, back pay for their captivity period, and one-time financial aid.

In January, Ukraine managed to return 25 severely wounded and ill Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs.

An investigation by Texty.org.ua revealed that Russian forces systematically torture Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs), often resulting in death. Returned bodies frequently exhibit signs of severe abuse, including starvation, beatings, and mutilation, despite death certificates citing causes like tuberculosis or heart attacks. Survivor testimonies corroborate these findings, detailing daily beatings, forced standing for prolonged periods, and other forms of inhumane treatment. 

Disturbingly, some Russian officials have openly endorsed such brutal treatment; one witness recounted a Russian penitentiary official stating, “I broke everyone and will do the same to you.”

