Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine may be revealed next week

The US Trump Administration plans to present its strategy for ending Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference scheduled for 14-16 February 2025, according to sources familiar with the matter, Euronews says.

Before taking office on 20 January, newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump promised to end the Russo-Ukrainian war within 24 hours of taking office. Later, the promised timeline expanded to 100 days.

Keith Kellogg, serving as Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has confirmed his attendance at the conference.

“Pleased to announce my participation [in the Munich Security Conference] 2025. As [US President]’s Special Envoy for Russia & Ukraine, I look forward to speaking about [Donald Trump]’s goal to end the bloody and costly war in Ukraine. I’ll meet with America’s allies who are ready to work with us,” he wrote on X.

Bloomberg said that unidentified sources indicate Kellogg will present Trump’s peace plan during the event.

The proposed plan reportedly includes freezing the current situation, which would leave certain Ukrainian territories under Russian occupation while providing Ukraine with guarantees against future Russian aggression.

President Trump has warned Moscow with additional sanctions if they fail to engage in peace negotiations with Kyiv. The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced on 6 February that Moscow has increased contact with the US regarding war termination and expressed readiness for negotiations.

Kellogg earlier suggested implementing elections in Ukraine following a ceasefire agreement. Zelenskyy expressed openness to holding elections after the war concludes and martial law is lifted.

Ukrainian law bans presidential and parliamentary elections during martial law, extending President Zelenskyy’s tenure beyond its planned 2024 end until parliament lifts the restrictions.

