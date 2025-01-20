Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1061: Russian artillery fire drops 50% due to Ukrainian strikes

Exclusives

“You torture Russians, too” UN says, as skeletal Ukrainian prisoners of war return from captivity. While Ukraine grants UN monitors full access to its POW facilities, Russian detention centers remain completely closed to outside observers. The condition of returning Ukrainian prisoners—marked by visible signs of torture and neglect—underscores mounting allegations of war crimes.

Military

Russian artillery fire frops 50% after Ukraine hits ammo plants, army chief says. Ukraine’s strategic strikes on Russian ammunition facilities have cut enemy artillery consumption from 40,000 to 20,000 shells daily, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi revealed in a new interview.

Russian troops risk “Bakhmut trap” in Pokrovsk push, Ukraine deputy says. Russian forces attempting to outflank Pokrovsk have created a vulnerable salient while deploying seven major units, risking heavy losses similar to their costly capture of Bakhmut.

Ukraine destroys 7 Russian vehicles near strategic hub Velyka Novosilka as UK intel confirms offensive. The village’s position at the intersection of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts makes it a critical stronghold for southern Ukraine.

ISW: Russia shifts forces from captured Kurakhove for new Pokrovsk offensive. Russian troops are redeploying from Kurakhove, captured in late December, to strengthen their position for an offensive around Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

As of 19 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 818740 (+1580)

Tanks: 9811 (+8)

APV: 20412 (+18)

Artillery systems: 22055 (+15)

MLRS: 1262

Anti-aircraft systems: 1046

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 22615 (+36)

Cruise missiles: 3051 (+2)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 34401 (+76)

Intelligence and Technology

Expert suggests Russia used North Korean intermediate-range ballistic missile in Kyiv strike. Expert analysis suggests Russia used North Korean KN-15 missiles in Kyiv strike, launched beyond Ukraine’s radar range, highlighting urgent need for advanced air defense systems.

Russian troops use chemical weapons over 5,300 times in Ukraine since 2023, military data shows. Ukrainian military monitors have documented over five thousand cases of Russian forces deploying banned chemical munitions, including crowd control agents prohibited in warfare, since February 2023.

Frontline report: Ukraine’s new ENVG-B night vision goggles help decimate North Korean assaults in Kursk. Russian commanders’ nighttime infantry attacks backfired as Ukrainian forces, using advanced American optics, turned the darkness into a deadly trap for North Korean units.

Forbes: Russia resurrects WWII “funnies” tactic as Ukraine relentlessly bombards bridges in Kursk. British WWII veterans might recognize Russia’s latest innovation in Kursk: vehicles turned into rapid-deployment bridges, echoing Allied “funnies” of 1944.

International

North Macedonia deepens Ukraine’s ties with EU integration agreement. One of NATO’s newest member strengthens ties with Ukraine through EU cooperation agreement while continuing substantial military support, including tanks and aircraft deliveries against Russian aggression.

German peacekeeping troops in Ukraine to be discussed “in due time,” Pistorius says. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius indicated openness for a Ukraine peacekeeping role, calling Germany “NATO’s largest partner in Europe.”

Zelenskyy urges West for more Patriot systems on eve of Trump’s inauguration. With Donald Trump’s inauguration tomorrow, Ukraine reported intercepting over 300 Russian drones and 60 missiles this week amid intensifying aerial assaults.

Political and Legal Developments

Ukrainian FM Sybiha says maximum pressure must precede peace talks with Russia. Ukraine’s foreign minister calls for combined economic and military pressure on Russia as prerequisites for peace talks, amid discussions of Trump’s potential peace initiative.

Trump can force Putin to surrender by boosting Ukraine’s aid, ex-foreign minister claims. Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister suggests Trump’s ambition to be seen as world’s strongest leader could lead to increased Ukraine aid to force Putin’s surrender in peace talks.”

Trump team eyes lend-lease military aid to pressure both Ukraine and Russia, says political expert. Trump’s team considers lend-lease military aid format for Ukraine as both incentive and pressure point in future peace negotiations with Russia, while NATO readies backup plan, explained Volodymyr Fesenko.

Ukraine halts transfer of aircraft technicians to infantry amid mobilization crisis. A public outcry from the 114th Aviation Brigade has forced Ukraine’s military leadership to protect specialized technical personnel while struggling to address critical infantry shortages along the front lines.

Putin may attack NATO ports if Trump pushes Ukraine peace deal with Russia, US ex-general warns. A peace agreement leaving Russia in control of Ukrainian territory could embolden Putin to launch missile strikes against NATO infrastructure from Finland to Romania within two years, warns former US Army Europe commander.

