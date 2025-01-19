North Macedonia deepens Ukraine’s ties with EU integration agreement

The Ukrainian government reports that Ukraine and the Republic of North Macedonia, one of NATO’s newest members, have signed a memorandum on strengthening cooperation in European integration.

During the tumultuous 1990s, particularly amid the conflicts in the Balkans, Ukraine supported North Macedonia, especially regarding military cooperation. In 1993, Ukraine recognized North Macedonia’s independence. At the same time, North Macedonia has emerged as one of the top NATO contributors to Ukraine’s defense efforts, providing military assistance that includes weapons, ammunition, and training for Ukrainian soldiers. The country has supplied approximately 30 T-72 tanks and various aircraft, reflecting its strong commitment to aiding Ukraine against Russian aggression.

On 18 January, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, met in Kyiv with North Macedonia’s Minister for European Affairs, Orhan Murtezani. Following the meeting, the parties signed a memorandum aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation in EU accession efforts.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank your country’s experts for assisting Ukraine in preparing for our screening process. While Ukraine has a large, inclusive, and professional team working on EU accession, your experience significantly contributed to our success during the screening,” Stefanishyna claimed.

Murtezani highlighted that during this phase of the EU’s enlargement, candidate countries have unique success stories and experiences to share. He emphasized North Macedonia’s completed screening process and its readiness to continue sharing insights with Ukraine.

“We are happy to keep sharing our experience. This memorandum forms a strong basis for intensifying and accelerating our cooperation. We share the common goal of EU membership and hope to walk the path together,” Murtezani added.

The memorandum outlines areas for cooperation, including harmonizing national legislation with EU laws, implementing EU policies across all needed reforms, and sharing expertise in key areas such as the rule of law, citizens’ rights and freedoms, democratic institutions, and public administration reform.

Separately, Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, Andrii Nadzhos, met with Murtezani at the Saint Sophia Cathedral National Reserve in Kyiv.

They discussed protecting and preserving Ukraine’s cultural heritage during the war, security and military assistance, and expanding cooperation in culture and strategic communications, Culture Ministry reports.

Nadzhos expressed gratitude for North Macedonia’s unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Murtezani reaffirmed his country’s clear stance in supporting key international decisions, including sanctions against Russia and restoring justice.

