Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Putin may attack NATO ports if Trump pushes Ukraine peace deal with Russia, US ex-general warns

A peace agreement leaving Russia in control of Ukrainian territory could embolden Putin to launch missile strikes against NATO infrastructure from Finland to Romania within two years, warns former US Army Europe commander.
byOlena Mukhina
19/01/2025
2 minute read
Russia warheads nuclear missiles weapon
Russian missiles that hold nuclear warheads on parade during military Victory Day rehearsal on Red Square, Moscow, Russia, 06 May 2012. (EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY)
Putin may attack NATO ports if Trump pushes Ukraine peace deal with Russia, US ex-general warns

US President-elect Donald Trump, should avoid signing a peace agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin over Ukraine or face another global war, Ben Hodges, the former Commanding General of US Army Europe, told The Sun in an interview.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as he has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly. However, it remains uncertain how he will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that Trump might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

According to Hodges, such a deal could be similar to the one that sparked World War II. He said that an agreement allowing Russia to retain Ukrainian territories could lead to Putin coming back stronger in two years, attacking not only Ukraine but also NATO countries.

“We should absolutely assume that Putin will launch missile strikes against not just Ukraine but perhaps even NATO countries to take out transportation infrastructure. And that means airports and seaports along NATO’s eastern flank from Finland all the way down through Poland and Romania, which are critical for rapid reinforcement, would be targeted with either kinetic strikes or with cyber attacks,” said Hodges.

He expressed confidence that if Putin makes the decision to attack Ukraine again, he will also target transportation and communication infrastructure across Europe.

Hodges stated that this scenario will become a reality unless the West pushes back against the “Russian beast” and forces Putin to think twice before launching attacks on Ukraine and Europe.

“This is constant. Until you push back and make them pay the consequences for what they do, they’re going to continue doing it,” said Hodges . 

Hodges said the only way to end the war is to “destroy Russia’s economy” at the hands of the West. He believes that Trump is currently in a much stronger position than Putin. The commander added that the focus should not be on negotiations and agreements with Russia, which is currently Putin’s “only hope,” but on achieving a strategic outcome — Ukraine’s victory.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts