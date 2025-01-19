Putin may attack NATO ports if Trump pushes Ukraine peace deal with Russia, US ex-general warns

US President-elect Donald Trump, should avoid signing a peace agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin over Ukraine or face another global war, Ben Hodges, the former Commanding General of US Army Europe, told The Sun in an interview.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as he has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly. However, it remains uncertain how he will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that Trump might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

According to Hodges, such a deal could be similar to the one that sparked World War II. He said that an agreement allowing Russia to retain Ukrainian territories could lead to Putin coming back stronger in two years, attacking not only Ukraine but also NATO countries.

“We should absolutely assume that Putin will launch missile strikes against not just Ukraine but perhaps even NATO countries to take out transportation infrastructure. And that means airports and seaports along NATO’s eastern flank from Finland all the way down through Poland and Romania, which are critical for rapid reinforcement, would be targeted with either kinetic strikes or with cyber attacks,” said Hodges.

He expressed confidence that if Putin makes the decision to attack Ukraine again, he will also target transportation and communication infrastructure across Europe.

Hodges stated that this scenario will become a reality unless the West pushes back against the “Russian beast” and forces Putin to think twice before launching attacks on Ukraine and Europe.

“This is constant. Until you push back and make them pay the consequences for what they do, they’re going to continue doing it,” said Hodges .

Hodges said the only way to end the war is to “destroy Russia’s economy” at the hands of the West. He believes that Trump is currently in a much stronger position than Putin. The commander added that the focus should not be on negotiations and agreements with Russia, which is currently Putin’s “only hope,” but on achieving a strategic outcome — Ukraine’s victory.

