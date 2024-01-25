Russo-Ukrainian war, day 700: Russia accuses Ukraine of downing its military IL-76; Zelenskyy calls for international probe

Exclusive

US Defense Secretary urges Ramstein Group to “dig deep” on Ukraine support￼. Austin urged partners to send additional interceptors to counter Russia’s air attacks while NATO head pledged long-term backing; Spain, Canada, Germany unveiled new military aid offerings.

NATO inks $ 1.2 bn deal for 220,000 shells to resupply allies, Ukraine, but delivery could take years. NATO agreed $1.2 billion 155mm ammo buy to backfill depleted ally stockpiles and assist outgunned Ukraine, however the 220,000 shells, subject to delivery lags, may not bolster Kyiv’s defense until 2027.

Military

Zelenskyy calls for international probe into Russian military IL-76 crash. Russia accuses Ukraine of shooting down its military transport plane IL-76. It says there were 65 Ukrainian POWs on board.

UN Security Council session for Russian IL-76 crash set on 26 January. As the current UN Security Council President, France declined Russia’s request to schedule it for 24 January.

Russia urgently convenes UN Security Council after IL-76 crash. Moscow expects the meeting on 24 January.

Russian IL-76 aircraft crashes in Belgorod Oblast, Russia claims it carried Ukrainian POWs. A Russian IL-76 military cargo plane crashed in Belgorod Oblast, with Russia’s Defense Ministry claiming it carried 65 Ukrainian POWs.

Russian Il-76: Journalists identify crew killed in crash, relatives confirm deaths. Relatives have confirmed the deaths of at least three crew members.

Russia shells Hirnyk, Donetsk Oblast: 2 women killed, teen critically injured. Russian missiles slammed a residential area in Hirnyk.

Russia attacks ten Ukrainian regions over last 24 hours. Russian troops continued their drone and missile attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, Ukraine says.

As of 23 Jan 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 377820 (+960) Tanks: 6214 (+22) APV: 11548 (+59) Artillery systems: 8947 (+51) MLRS: 970 (+2) Anti-aircraft systems: 657 Aircraft: 331 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 6961 Cruise missiles : 1820 (+1) Warships/boats: 23 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 11956 (+65)



Intelligence and technology

Media: UK wants German Tauruses to send more of its Storm Shadows to Ukraine. Britain proposes acquiring German Tauruses as replacements for its Storm Shadows, aiming to supply Ukraine with more Storm Shadows. Chancellor Scholz’s office is reviewing this strategic exchange, with potential support from Berlin, per Handelsblatt.

Media: Ukraine needs German Taurus missiles to hit Russian military targets, not Moscow says FM Kuleba. Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba called on the West to stop even considering the possibility of Russian victory in Ukraine and start supplying Kyiv with all the necessary weapons to repel Moscow’s military aggression, as per Bild.

International

EU to approve 13th sanction set on Russia ahead of Ukraine invasion two-year mark. The new package is in the early stages of discussion and will reportedly confirm the four-year $54.5 bn funding for Ukraine.

PM Shmyhal: Slovakia to support € 50 billion Ukraine Facility vetoed by Hungary. Despite Slovakia’s PM Fico stopping military aid to Ukraine, he pledges not to join Hungary in blocking EU 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine, per Ukraine’s PM.

Political and legal developments

Historic seizure of Russian assets for Ukraine approved by Senate panel. The new legislation would pave the way for Washington to confiscate Russian central bank assets amounting to $300 billion and direct them to Ukraine’s reconstruction.

UK intel: Russian government floats bill to threaten livelihoods of vocal opponents to Ukraine invasion. Russia moves to restrict domestic criticism of its war in Ukraine by proposing asset seizure against dissenters while designating critics “Foreign Agents” facing severe limits, per UK intelligence.

