Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

PM Shmyhal: Slovakia to support EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility vetoed by Hungary

Despite Slovakia’s PM Fico stopping military aid to Ukraine, he pledges not to join Hungary in blocking EU 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine, per Ukraine’s PM.
byYuri Zoria
24/01/2024
2 minute read
Robert Fico's ties with Russia exposed in hacked files
Robert Fico’s ties with Russia exposed in hacked files. Photo: InformNapalm
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

During their meeting in Ukraine’s westernmost regional capital of Uzhhorod on 24 January, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Slovakian counterpart, Robert Fico, agreed on several matters, notably Slovakia’s backing for the Ukraine Facility, the EU’s 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine, vetoed by Hungary in December.

Pro-Russian Robert Fico won Slovakia’s parliamentary elections this fall, repeatedly promising to halt weapons supplies to Ukraine. As Hungary, a key Russian ally in the EU, impedes the Bloc’s aid for Ukraine and resists Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic ambitions, Slovakia’s PM reportedly will not join Hungary in blocking the EU’s aid to Ukraine. Nevertheless, Fico has so far stopped his country’s military support to Ukraine and opposes Ukraine’s NATO accession. 

The Ukrainian PM reported it on X/Twitter:

“We have reached agreement with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico on a number of important issues. The Slovak government will not block the purchase of weapons and equipment by Ukraine from Slovak companies. Slovakia will support the Ukraine Facility programme, which envisages the provision of 50 billion euros by the EU for Ukraine,” Shmyhal said.

In a Facebook post, Shmyhal noted that Fico had assured him of his full support for Ukraine’s European integration aspirations, according to Ukrinform.

“Ukraine and Slovakia will pursue fruitful cooperation for the sake of the security and prosperity of our countries. We are grateful to the Slovak people, who have been helping Ukraine and Ukrainians in these difficult times,” Shmyhal wrote.

Days ago, Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico, expressed opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership. He announced plans to deliver humanitarian aid to Uzhhorod, reiterating that Slovakia would not supply weapons to Ukraine at the government level. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shmyhal stated that his discussions with Fico focused on resolving potential hurdles to the European Union’s adoption of the Ukraine Facility.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts