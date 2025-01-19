Ukrainian FM Sybiha says maximum pressure must precede peace talks with Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha believes that any plan to pressure Russia to end its aggression and accept a just peace must include significant measures to raise the cost of the war for Moscow.

Following Donald Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as he has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly. However, it remains uncertain how he will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that Trump might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“Any plan to force Russia to stop its aggression and accept a just peace must include serious steps to raise the cost of war for Moscow. There are two major sets of measures: economic and military. They will only work together, and they must be applied with maximum decisiveness,” Sybiha said.

The minister emphasized that maximum economic and military pressure involves implementing stringent sanctions, fully utilizing frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, and providing Ukraine with timely and sufficient military aid to enable Ukrainian forces to carry out successful operations.

Earlier, Ben Hodges, the former Commanding General of US Army Europe, said that Trump, should avoid signing a peace agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin over Ukraine or face another global war.

He claimed that such a deal could be similar to the one that sparked World War II. He said that an agreement allowing Russia to retain Ukrainian territories could lead to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin coming back stronger in two years, attacking not only Ukraine but also NATO countries.

