Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russo-Ukrainian War, day 906: Ukraine advances in Kursk Oblast as Russia struggles to counter-attack

Ukraine’s military has made progress in its Kursk Oblast operation, successfully defending against Russian attacks while advancing on multiple fronts. Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy has called on Western partners to lift restrictions on long-range weapons.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
18/08/2024
4 minute read
Russo-Ukrainian War, day 906: Ukraine advances in Kursk Oblast as Russia struggles to counter-attack

Exclusives

Europe must clamp down on Russian oil flows through Türkiye. The Mediterranean country has become the world’s 2023 biggest buyer of Russian fossil fuels — and the #1 player in a EU oil-laundering scheme to bypass anti-Russia sanctions
Can NATO veteran pilots solve Ukraine’s F-16 dilemma? Ukraine’s call to allow Western pilots to fly its long-awaited F-16 fighter jets is picking up traction, but political concerns of “”Russian escalation”” persist while some experts stress that the effort is still best invested in domestic pilots.
Olympic farce: How the IOC enabled Russian war supporters. The Paris Olympics’ message of peace and unity rang hollow as evidence mounted of the IOC’s failure to prevent Russian war supporters from competing under the guise of political neutrality.
Russia resorts to nuclear blackmail amid Ukraine’s Kursk incursion. Ukraine refutes Russian propaganda suggesting it plans to attack nuclear plants. The allegations continue Russia’s nuclear blackmail and hint at possible false-flag attack plans.
Last ride home: The man who brings back Ukraine’s fallen heroes. With Russia’s invasion, the owner of a meat processing factory found himself fulfilling war’s grimmest duty. He finds solace nowhere, but when the fallen appear in his dreams, they assure he did everything right.

Military

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reports progress in Kursk Oblast operation. Top general says Ukraine successfully defends against multiple Russian attacks, advances in Kursk Oblast. General Staff reports heavy fighting across various fronts, with 132 combat engagements and significant enemy losses in personnel and equipment.

Russia struggles to mount serious counter-attacks in Kursk, says Estonian defense official. Estonian deputy chief of staff Lt-Col Puusepp says Russia is facing major command and control problems and cannot launch serious counter-attack in its Kursk Oblast, resorting to reactive defensive measures.

As of 17 Aug 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

  • Personnel: 598180 (+1230)
  • Tanks: 8501 (+5)
  • APV: 16473 (+12)
  • Artillery systems: 16985 (+58)
  • MLRS: 1160 (+1)
  • Anti-aircraft systems: 923
  • Aircraft: 367
  • Helicopters: 328
  • UAV: 13714 (+55)
  • Cruise missiles : 2432 (+3)
  • Warships/boats: 28
  • Submarines: 1
  • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 22913 (+65)

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine to receive state-of-the-art new generation artillery RCH 155 from Germany later this year. The German Army confirmed that Ukraine will receive the brand-new artillery system at the end of this year, which is not yet used operationally in any country in the world.

Ukrainian Armed Forces to receive Buffalo vehicles, considered to be among safest armored vehicles in existence. Designed with a special V-hull type, the Buffalo is designed with improved ballistic protection and contains external blast-absorbing components.

The Times: UK awaits US approval for Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles in Russia. The US is preventing Britain from allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles in Russia, as The UK’s month-old request to ease restrictions remains unanswered, the Times says, citing defense sources.

International

Zelenskyy: Our partners need to remove barriers preventing us from weakening Russian positions. The President of Ukraine urged Western partners to lift any barriers set upon Ukraine with regards to long-range capabilities, as it is the ”answer to all the most important (…) strategic issues of this war.”

Sweden wants to move from direct transfer to arms production in Ukraine. ”We are taking measures so that Ukraine can gain access to newly produced defense equipment,” says Defense Minister Pal Jonson of Sweden.

German MP urges transfer of more military vehicles and tanks to Ukraine in light of Kursk incursion. By providing more military support to Ukraine as it conducts combat operations in the Kursk Oblast, Germany can lay the foundations for lasting peace in Europe, the German MP says.

German ambassador: Russia not ready for peace talks with Ukraine. German Ambassador to Russia says Moscow is not ready to negotiate peace with Ukraine, citing Putin’s unrealistic preconditions.

FAS: Germany halts new military aid to Ukraine amid budget cuts. Media sources claim that Germany has suspended new military aid to Ukraine due to budget constraints. While existing commitments will continue, future support remains uncertain as Germany considers using frozen Russian assets under a G7 plan, as per FAS.

WP: Qatar-mediated Ukraine-Russia negotiations postponed after Kursk incursion. WP sources claim that Ukraine and Russia were set to hold indirect talks in Qatar for a partial ceasefire on energy infrastructure strikes, but the negotiations were postponed after Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine aims to boost trade with Guatemala through new agreement. Ukraine initiates free trade agreement talks with Guatemala to boost economic cooperation. Guatemala has actively supported Ukraine in international forums since Russia launched its all-out war on Ukraine.

Sweden considers sending military advisers to Ukraine. Starting in fall 2024, Sweden may deploy personnel to Ukraine to support defense procurement, maintain donated equipment, and gather insights into its battlefield performance.

Humanitarian and social impact

Two injured as Russian missile hits residential area in Sumy. Ukraine says it successfully intercepted 14 Russian Shahed drones overnight, but a Russian cruise missile struck Sumy, damaging buildings and vehicles. At least two people were injured in the attack.

Russians show severed head of alleged Ukrainian soldier in video, Ukraine appeals to UN and Red Cross. Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, argued that “”Russians use these videos to intimidate and demoralize Ukrainians.”” He urgently contacted the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to recognize this incident as a war crime.

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson: Russia unable to mine Black Sea, though danger of stray mines remain. The spokesperson notes that Russia fears losing more military objects to Ukrainian fire, therefore stepping away from actively mining the Black Sea as it did in the past.

Read our earlier daily review here.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts